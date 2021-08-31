Howard County 2021 volleyball preview

First serve: In her first season as the Scorpions’ head coach, Mariano said consistency is vital for her team this fall. The Scorps have experienced hitters in Nelson, McPhillips and Smith to pair with a group of other players in new positions. Nelson, who opted out of the spring 2021 season, was a first-team All-County selection in her first two years at Oakland Mills, finishing third and first in kills among county players as a freshman and sophomore, respectively.