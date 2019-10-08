Rheign Davis took over early in the fourth set when her team needed it most. She had three blocks and three kills in their first 11 points, and a Mamo kill pushed the lead to 14-9, but the Lions wouldn’t go down without a fight. They had seven kills from five different players during 7-1 run to cut the deficit to 20-19 but couldn’t sustain it, as Marriotts Ridge answered by winning four of the next five points to set up match point that Mamo eventually put away.