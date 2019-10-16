Advertisement Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Reservoir vs Glenelg Volleyball Oct 15, 2019 | 8:48 PM Reservoir vs Glenelg Volleyball Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Reservoir High School. Next Gallery PHOTOS 2019 Howard County Championship Golf Tournament Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Sports River Hill vs Long Reach Football River Hill vs Long Reach Football Friday October 11, 2019 at River Hill High School. Howard vs River Hill Boys Soccer Howard County football 2019 power rankings, third edition Howard County football 2019 passing leaders (through Week 5) Howard County football 2019 rushing leaders (through Week 5) Indian Creek vs Glenelg Country School Field Hockey Howard vs Marriotts Ridge Volleyball Wilde Lake vs Marriotts Ridge Girls Soccer Advertisement