Mt. Hebron still felt like it had something to prove heading into its 3A East, Region I second-round playoff game at Marriotts Ridge on Monday.
The Vikings won the county championship with a 10-1 league record during regular season, the same as the Mustangs, but Mt. Hebron coach Tina Catanach heard those saying they should’ve shared the title despite beating Marriotts Ridge on Oct. 14.
“There was a lot of talk surrounding it,” she said.
Catanach and the Vikings got their chance to prove without a doubt they are the best team in Howard County this season and passed the test by beating the Mustangs in four sets — 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 — to advance to the regional championship match on Wednesday.
“I wanted to prove without a doubt that we deserved that title,” Catanach said, “and I think today we did prove that.”
No. 3 seed Mt. Hebron (13-2) pounced on No. 2 seed Marriotts Ridge (13-2) early. It scored six of the first eight points to take a lead it wouldn’t give up. The Vikings came prepared and ready for the strong defense the Mustangs possess, and they capitalized with strong serves that put the home team out of system.
They had three aces in the opening stanza, including two from libero Lara Szabo-Banicz, and finished it strong offensively, as Zainab Bharmal and Sara Padadisi had back-to-back kills to close it out.
“They’re a really good out-of-system team and that’s something we focus on a lot, defending and playing out of system on our side,” Catanach said. “We trained a lot of tips and rolls.”
Mt. Hebron played even better in the second set and came out firing. Two aces from setter Sam Giles and two kills from Paradisi sparked an 8-1 run to start the set, and once again it never let the Mustangs get a lead. Isabel Torsiello had three aces, the last of which finished the set and gave the Vikings a 2-0 lead.
“I really don’t know what the difference was,” Marriotts Ridge coach Jamie Bullock said. “I would have fixed something if I had known.”
Marriotts Ridge didn’t go down without a fight, however. Another slow start finally gave way, as the Mustangs answered with a 4-0 run and then a 3-0 run to take a 7-4 lead, although the advantage slipped away when Mt. Hebron scored six straight points, Marriotts Ridge battled back and never trailed again. Tied at 23, the home team won the final two points to cut the deficit in half.
Catanach said her team got tentative in the third set and didn’t want to be too aggressive. But once they found their rhythm and they relaxed, Catanach said, they put the pedal down.
Like the first and second sets, the Vikings came out strong early in the fourth. The Vikings won the first five points with Giles at the service line, and Paradisi and Morgan Amos started swinging freely. Paradisi had four of her 15 kills in the stanza, while Amos, who finished with 12 kills, had three during a key 6-2 run that gave them an 18-11 lead.
Bharmal ended the match with a kill.
Despite the loss, it was a memorable season for Marriotts Ridge, which lost just twice this season — both to Mt. Hebron. Junior Brenna O’Reilly got her 1,000th assist on the night, while senior Rheign Davis closed out her career with an 11-kill performance.
Ultimately, though, it was the Vikings’ night.
“We were saying this all season but especially for this, we said let’s just focus on our character and focus on ... portraying our volleyball program and everything that we’ve done throughout the regular season,” Amos said. “We wanted to prove that we can actually do this, no matter all of the chaos.”
Mt. Hebron will face undefeated Westminster on the road for the regional championship on Wednesday. Catanach understands her team will be viewed as underdogs from this point forward but said she learned from her dad, who has been the coach at the University of Tampa for more than three decades, that “any team can beat any team on any given day.” “It’s going to be a huge challenge and it’s going to be so exciting for my girls.”
OTHER SCORES:
Howard def. Old Mill — 3-0 [25-7, 25-11, 25-12]
Senior Emma Marthins had six aces and three kills and Gigi Fredrickson and Marisa Moore had six kills each to lead the No. 2 seed Lions (12-3) to a win in the 4A East, Region I semifinals. They will face top-seeded Arundel on Wednesday for the regional championship.
Top performers:
Howard stats: Emma Marthins (6 kills, 3 aces, Marisa Moore (6 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs), Gigi Fredrickson (6 kills), Jordan Redmiles (23 assists)
Reservoir def. Wilde Lake — 3-0 [25-12, 25-13, 25-9]
The No. 1 seed Gators (10-5) swept the No. 5 seed Wildecats (6-11) in a 3A East, Region II semifinal. They will face No. 2 seed Atholton on Wednesday for the regional championship.
Top performers:
Reservoir stats: Mayah Tucker (4 aces, 10 kills, 2 block kills, 2 digs), Kayla Browne (5 aces, 8 kills, 1 block kill, 2 digs), Breyonna Young (6 digs), Gabby Allen (2 aces, 3 assists, 5 digs), Tatiana Hamilton (5 aces, 14 assists, 2 digs)
Atholton def. River Hill
The No. 2 seed Raiders (10-5) beat the No. 3 seed Hawks (9-7) in a 3A East, Region II semifinal. They will face top-seeded Reservoir in the regional championship on Wednesday.
Oakland Mills def. Glenelg — 3-0
The No. 6 seed Scorpions (4-12) stunned the No. 2 seed Gladiators (10-6) in a 2A West, Region I semifinal. They will face No. 1 seed Liberty for the regional championship on Wednesday.
Westminster def. Centennial — 3-1
The No. 4 seed Eagles (7-9) fell to the undefeated Owls in a 3A East, Region I semifinal.