Marriotts Ridge (4-0, 7-0) came out of the gates swinging. Of the first 14 points it scored in the first set, 13 came via kill, block or ace, and the Mustangs never looked back. They closed the stanza on a 10-1 run and got a kill, block or ace from eight different players. Davis and Katie Trenchard led the way with four kills apiece, while junior setter and team captain Brenna O’Reilly, who served during the big run and pitched in with an ace, had 15 of her 33 assists in the set.