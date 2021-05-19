Reservoir’s Kayla Browne embraces ‘fire within’ to earn Howard County volleyball Player of Year honors

Kayla Browne doesn’t know exactly how it happens, only that it does.
When she steps on the volleyball court, she becomes a completely different person.
As her coach Carole Ferrante describes it, “she goes from being this shy and reserved girl to this motivated, take-no-prisoners competitor.”
“It’s not something that I do on purpose or anything, it just kind of happens naturally. As my mom says, I basically have this switch I flip when I get on the court,” Browne said. “I just get super focused. I don’t think it’s me being mean or anything, more of an intensity.”
Ferrante said it’s a drastic contrast and one that makes some people do a double take. In her opinion, though, there’s a “special balance” between the two that makes Kayla such a dynamic person and player.
“You talk to her off the court and you would never know it, because she really is pretty quiet, but there is a fire within her to be the best volleyball player she can be,” she said.
This spring, during the pandemic-shortened volleyball season, Browne showcased herself as Howard County’s best volleyball player on a regular basis.
The returning All-County middle blocker was an all-around threat, racking up totals of 57 kills, 18 digs, 15 aces and 11 blocks while playing in all 10 of her team’s matches. Her presence, especially in the biggest moments, helped lead Reservoir to the program’s first county championship since 2007 with an undefeated record.
For her efforts, she has been named the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier Volleyball Player of the Year.
“This [award] means a lot to me, but honestly what means the most was simply getting to have this season as a team,” Browne said. “This whole season was about us, one more time getting to be together as a family. And we talked a lot about making the most of this opportunity and putting a banner on the wall. It wasn’t hoping we could do it … we really believed it was going to happen and we put in the work to make sure we were playing our best at the end.”
Browne was among those who peaked when it mattered most. In a come-from-behind county tournament semifinal win over Marriotts Ridge, she had a team-leading eight kills, two aces and two blocks. Then in the county championship match against Howard, she had five kills, two blocks and another ace.
“When you get in a tight match and your season is on the line, you have to ride your go-to players, and that’s what Kayla was for us,” Ferrante said. “There were a lot of times where her presence forced teams to overload on her, and it allowed other players to shine. But in the big moments, we fed her the ball and let her take over.”
While Browne was already a dominant force on her way to finishing as a Player of the Year finalist as a junior in 2019, she said she was much improved this year. The biggest boost to her game, in her opinion, came as a server.
“My problem has always been consistency, so I really put in a lot of time on my serving,” Browne said. “I finally was able to get my topspin serve down and do it in games, which I give a lot of credit to coach Ferrante for. She gave me the push I needed, encouraging me to just be confident and aggressive.”
Browne has committed to play volleyball at the University of Mary Washington, where she also plans to major in physics. As for what she leaves behind at Reservoir, Ferrante says her four-year varsity player goes down as one of the greatest to ever come through the program.
“She left a mark that will stand the test of time and, as her coach, I couldn’t have asked any more of her,” Ferrante said. “As long as I have something to do with it, there will be no one else that wears the No. 24 in this program. There was No. 10 Julie Poston (2010), No. 15 Jamie Huffman (2008) and now No. 24 Kayla Browne as players to have their numbers retired. This year cemented her place as an all-time great when it comes to Reservoir volleyball.”
Due to the nature of the 2021 season, with some teams playing as few as six games and not every team facing one another, the Howard County volleyball coaches voted not to select a traditional All-County team this year. Instead, each coach has assisted in spotlighting some of their top players and moments from the spring 2021 campaign.
Atholton
Record: 3-3
Team MVP: Kyndall Mason, junior outside hitter
Mason finished with a team-leading 39 kills to go along with 30 digs, nine aces and 33% on serve receptions. “She was the favorite target of both setters, whether front row or back,” coach Larry Schofield said. “She was an aggressive defender also on defense.”
Other standout performers: Senior setter Kelsey Miller (11 aces, 39 assists, 18 digs); senior libero Ingrid Chang (46 digs, eight aces, 66 serve receptions and zero service errors); junior setter/right side Kelly He (13 aces, 12 kills, 34 assists, 27 digs).
Centennial
Record: 6-4
Team MVPs: Seniors Emily Hollwedel (middle hitter) and Grace Chan (Right side)
The lone two seniors on the roster, the duo was responsible for keeping things on track on the way to a winning record. Chan finished with totals of 18 kills, six digs and three aces, while Hollwedel had a combined 12 kills and four blocks. Their impact went far beyond the stats, though, according to coach Mike Bossom.
“They provided stability and leadership for the young team in the varied and different circumstances this season presented,” Bossom said. “They both demonstrated the emotional stability, maturity and balance necessary to work through all of the last-minute changes and challenges presented. They also set the example of showing the team to focus on what we could control and let the things beyond our control provide minimal distraction.”
Other standout performers: Junior outside hitter Holli Kraisser (15 digs, seven kills, five aces); junior middle hitter Kendall Kreidell (10 kills, five digs, five blocks); sophomore setter Brianna Bossom (116 assists, 26 digs, 18 aces, 18 kills); sophomore libero Caliegh Kim (52 digs, eight assists); freshman outside hitter Mailinh Godschall (36 kills, 30 digs, 20 aces).
Coach report: “Overall the team continued to improve at every practice and continued to impress me with their work ethic, volleyball knowledge and sense of fun while playing the game and working hard. I am looking forward to getting everyone back in the gym in the fall.” — coach Mike Bossom
Glenelg
Record: 3-4
Team MVP: Alyssa Kelly, senior libero
Only playing 10 sets due to a lingering injury, Kelly finished with six aces, nine kills, 47 digs and passed at a 2.43 rate. She also ended up playing outside hitter at times because of injuries and a disjointed lineup at times with players missing.
“Alyssa was the backbone of our defense and she stepped onto the court part way through the season after suffering a major lower leg injury in club season that forced her to stop playing. We were lucky enough to have her,” coach Jason Monjes said.
Standout performers: Senior middle blocker Gracen Alsheimer (24 kills, 10 digs, five blocks, two aces); sophomore middle/right side Lauren Lapointe (10 kills, five blocks, two digs); freshman outside hitter/libero Mackenzie Calhoun (19 aces, 36 kills, 55 digs); freshman setter Lindsay Kelley (8 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 13 digs, 107 assists)
Coach report: “Of all the volleyball teams in the county, we were probably hit the worst [adverse circumstances]. A combination of injuries, health issues — both COVID and non-COVID — and a two-week shutdown really taught the team about adversity. The team never had a full roster until the last match of the season. We finished 3-4 overall, but would have be in the running for the county otherwise had they played more matches and built more team chemistry without any disruptions to their season.” — coach Jason Monjes
Hammond
Record: 4-6
Team MVP: Abbie Weirich, senior libero
Weirich has been a starter and played in every game but one since her freshman year on varsity.
“She is a competitor through and through,” coach Anne Corey said. “She is not afraid of diving for balls, and she practices as hard as she plays in games. During her senior year season, we asked her to play a position that was unfamiliar to her, and her athleticism helped her shine. No matter what she is doing on the court, whether it be passing or hitting, she is doing it well.”
Standout performers: Junior outside hitter Rylal Koroma; junior setter Jenna Kreh; junior right side Erin Peters.
Coach report: “The team faced the challenges of returning from the off-season, during a pandemic nonetheless, with positivity and drive. We learned a lot this season and enjoyed being back in the gym, above all. Our flexibility and growth helped carry us through a very different season, and we are proud of our accomplishments.” — coach Anne Corey
Howard
Record: 10-1
Team MVP: Jordan Redmiles, senior setter
Called by her coach Allison Ose “a leader on and off the court,” Redmiles led the offense with a team-high 150 assists this season. Along the way, she recorded her 1,000th career assist. She was instrumental in helping the Lions go undefeated during the regular season and make the county championship match, adding 16 aces, 33 kills, 45 digs and five blocks to her statistical totals.
Standout performers: Senior libero Katherine Taveras (105 digs, 12 assists, nine aces); sophomore outside hitter Corinne Chau (42 kills, 43 digs, nine aces); sophomore outside hitter Kelenna Onukwugha (38 kills).
Coach report: “This team was an exceptional group of athletes who fought hard and never gave up. I am proud of the Lions for not dropping a set for the first 10 games of the season. The county championship match was a defining moment in showing our team’s resiliency as we came back to win the second set 27-25. This team enjoyed every opportunity to be on the court and played with all their heart in every match.” — coach Allison Ose
Long Reach
Record: 2-9
Team MVP: Isabella Mora, junior outside hitter
Mora finished as the team leader in aces (eight), kills (41), while also excelling in passing and defending (42 digs). Mora had a team-leading four kills in a win over Hammond and tied for the team lead with four aces in a win over Wilde Lake.
“She works hard to improve each game and practice, and our team relied on Isabella in tough situations to provide a key kill or pass,” coach Erik Groch said.
Standout performers: Senior middle blocker Shakira Knight (21 kills, seven blocks, seve aces); junior libero Mia Rubio (65 digs); freshman setter Hayley Norton (112 assists, 31 digs, six aces).
Coach report: “While the season did not end as well as our 2-1 start, this season improved upon the prior season’s single win. The team earned two wins against county opponents for the first time since 2017. The Lightning are only graduating three seniors and hope to improve next season with most starters returning. The greatest success for the team this season was staying healthy to compete the entire season, despite a global pandemic as well as concurrent club and high school volleyball seasons.” — coach Erik Groch
Marriotts Ridge
Record: 7-4
Team MVP: Julia Mamo, senior libero
A versatile weapon for the Mustangs, Mamo finished among the team leaders in several categories including digs (101) and aces (13).
“We are lucky enough to have a player like Julia that can really do anything,” coach Jamie Bullock said. “She spent multiple seasons as the team’s outside hitter until she had the chance this year to play the position she is probably best at, libero. Julia is just unstoppable in the back row and is a leader for the defense. She will truly be missed next year.”
Standout performers: Senior middle/right side Rachel George (33 kills, eight digs, four blocks); senior setter Brenna O’Reilly (154 assists, 53 digs, 17 aces); sophomore right side Rhisen Davis (31 kills, 37 digs); sophomore outside hitter Leah Liu (35 kills, 37 digs, 11 aces).
Coach report: “I am so proud of how hard they worked all season. If we weren’t winning games they were asking for more time in the gym and looking for ways to get better. Each day they came in ready to work and were just so thankful to have a season this year.” — coach Jamie Bullock
Mt. Hebron
Record: 4-5
Team MVP: Morgan Amos, senior outside hitter
A four-year starter and a captain this season, Amos led the Vikings offense with 36 kills and also was a major defensive contributor with 41 digs. She also added seven blocks and six aces.
“Her leadership, energy and consistency helped her to be the foundation of our team this season,” coach Christina Catanach said. “Morgan had an incredibly impactful career within our program, and we are so proud of the player and person she has become.”
Standout performers: Senior outside hitter Anwesha Gorantla (21 kills, five digs, three blocks); senior middle hitter Sydney Jones (15 kills, seven blocks); senior middle hitter Brenna Siperko (22 blocks, 17 kills, five aces); senior libero Lauren Taylor (52 digs, seven assists).
Coach report: “Overall, this season was one of growth and overcoming adversity for our program. It was not defined by our wins and losses, but by the mindset we had as a team to enjoy every opportunity to play together. My players did a phenomenal job handling the constant changes and bumps in the road. It was very special to see our incredible group of seniors have the chance to play their final season, guide our underclassmen, and leave their mark on the program.” — coach Christina Catanach
Oakland Mills
Record: 1-8
Team MVP: Kathryn Rogan, freshman libero
Rogan burst onto the scene in her first high school season as a leader in a number of different aspects, including recording double-digit digs on a regular basis.
“[She] brought a lot of consistency in the back row, which I knew we would be missing with the loss of our senior libero Tyasia McDuffie. She is a great all-around player,” coach Kristin Anderson-Little said. “She can hit and set effectively as well, but I knew I needed her for passing consistency, so I awarded her the libero shirt as a freshman. This is an incredible amount of pressure for a kid that young, especially considering she essentially never left the court, but Kathryn handled it phenomenally.”
Standout performers: Senior setter Iyanna McDuffie (senior leadership), junior middle hitter Paige Phillips (vocal leader), junior outside hitter Micaela Murray (most improved player on front row).
Coach report: “They seized every moment in the gym. Yes, club practices, work schedules, babysitting might have interfered with this, but they were still so incredibly willing to make this opportunity work in their schedules. It was definitely a silly, goofy bunch of ladies this year. I will keep many fond memories of running drills with them and something absolutely absurd happening in which you can’t help but laugh. Although we only had one win, the girls constantly had smiles on their faces.” — coach Kristin Anderson-Little
Reservoir
Record: 10-0
Team MVP: Kayla Browne, senior middle blocker
Standout performers: Senior outside hitter Navleen Kaur (58 digs, 27 kills, 12 aces); senior defensive specialist Breyonna Young (48 digs); junior Jessica Rothermel (145 assists, 34 digs, 19 aces); sophomore libero Gabby Allen (44 digs); sophomore opposite hitter Kelsey Holmes (61 kills, 29 digs, 19 assists, nine aces); sophomore outside hitter Mayah Tucker (22 kills, eight digs).
Coach report: “This season was a dream come true for so many reasons for our Gators. To be together as a team after the craziness of 2020 and to enjoy the successes we were able to accomplish was more than we could ever ask for. This was a team determined to be together and play as one with the goal of finishing on top. The girls made it through as undefeated county champions and I could not be any prouder to be their coach.” — coach Carole Ferrante
River Hill
Record: 6-2
Team MVP: Shreeni Chikyala, junior middle hitter
A regular varsity contributor since she was a freshman, Chikyala finished first or second on the team in kills (41), aces (25) and blocks (16). She also added 18 digs to go with 40.9 hitting efficiency and 85% serving.
“Shreeni’s stats demonstrate her strong performance on the court, but it was actually her outstanding leadership that encouraged her teammates, continually motivating everyone when they were tired and overwhelmed,” coach Lynn Paynter said. “Shreeni is an unselfish player yet keeps her teammates accountable.”
Standout performers: Senior setter/defensive specialist Sydney Shin (73 assists, 20 digs, 14 aces); junior right side Merina Billey (34 kills); junior libero Erin Li (42 digs, 11 assists); sophomore libero Brooke Laumann (35 digs, seven aces); sophomore setter Molly Xu (67 assists); freshman outside hitter Grace Leska (48 kills, 22 digs).
Team report: “At River Hill, the team was impacted by a number of COVID cases that kept us from practicing or playing in our gym for four weeks, returning only to play our last two playoff games. We may have had tired and exhausted bodies, but there was an immediate camaraderie among our seven returners, a junior transfer, four sophomores and a freshman. A coach could not have asked for more.” — coach Lynn Paynter
“Every season I had at River Hill was special in its own way, but my takeaway this year was that you just have to do the best you can regardless of the circumstances. There were a lot of games where more preparation and time together would have made a difference, but we just had to work with what and who we had and make do.” — senior Sydney Shin
“We made the most of our season. After our first loss, we started to focus on our team dynamics and adjusting to each other in order to play more cohesively as one unit. Unfortunately, our season was cut short, but overall the season was a great learning experience.” — junior Erin Li
Wilde Lake
Record: 0-10
Team MVP: Valeria Malorodova, senior libero
The lone returning starter for the Wildecats, Malorodova was a four-year varsity starter. She finished the season with 27 digs, six aces, 11 assists and 13 kills.
“She was our utility player who happily stepped up this year to play every position on the court,” coach Kelly Vieira said.
Standout performers: Senior Alisa Drake (16 kills); senior Morgan Sampson (9 kills, 11 digs); senior Amiya Sancho (12 digs); junior Lydia Cybyk (12kills, 21 digs, 3 aces); junior Veronica Goode (50 assists, 21 digs, 7 aces);
Coach report: “This season we did not focus on wins and losses, instead we set our goal on overcoming adversity and working each day to improve ourselves on and off the court. With all of the stresses over the past 11 months, these Wilde Cats came to the gym every single day passionate about volleyball and took every opportunity to work together as one program to make the best of our season.” — coach Kelly Vieira