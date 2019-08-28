Howard County volleyball teams still chasing Atholton, Glenelg entering 2019 season

Coach’s corner: “With our 2019 volleyball team consisting of four returning key players, we are looking to have a successful season. Currently, we have powerful hitters who can put the ball away and a solid defense that can make big plays to keep us in the game. The tone for the season has been set at a high level due to senior captains Jaleah Murray and Aenilah Watkins who excel at motivating the team during practices and helping keep everyone focused on our goals. We’ve had an outstanding team dynamic thus far, which is very intense, and the girls hold one another accountable during drills so we are constantly pushing ourselves to get one percent better every day. Although our team is goofy, energetic, playful and built with so many different personalities, we all have the same goal of bettering our skills daily and fighting through adversity this season together.” — coach Kelly Vieira.