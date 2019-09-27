Advertisement Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Hammond vs Centennial Volleyball Sep 26, 2019 | 8:59 PM Hammond vs Centennial Volleyball Thursday September 26, 2019 at Hammond High School. Next Gallery PHOTOS Howard County football 2019 power rankings, first edition Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Sports Howard County football 2019 passing leaders (through Week 3) By Tim Schwartz Sep 25, 2019 Howard County football 2019 rushing leaders (through Week 3) Glenelg vs Long Reach Boys Soccer Golf Tri-match - Centennial, Marriotts Ridge and River Hill Oakland Mills vs Mt. Hebron Wilde Lake vs Centennial Girls Soccer Reservoir vs Atholton Volleyball Reservoir vs Howard