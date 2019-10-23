The third set mirrored the first. Marriotts Ridge jumped out to a 7-1 lead and Reservoir climbed back in with a 6-0 run, but the Mustangs well-rounded offense was too much to slow down. Runs of 4-0 and 5-0 put them up 18-10, and they closed it out with another 4-0 run that included one of five aces by Mamo, who also finished with seven kills and 10 digs.