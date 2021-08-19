Howard County All-Decade Volleyball

An argument can certainly be made for Atholton, which was the only county team to win a state championship in the last 10 years (and the Raiders won two of them). But unlike Atholton, which posted three seasons since 2010 with three county wins or fewer, Centennial was a winning program nearly every year. The Eagles posted just one losing campaign between 2010 and 2019, winning an outright county title and making the 3A state finals in both 2010 (13-0 county, 19-1 overall) and 2012 (13-0, 18-1). Larry Schofield led Centennial at the beginning of the decade (2010-2012) before Mike Bossom took over the head coaching reigns and continued the program’s successful ways. Centennial went a combined 118-53 overall and 90-32 in county play over the 10-year span and had two players — Liz Brown (2010) and Trisha Mockapetris (2012) — named Player of the Year.