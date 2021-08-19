Howard County All-Decade Volleyball

There are few Howard County sports over the most recent decade where balance has been more prevalent than on the volleyball courts.
Between the 2010 and 2019 seasons, six different schools won at least a share of a county championship and no program won more than two.
Four schools — Atholton, Centennial, Glenelg and River Hill — made it to a state final in the last 10 years, but only the Raiders finished with a title. Atholton claimed state championships in 2016 and 2018.
Howard County has also produced a fairly even spread of individual talent as well. The Player of the Year award, including the most recent 2021 spring season, has been handed out to players from seven different schools since 2010.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite teams and individuals, we combed through the archives and spoke with several county coaches to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2011 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) or after 2019 (spring 2021) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2011 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year in the fall of 2010.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
Atholton 2018 (11-0, 19-0)
The lone Howard County team during the last decade to post an undefeated record, the Raiders were downright dominant on the way to the program’s second state championship in three years. Atholton also won the second of back-to-back county championships. Even more impressive than the unblemished record was that the team lost only three of the 60 official sets it played (57-3) overall and did not drop a single set against county opponents. A 3-2 victory over Arundel during the regular season was the tightest contest of the year. The team completed its season with a sweep of Bel Air for the 3A state title. Senior Lisa Zoch was named Player of the Year for a second straight season, while Elisa Park, Ryan Rorls and Chanelle Smith joined her as All-County selections.
PROGRAM OF THE DECADE
Centennial
An argument can certainly be made for Atholton, which was the only county team to win a state championship in the last 10 years (and the Raiders won two of them). But unlike Atholton, which posted three seasons since 2010 with three county wins or fewer, Centennial was a winning program nearly every year. The Eagles posted just one losing campaign between 2010 and 2019, winning an outright county title and making the 3A state finals in both 2010 (13-0 county, 19-1 overall) and 2012 (13-0, 18-1). Larry Schofield led Centennial at the beginning of the decade (2010-2012) before Mike Bossom took over the head coaching reigns and continued the program’s successful ways. Centennial went a combined 118-53 overall and 90-32 in county play over the 10-year span and had two players — Liz Brown (2010) and Trisha Mockapetris (2012) — named Player of the Year.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Lisa Zoch, Atholton (2018)
A four-year varsity standout, Zoch graduated as one of the most decorated players in Howard County volleyball history both for her individual accolades and what she was able to help Atholton do as a team. She is the only two-time Player of the Year in the last decade, garnering the award as a junior and senior to go along with first team All-County honors as a sophomore. She helped Atholton to three straight 3A East region titles, two county championships and two state crowns. The Raiders went 62-11 with her on the team. Her career stat totals were 786 kills, 609 digs and 190 aces before going on to play in college at Bucknell University.
“I think one of the things that Lisa does very well is she isn’t a one-skill player. She plays good defense, serves well, hits very well, blocks well, and she can also set,” Centennial coach Mike Bossom said in 2018. “Of all the players I’ve seen earn Howard County Player of the Year, she’s one of the most well-rounded and best athletes I’ve seen.”
“She’s probably the best volleyball player Atholton has produced,” Atholton coach Larry Schofield said in 2018.
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Outside Hitter
Sydney Biniak, Howard (2013). One of the county’s best multi-sport athletes in the past decade, Biniak was also a standout basketball and track performer. But volleyball was arguably where she excelled the most and it’s the sport she went on to play in college at William & Mary. Biniak made first team All-County as a junior before being named Howard County Player of the Year and the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year as a senior in 2013. She finished her career with over 700 kills, including 321 as a senior. She also added over 100 aces between her junior and senior seasons. With her leading the way, Howard won a county title in 2013 — the program’s first in over 30 years.
“She could have had 100 more kills, but it was never about numbers for her, it was about what she could do to make the team better,” coach Grant Scott said in 2013. “She didn’t just work on her hitting. Her emphasis was on wanting to become better on defense and serve receive so she could help the team more.”
Sam Brostrom, Centennial (2010). While only one of her four straight All-County selections came during the last decade, Brostrom’s dominance was unquestionable. She finished with 659 career kills from her outside hitter position, including a county-best 206 during her Player of the Year season as a senior in 2010. She also finished among the county leaders in aces (41) and digs (167) as a senior. In her four seasons, she helped Centennial to three county titles, two District V titles, two region championships and a state crown. She went on to star at the University of Albany.
“She was always an offensive threat, but her junior and senior year she really stepped up on defense. Teams don’t hit it to her because she’s going to pass it nails,” coach Larry Schofield said in 2010.
Liz Brown, Centennial (2010). A legit candidate for Centennial’s Player of the Decade, Brown was named Player of the Year as a junior in 2009 and then first team All-County as a senior. She spent time during her varsity career playing outside hitter, right side and setter and that versatility is among the reasons she was so valuable. As a senior in 2010, she had a career-high 195 kills to go along with a team-best 183 digs. She went on to play in college at William & Mary.
“She stepped up as the team captain,” coach Larry Schofield said. “I’d come in and they’d already be warming up. She was the coach until I got there ... she was the one that the team looked to for guidance.”
Sarah Girard, Glenelg (2014). The Player of the Year as a senior in 2014, Girard was also a first team All-County selection as a junior. A more natural libero, she moved from opposite to outside hitter prior to her junior year and delivered as an all-around contributor. She was among the top three in the county in kills and digs in each of her final two high school seasons. Girard ended up finishing with career totals of 805 kills, 1,193 digs, 154 aces and 126 assists before going on to play at Swarthmore College.
“She’s like a pocket knife,” coach Jason Monjes said in 2014. “She learned how to lead by example, and really, how to lead positively. The fact that she had such a great statistical year is the last thing on her mind.”
Kristin Lee, River Hill (2011). Lee was a four-year varsity contributor, but it wasn’t until her senior year in 2011 that she truly made her mark on the way to securing Player of the Year honors. Lee, after serving more as a reserve in earlier seasons, was the team leader for a Hawks’ team that went 13-0 in county play and eventually made it to the 3A state championship game. That final high school season, she led River Hill in kills (170) to go along with 198 digs, 33 aces and 92 serve percentage. Lee went on to play at Washington College.
“Kristin was a huge impact on our team this year as an all-around player,” coach Lynn Paynter said in 2011. “[She] has a great attitude on and off the court, takes criticism with little question and listens and tries very hard to implement coaches’ suggestions.”
Trisha Mockapetris, Centennial (2012). Mockapetris was a three-time All-County selection, punctuated by being named Player of the Year as a senior in 2012. In four seasons, she tallied career totals of almost 650 kills in 1,600 attempts, 54 blocks, 460 digs, served at over 93% and was one of the team’s most reliable serve receivers, with only 46 errors in 600 chances. Since starting as a freshman, and being named a team captain as only a sophomore, Mockapetris led the Eagles to three county championships, two regional titles and a District V championship. She went on to play at Lynn University.
“She didn’t ask for it; (leadership) is a natural thing,” Centennial coach Larry Schofield said in 2012. “You will want her on your team ... for three years she has been the most feared hitter in the county and one of the top in the state.”
Morgan Perry, Glenelg (2013). A three-time first team All-County selection, along with being a four-year varsity contributor, Perry was a Player of the Year finalist as a senior while leading the county in kills that season with 345 and finishing second on the team with 259 digs. For her career, Perry compiled totals of 721 kills, 928 digs, 87 blocks and 82 aces. She helped Glenelg win a 3A East regional championship in 2013.
“Without her, we don’t get as far as we do in the league,” coach Jason Monjes said in 2013. “I’m not sure if anyone expected us to finish second, nor be the only (county) team to beat Howard, and we couldn’t do that without Morgan Perry.”
Megan Rosburg, River Hill (2010). While Rosburg never garnered Howard County Player of the Year honors, she did earn an arguably greater distinction as being the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year as a senior in 2010. In that final high school season, she recorded career highs in kills (184) with a league-best .461 hitting percentage, digs (165) and blocks (11). Her passing average was 2.47 for a River Hill team that finished second in the county in 2010 with a 12-1 league record (15-2 overall). Rosburg, who was also a first team all-metro selection as a junior, went on to play at American University.
“She’s just a great kid. Her personality is wonderful and she has a lot of great qualities about her,” coach Lynn Paynter said in 2010. “Her work ethic is just terrific.”
Elayna Williams, Mt. Hebron (2016). On her way to earning Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2016, Williams set a new single-season county record with 437 kills in 17 matches. Her big year, which also included 60 aces and 127 digs, helped Mt. Hebron earn a share of the county title and finish 15-2 overall in her final high school season. A three-year starter on varsity, Williams also led the county in kills with 226 on the way to being named first-team All-County as a junior. She went on to play in college at UMBC and Johns Hopkins.
“Overall-skill wise, I haven’t coached anybody better than her,” said Mt. Hebron coach Michael Moynihan in 2016. “I think it’s not just her physical attributes, which are incredible, but it’s the mental power that she brings to the game. She thinks about the situation: Did they block me line last time? I can cut it. She just adjusts on the fly and she’s not just power, power, power. It really begins from her preparation.”
Middle Blocker
Kayla Browne, Reservoir (2020). Even without factoring in her senior season this past spring, during which she was named Player of the Year while leading the Gators to a county championship, Browne was a multiple-time All-County selection and an imposing presence in the middle. She was seventh in the county in kills as a sophomore (154) and second as a junior (204). A four-year starter, Browne was also among the county leaders in aces and blocks in 2019 while helping lead Reservoir to its first region championship since 2007.
“When you get in a tight match and your season is on the line, you have to ride your go-to players, and that’s what Kayla was for us,” coach Carole Ferrante said in 2021. “There were a lot of times where her presence forced teams to overload on her, and it allowed other players to shine. But in the big moments, we fed her the ball and let her take over. She left a mark that will stand the test of time and, as her coach, I couldn’t have asked any more of her.”
Middle Hitter
Emily Luo, River Hill (2015). Luo missed her junior season after tearing the ACL, MCL and meniscus in her knee, but she came back as a senior on a mission. She ended up helping River Hill to a 15-2 overall record and a region championship, earning the 2015 Player of the Year award. In her senior season, she finished with 124 kills, 41 aces and 14 blocks.
“The playoff games were where she came out strong,” coach Lynn Paynter said in 2015. “She really peaked there, and she peaked also with her serving. ... Her timing was better and her self-confidence was better.”
Setter
Sam Giles, Mt. Hebron (2019). Giles made a huge leap as a senior, going from being a second-team All-County selection in 2018 to being named the Player of the Year in her final high school campaign. She helped the Vikings to a share of the county championship by posting the second-most assists in the county (519) to go along with 136 digs and 39 aces. During her three varsity seasons she compiled career totals of 1,242 assists, 333 digs, 94 aces, 83 kills and 34 blocks.
“I think she’s progressed into a really effective setter,” Mt. Hebron coach Christina Catanach said in 2019. “... I think she ended her high school career as one of the best setters in the area. The fact that she could lead an offense that was pretty small and not the most dynamic by any means in the area to have a successful season I think just proves how successful she is at her position.”
Rachael Girard, Glenelg (2015). Even with an injury limiting her as a senior, Girard graduated as a two-time first team All-County performer and unquestionably one of the best ball handlers in the county during the last decade. She was mostly a defensive weapon as a freshman, finishing with a team-high 259 digs. But from her sophomore year on she blossomed into an assists machine. Girard finished with 1,550 career assists, including a career-high 675 as a sophomore. She also added career totals of 783 digs, 169 aces and 168 kills. Girard helped Glenelg to two region titles (2013 and 2014) and a county championship (2014) before going on to play at Bridgewater College and Ursinus College.
“Rachael was the only true single setter and we were one of the few teams that ran a true 5-1 offense,” coach Jason Monjes said in 2013.
Hanna Webster, Howard (2014). From the time she became the Lions’ starting setter as a sophomore, Webster compiled 1,531 career assists while also serving at 95% in her three years on varsity. Webster added career totals of 124 aces, 393 digs and 52 blocks. Her career high for assists (592) came as a junior while helping lead the Lions to a county championship.
She “was a first team setter last year, and without Hanna this season we would have finished with a record below .500,” coach Grant Scott said in 2014. She is “the career assists leader for Howard and the MVP for my team this season.”
Libero
Camryn Allen, Centennial (2016). A four-year varsity starter and two-year captain for the Eagles, she compiled 1,050 digs during her career playing 243 sets. She had at least 200 digs all four years, including county leading totals in 2014 (360) and 2016 (369). Allen, who was also a two-time first team All-County selection, added 137 service aces and had a service percentage of 97.7% during her time on varsity. She went on to play in college at Towson and East Carolina University.
“She has a great work ethic, intensity and a desire to win,” coach Mike Bossom said in 2016. “She did that in the weight room as well as in the gym. She was a great leader and made everyone around her better. She helped the less-experienced passers feel comfortable knowing that she was going to get the rest of the court.”
Grace Sweet, Howard (2018). Sweet made All-County three times in her career, being selected to second team as a sophomore and then first team in each of her final two seasons. She was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter who anchored the Lions’ serve receive and defense. Sweet holds the single-season school record at Howard for digs (329) and also the career record (849).
“Grace’s strength is reading the hitter,” Howard coach Grant Scott said in 2017. “She puts herself in the correct defensive position by reading the hitter, adjusting to the offensive scheme and finding the ball. These are traits that are difficult to teach but critical to being an outstanding defensive player.”
Second Team All-Decade
OppH Maddy Belt, Reservoir (2014). Belt made second team All-County as a sophomore and first team as a senior, sandwiched around an injury-filled junior season. As a Player of the Year candidate her senior year, she had a career-high 280 kills and 189 digs while missing just twice in 225 service attempts (99% success rate).
L Allie Cable, Oakland Mills (2011). Cable was a four-year starter who finished her career with almost 800 digs, leading the team each season and the county as a senior with 315. She was a second team All-County selection as a junior before making first team in 2011.
OH Anna Jezerski, Howard (2017). A Player of the Year candidate as a senior on the way to first team All-County honors, Jezerski led the county in 2017 with 242 kills while adding 32 aces and 21 blocks. She went on to play at McDaniel College.
OH Meghan Kelley, Centennial (2014). Kelley was a three-time All-County selection, making second team as a sophomore and junior before finishing as a first team performer in 2014. She finished her career with 472 kills, 305 digs and 117 aces before going on to play at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
MB Christina Kundrat, Howard (2017). A four-year varsity player and three-year All-County performer, Kundrat made first team as a middle blocker in her junior and senior campaigns. She compiled 115 blocks in her career, including a county-leading 49 as a senior. She also had 116 or more kills in each of her final three high school seasons.
MH/MB Jessie Link, Centennial (2013). Despite standing only 5-foot-9, Link was a dominating presence in the middle thanks to her leaping ability and speed. She made first team All-County as a junior and senior, combining for 265 kills over her final three varsity seasons. She also had a serve percentage of 97% in each of her final two campaigns, missing only a combined 13 serves.
S Julia McKenna, Howard (2016). McKenna was a two-time first team All-County selection and led the county with 647 assists as a junior. She compiled 1,188 assists and 313 digs during her final two high school seasons.
OH Samantha Miller, Atholton (2016). Miller was a four-year varsity contributor, being named first team All-County as a senior while helping the Raiders program to its first state championship since 1989. Before going on to play at Millersville University, she compiled 637 career kills — including 296 in 2016.
OH Zhenzhu Nelson, Oakland Mills (2021). In her first two years of high school, Nelson made first team All-County in both campaigns. She was third in the county in kills as a freshman (208) and first in the league in kills as a sophomore (235). She also added two-year totals of 359 digs, 101 aces and 58 blocks.
S Brenna O’Reilly, Marriotts Ridge (2020). Even without factoring in her shortened senior season this past spring, O’Reilly goes down as the only Mustangs’ player since 2010 to make All-County on three different occasions. She was second team as a freshman and sophomore, along with first team as a junior. Her four-year varsity totals are 1,166 assists and 533 digs, to go along with over 100 aces.
L Elise Park, Atholton (2018). Before going on to play at San Diego State University, Park was a four-year varsity player and two-time first team All-County selection. While helping Atholton to a pair of state championships and three region crowns, she compiled career totals of 545 digs and 79 aces.
S Emily Przybyla, Centennial (2017). A three-time All-County selection, including making first team as a junior and senior, Przybyla was top four in the county in assists each of her final three high school seasons. During that span, she racked up a combined 1,397 assists, 422 digs and 124 aces for an Eagles program that won double-digit games ever year.
MB Chanelle Smith, Atholton (2019). A three-year varsity player, the 6-foot-2 Smith was dominant in the middle for an Atholton program that won two region crowns and a state title during her tenure. She finished her career with totals of 317 kills and 106 blocks, leading the county in 2019 as a senior in blocks (56). She went on to play at Georgetown University.
OH Jackie Sterenberg, Centennial (2018). A three-year varsity starter before going on to play at Frostburg State University, Sterenberg made first team All-County as a junior and senior while ranking first or second among county players in kills those two seasons. She finished with career totals of 660 kills, 622 digs and 125 aces.
OH Sarah Sweet, Howard (2016). Sweet, a two-time first team All-County selection, finished with 247 kills as a senior and 598 kills over her final three high school seasons. She also finished her career with over 150 aces, leading the league with 83 in 2016.
MH/MB Lauryn Terry, Hammond (2015). A two-time All-County selection, including making first team as a senior, Terry was one of the most intimidating middles the county had in the last decade before going on to play at NC State. She led the county in blocks as both a junior (71) and senior (65), with the 71 ranking as the second-highest single season total by a county player since 2010.
ATHOLTON
Team of the Decade: 2018 (11-0, 19-0)
The lone Howard County team during the last decade to post an undefeated record, the Raiders were downright dominant on the way to the program’s second state championship in three years. Atholton also won the second of back-to-back county championships. Even more impressive than the unblemished record was that the team lost only three of the 60 official sets it played (57-3) overall and did not drop a single set against county opponents. A 3-2 victory over Arundel during the regular season was the tightest contest of the year. The team completed its season with a sweep of Bel Air for the 3A state title. Senior Lisa Zoch was named Player of the Year for a second straight season, while Elisa Park, Ryan Rorls and Chanelle Smith joined her as All-County selections.
Player of the Decade: Lisa Zoch (2018)
A four-year varsity standout, Zoch graduated as one of the most decorated players in Howard County volleyball history both for her individual accolades and what she was able to help Atholton do as a team. She is the only two-time Player of the Year in the last decade, garnering the award as a junior and senior to go along with first team All-County honors as a sophomore. She helped Atholton to three straight 3A East region titles, two county championships and two state crowns. The Raiders went 62-11 with her on the team. Her career stat totals were 786 kills, 609 digs and 190 aces before going on to play in college at Bucknell University.
“I think one of the things that Lisa does very well is she isn’t a one-skill player. She plays good defense, serves well, hits very well, blocks well, and she can also set,” Centennial coach Mike Bossom said in 2018. “Of all the players I’ve seen earn Howard County Player of the Year, she’s one of the most well-rounded and best athletes I’ve seen.”
All-Decade Atholton Team
OH Natalie Alper (2012)
OH McKay Evans (2012)
MH Amanda Goodspeed (2011)
S Hope Kelly (2016)
OH Samantha Miller (2016)
L Elise Park (2018)
OH Ryan Rorls (2020)
MB Kelly Simons (2017)
OH Julia Skibniewska (2015)
MB Chanelle Smith (2019)
OH Lisa Zoch (2018)
CENTENNIAL
Team of the Decade: 2010 (13-0, 19-1)
The first of two times this decade that the Eagles finished undefeated in county play and made the 3A state championship game, this group set the high-water mark in the last 10 years for most overall wins (19). Centennial won 59 of the 69 games it played, defeating second-place River Hill 3-1 during the regular season and then 3-2 for the 3A East region title. The team swept Blake in the state semis before losing a 3-2 classic against Towson in the finals. Sam Brostrom was named Player of the Year, while Liz Brown and Trisha Mockapetris joined her on the All-County team.
Player of the Decade: Sam Brostrom (2010)
While only one of her four straight All-County selections came during the last decade, Brostrom’s dominance was unquestionable. She finished with 659 career kills from her outside hitter position, including a county-best 206 during her Player of the Year season as a senior in 2010. She also finished among the county leaders in aces (41) and digs (167) as a senior. In her four seasons, she helped Centennial to three county titles, two District V titles, two region championships and a state crown. She went on to star at the University of Albany.
“She was always an offensive threat, but her junior and senior year she really stepped up on defense. Teams don’t hit it to her because she’s going to pass it nails,” coach Larry Schofield said in 2010.
All-Decade Centennial Team
L Camryn Allen (2016)
OH Sam Brostrom (2010)
OH/RS/S Liz Brown (2010)
OH Meghan Kelley (2014)
MH Jessie Link (2013)
OH Trisha Mockapetris (2012)
S Emily Przybyla (2017)
OH Jackie Sterenberg (2018)
RS Cici White-Torruellas (2011)
S Lexi White-Torruellas (2012)
CHAPELGATE
Team of the Decade: 2014 (7-2 IAAM B, 13-4)
The only time this past decade that the Yellowjackets finished with double-digit overall victories, this season was also the high-water mark for win percentage in IAAM B Conference play. The team finished third in the B Conference and won 43 of the 63 games it played overall. Among the season highlights were wins over top seed Roland Park during the regular season and then over second-seeded Mount Carmel in the conference tournament semifinals. The season ended with a loss against Roland Park in the IAAM B championship game. Senior Julia del Carmen was named a IAAM All-Star.
Player of the Decade: Jessica Lucas (2019)
A standout outside hitter, Lucas was named an IAAM B Conference All-Star three times and also earned recognition as an All-County selection on two occasions. As both a junior and senior, she achieved the distinction of having over 100 digs and 100 kills. And in her final season in 2019, she also added 133 assists as an example of her versatility. Lucas is the only Chapelgate player since 2010 to be named as a Howard County All-County performer.
All-Decade Chapelgate Team
OH/DS Alexis Beauregard (2017)
S/OPP Payton Brown (2016)
S Jianna Casamento (2015)
RS Phoebe Cleaver (2014)
DS Danielle D’Ascenzo (2017)
OH Julia del Carmen (2014)
OH Rachel del Carmen (2016)
OH Jessica Lucas (2019)
MB Joi Thornton (2019)
S Amy Trageser (2011)
GLENELG
Team of the Decade: 2014 (11-2, 15-3)
There are strong arguments that can be made for the 2013 and 2018 teams that each won region championships as well, but this 2014 group is the lone Gladiator team this decade to win a county and region title in the same season. Glenelg edged Howard for the county crown, defeating the Lions during the regular season, and then made it all the way to the 3A state championship game before falling short against North Hagerstown. Among the season highlights were the sweep of Howard as part of a 10-match winning streak during the middle of the year and then a 3-1 victory over Mt. Hebron for the 3A East region title. Sarah Girard was named Player of the Year, while Rachael Girard and Kristen Thesing joined her on the All-County team.
Player of the Decade: Sarah Girard (2014)
The Player of the Year as a senior in 2014, Girard was also a first team All-County selection as a junior. A more natural libero, she moved from opposite to outside hitter prior to her junior year and delivered as an all-around contributor. She was among the top three in the county in kills and digs in each of her final two high school seasons. Girard ended up finishing with career totals of 805 kills, 1,193 digs, 154 aces and 126 assists before going on to play at Swarthmore College.
“She’s like a pocket knife,” coach Jason Monjes said in 2014. “She learned how to lead by example, and really, how to lead positively. The fact that she had such a great statistical year is the last thing on her mind.”
All-Decade Glenelg Team
MB Molly Calvert (2013)
S Rachael Girard (2015)
OH Sarah Girard (2014)
L Alyssa Kelly (2020)
S Camryn Long (2012)
DS Shannon Long (2011)
MB Colleen McAuley (2017)
OH Maddie Myers (2019)
OH Morgan Perry (2013)
S Maddie Southern (2018)
GLENELG COUNTRY
Team of the Decade: 2018 (6-2 IAAM C, 7-9)
While the Dragons finished with a losing overall record, this team did win a decade-high six times in IAAM C Conference play. Glenelg Country finished in third place during the regular season, pushing first-place Friends to five sets when they squared off in September. The team then earned a 3-1 win over Concordia Prep in the IAAM C quarterfinals before losing to Friends in the semis. Seniors Joy Hursey and Aysa Loeb were named IAAM C Conference All-Stars.
Player of the Decade: Asya Loeb (2018)
A versatile weapon who played primarily at outside hitter, but also contributed as a setter when needed during her junior season, Loeb finished her career as a four-time IAAM C All-Conference selection. She was a standout in several statistical categories along the way, including finishing among the team’s top two in kills, assists and digs in at least one season. But it was serving where she was the most consistently dominant, as Loeb had at least 31 aces each year and led the county with 106 in 2016 and 88 in 2018. She finished her career with 275 aces.
All-Decade Glenelg Country Team
OH/S Lauren Dawson (2011)
OH Alexis Foxwell (2014)
S Amber Garcia (2021)
S Sarah Gibney (2015)
MB Joy Hursey (2018)
OH Sophia Jalali (2017)
OH/S Asya Loeb (2018)
MH Ogechi Nwodim (2012)
OH Sydni Williams (2019)
HAMMOND
Team of the Decade: 2015 (6-7, 8-8)
Everything came together for the Golden Bears during this campaign, posting a .500 overall record for the only time in the last 10 years. Behind the leadership of seniors Lauryn Terry, Catie Chervenak, Cambriea Hill, Bahar Lakeh and Shawnice King — with Terry, Chervenak and Hill making All-County — Hammond won 32 of 60 sets. The team opened with four straight wins and maintained that momentum most of the way. Among the highlights was a sweep of Glenelg during the regular season and a sweep of Chesapeake to open the region playoffs.
Player of the Decade: Lauryn Terry (2015)
A two-time All-County selection, including making first team as a senior, Terry was one of the most intimidating middles the county had in the last decade. She led the county in blocks as both a junior (71) and senior (65), with the 71 ranking as the second-highest single season total by a county player since 2010. She also was among the top eight in the county in kills as a senior with 166 before going on to play in college at NC State.
“Lauryn Terry was a strong presence on our team in every sense of the word,” said coach Anne Corey in 2015. “Not only did other Howard County teams work their offense around her solid blocks, but Lauryn’s court awareness allowed her to either get a quick kill or place the ball for a point. She often caught teams on their heels as she tipped the ball to the sidelines or had a nice roll shot over a block. She was a force to be reckoned with.”
All-Decade Hammond Team
L Catie Chervenak (2015)
L Maddie Chervenak (2011)
R/RS Hannah Gorel (2018)
OH Safi Hampton (2022)
OH Cambriea Hill (2015)
OH Shawnice King (2015)
S Sasha Pletnikova (2010)
MH/MB Lauryn Terry (2015)
L Abbie Weirich (2020)
HOWARD
Team of the Decade: 2014 (11-2, 12-3)
There were two seasons this decade where the Lions won county titles, including a year earlier with a 12-1 league record, but this 2014 team maximized its talent and defied expectations as well as any county team in the last decade. Howard had lost six seniors from the previous season and Hannah Webster was the only returning senior with a ton of experience. But this Howard team came together quickly and fed off one another to tie Glenelg for the county’s best record. A loss to the Gladiators, along with an early setback against Wilde Lake, ended up costing the Lions a chance at the county championship. The season ended against eventual region champion Sherwood. Webster and Janie Kalinock made first team All-County.
Player of the Decade: Sydney Biniak (2013)
One of the county’s best multi-sport athletes in the past decade, Biniak was also a standout basketball and track performer. But volleyball was arguably where she excelled the most and it’s the sport she went on to play in college at William & Mary. Biniak made first team All-County as a junior before being named Howard County Player of the Year and the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year as a senior in 2013. She finished her career with over 700 kills, including 321 as a senior. She also added over 100 aces between her junior and senior seasons. With her leading the way, Howard won a county title in 2013 — the program’s first in over 30 years.
“She could have had 100 more kills, but it was never about numbers for her, it was about what she could do to make the team better,” coach Grant Scott said in 2013. “She didn’t just work on her hitting. Her emphasis was on wanting to become better on defense and serve receive so she could help the team more.”
All-Decade Howard Team
L Eliabeth Berg (2013)
OH Sydney Biniak (2013)
OppH Kristen Flint (2012)
OH Anna Jezerski (2017)
RS Janie Kalincok (2014)
MB Christina Kundrat (2017)
S Julia McKenna (2016)
MH Kim Moore (2011)
L Grace Sweet (2018)
OH Sarah Sweet (2016)
S Hannah Webster (2014)
LONG REACH
Team of the Decade: 2017 (2-9, 5-10)
While the Lightning had several seasons over the last 10 years finishing with a pair of county wins, this 2017 group stands out for achieving its best overall win total (five) during that timeframe. Long Reach’s two league wins came against Hammond and Oakland Mills. The team also earned sweeps in the regular season against out-of-county foes Northeast, Chesapeake and Glen Burnie. The team was led by the senior trio of Rachel Jacavage, Rachel Dotson and Grace Kelly, who made second team All-County.
Player of the Decade: Grace Kelly (2017)
One of two Lightning players to make All-County during the last decade, Kelly spent most of the time during her career as a setter. As a junior, she led the Lightning with 217 assists. She then made second team All-County as a senior, finishing with team-leading totals of 150 digs and 36 aces. Her efforts in 2017 helped Long Reach achieve its highest overall win total (five) in the last 10 years.
All-Decade Long Reach Team
OH Abby Bakunas (2015)
MB Angelina Casserly (2018)
MH Alison Dorsey (2011)
OH Cailin Fredrickson (2012)
S Shelby Fredrickson (2012)
S/L Grace Kelly (2017)
S McKenzie Langford (2013)
DS Heather McKay (2013)
OH Madison Paige (2017)
OH Lexxianna Zolincoffer (2013)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE
Team of the Decade: 2019 (10-1, 13-2)
Arguments can be made for the 2010 and 2014 teams that both won region championships, but no Mustangs’ team during the last decade was as consistent over the course of an entire season as the 2019 squad. This group achieved the first double-digit county win season in program history, losing a head-to-head tiebreaker against Mt. Hebron for the county title. In fact, the only two losses the Mustangs had all fall came against the Vikings, with the team’s season ending in the region playoffs against Mt. Hebron. The Mustangs lost just four games all season outside of its two losses to the Vikings. Rheign Davis and Brenna O’Reilly were both named first team All-County.
Player of the Decade: Brenna O’Reilly (2020)
Even without factoring in her shortened senior season this past spring, O’Reilly goes down as the only Mustangs’ player since 2010 to make All-County on three different occasions. She was second team as a freshman and sophomore, along with first team as a junior. Her four-year varsity totals are 1,166 assists and 533 digs, to go along with over 100 aces.
“Brenna is a natural leader,” Mustangs coach Jamie Bullock said in 2019. “She has been doing this since her freshman year. She will tell her teammates what they are doing well but also what they can also work on to get better. As a setter, she is so consistent and makes smart choices at the right times. Being able to mix up the sets and keep the other team’s defense on their toes is important to make sure our hitters are successful.”
All-Decade Marriotts Ridge Team
MB Rheign Davis (2019)
L Julie Dixon (2012)
S Rachel Dubbs (2015)
L Julie Kim (2014)
S Meredith Krzys (2010)
OH Robin Laux (2011)
OH Molly Meininger (2015)
S Brenna O’Reilly (2020)
MB Gabby Peitsch (2016)
MT. HEBRON
Team of the Decade: 2016 (10-1, 15-2)
While securing a piece of the county championship, this group also achieved the Vikings’ highest overall win total of the decade. Mt. Hebron rattled off 11 straight wins to close the regular season, including 3-2 victories over top-four county teams Atholton and Centennial. The streak extended to 13 in a row in the region playoffs before the team lost a five-set thriller against eventual-state-champion Atholton in the 3A East region final. Elayna Williams was named Player of the Year, while Amanda Ross and Maya Takashima joined in garnering All-County recognition.
Player of the Decade: Elayna Williams (2016)
On her way to earning Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2016, Williams set a new single-season county record with 437 kills in 17 matches. Her big year, which also included 60 aces and 127 digs, helped Mt. Hebron earn a share of the county title and finish 15-2 overall in her final high school season. A three-year starter on varsity, Williams also led the county in kills with 226 on the way to being named first-team All-County as a junior. She went on to play in college at UMBC and Johns Hopkins.
“Overall-skill wise, I haven’t coached anybody better than her,” said Mt. Hebron coach Michael Moynihan in 2016. “I think it’s not just her physical attributes, which are incredible, but it’s the mental power that she brings to the game. She thinks about the situation: Did they block me line last time? I can cut it. She just adjusts on the fly and she’s not just power, power, power. It really begins from her preparation.”
All-Decade Mt. Hebron team:
OH Tinuke Aderemi-Ibitola (2010)
L Mallory Baldwin (2013)
S Maddy Birus (2010)
MB Lizzy Davis (2018)
MB Marissa Duncan (2013)
S Sam Giles (2019)
OH Sara Paradisi (2019)
OH Reeana Richardson (2014)
S Megan Ross (2013)
L Maya Takashima (2016)
OH Elayna Williams (2016)
OAKLAND MILLS
Team of the Decade: 2016 (3-8, 6-9)
One of two times since 2010 that the Scorpions won three matches in county play, this season tops the list thanks to a 3-1 victory over perennial powerhouse Glenelg. That win completed a memorable two week stretch where the team won three out of four games — also defeating Long Reach and Hammond. Out-of-county wins came against Northeast, Chesapeake and Meade. Oakland Mills was led by the senior quartet of Alana Joseph, Naimah Jangah (second team All-County), Nya Lightfoot and Rachel Snead.
Player of Decade: Allie Cable (2011)
Cable was a four-year starter who finished her career with almost 800 digs, leading the team each season and the county as a senior with 315. She was a second team All-County selection as a junior before making first team in 2011. Cable sat out only six sets in her career, and in addition to her gaudy dig totals, finished with 129 aces and 83 kills.
“”She’s played every position for me throughout her varsity career, played through (shoulder and knee) injuries all season long and is basically my assistant coach,” coach Dan Tucci said. “When she was too injured to practice some days she would run drills for the back row players.”
All-Decade Oakland Mills Team
L Allie Cable (2011)
OH Daria Hypolite (2012)
S Naimah Jangha (2016)
OH Alana Joseph (2016)
S Hannah Larsen (2014)
S Heidi Larsen (2013)
L Tyasia McDuffie (2019)
OH Zhenzhu Nelson (2021)
L Merina Seldon (2018)
OH Courtney Wilhelm (2015)
RESERVOIR
Team of the Decade: 2019 (6-5, 11-6)
The Gators had a couple teams this decade finish with double-digit wins, including the 2011 team that went 13-5 and made the region finals, but the 2019 group will be remembered for not only winning a region crown but unseating three-time-defending region-champion Atholton in the process. Reservoir shook off losses In three of its final four regular season matches to sweep Wilde Lake and Atholton for the program’s first region championship since 2007. Overall, the team won 37 of the 56 games it played. Gabby Allen, Kayla Browne, Tatiana Hamilton and Mayah Tucker all earned All-County recognition.
Player of the Decade: Kayla Browne (2020)
Even without factoring in her senior season this past spring, during which she was named Player of the Year while leading the Gators to a county championship, Browne was a multiple-time All-County selection and an imposing presence in the middle. She was seventh in the county in kills as a sophomore (154) and second as a junior (204). A four-year starter, Browne was also among the county leaders in aces and blocks in 2019 while helping lead Reservoir to its first region championship since 2007.
“When you get in a tight match and your season is on the line, you have to ride your go-to players, and that’s what Kayla was for us,” coach Carole Ferrante said in 2021. “There were a lot of times where her presence forced teams to overload on her, and it allowed other players to shine. But in the big moments, we fed her the ball and let her take over. She left a mark that will stand the test of time and, as her coach, I couldn’t have asked any more of her.”
All-Decade Reservoir Team
L Gabby Allen (2022)
OH Sydney Allen (2018)
MH Kelsea Belt (2011)
OppH Maddy Belt (2014)
MB Kayla Browne (2020)
RS Paige Calvert (2010)
MB/OH Amaka Chukwujekwu (2016)
S Tatiana Hamilton (2019)
L Barbara Kelley (2015)
MB Enitan Omolewa (2017)
OH Mayah Tucker (2022)
RIVER HILL
Team of Decade: 2011 (13-0, 17-2)
It could be argued that this not only was the Hawks’ top team of the decade, but its top team of all time. The undefeated county record saw River Hill drop just three sets against league competition all year and the team didn’t lose a single time during the regular season. The first loss came in the District V title game against Arundel and the second came against North Hagerstown in the 3A state final, where the Hawks dropped a heartbreaker by a score of 3-2. To get to the championship, River Hill swept Reservoir for the region title and then defeated La Plata in the state semis. Senior Kristin Lee was named Player of the Year, while fellow seniors Caitlin Davis and Amber Wiswell made first team All-County.
Player of the Decade: Megan Rosburg (2010)
While Rosburg never garnered Howard County Player of the Year honors, she did earn an arguably greater distinction as being the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year as a senior in 2010. In that final high school season, she recorded career highs in kills (184) with a league-best .461 hitting percentage, digs (165) and blocks (11). Her passing average was 2.47 for a River Hill team that finished second in the county in 2010 with a 12-1 league record (15-2 overall). Rosburg, who was also a first team all-metro selection as a junior, went on to play at American University.
“She’s just a great kid. Her personality is wonderful and she has a lot of great qualities about her,” coach Lynn Paynter said in 2010. “Her work ethic is just terrific.”
All-Decade River Hill Team
S Caitlin Davis (2011)
OH Cassidy Davis (2012)
OH Devin Hill (2018)
L Sydni Horner (2013)
OH Kristen Lee (2011)
MB Emily Luo (2015)
MH Melody Nazari (2010)
OH Sarah Okey (2010)
OH Isabel Paci (2015)
OH Megan Rosburg (2010)
MH Amber Wiswell (2011)
WILDE LAKE
Team of the Decade: 2017 (6-5, 12-6)
The Wildecats had higher county win totals this decade, but this group achieved the program’s highest overall win total (12) and also won a pair of playoff games. Wilde Lake won five straight matches late in the year, including playoff victories over Hammond and River Hill, before losing in the region semifinals against Glenelg. The team won 37 games and lost 25, with junior captain Claudia Sweitzer making first team All-County as a setter.
Player of the Decade: Kelly Surkovich (2014)
Surkovich was a four-year varsity starter and a captain on the 2013 and 2014 Wilde Lake teams that posted back-to-back 9-4 county campaigns. She was among the top six in the county in kills (228) as a senior and finished her career with 446. She also was a strong server, with over 100 career aces, and she posted more than 120 digs during her freshman and junior seasons. She played in college at Salisbury University.
“Her leadership held our team together on more than one occasion. She is a powerful offensive and defensive player and I consider her our MVP,” coach Caitlin Williams said in 2014. “She is consistent and steady with half as many unforced errors of any other hitter on our team ... she played every single set of our season.”
All-Decade Wilde Lake Team
OH Carmen Freeman (2016)
OH Camille Johnson (2016)
S Meghan Morales (2015)
L Azita Nejaddehghan (2011)
MH Shana Nelson (2010)
OH Kelly Surkovich (2014)
S Claudia Sweitzer (2018)
MH Micahela Tummings (2012)
L Jessica Turner (2010)