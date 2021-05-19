Reservoir’s Kayla Browne embraces ‘fire within’ to earn Howard County volleyball Player of Year honors

“This [award] means a lot to me, but honestly what means the most was simply getting to have this season as a team,” Browne said. “This whole season was about us, one more time getting to be together as a family. And we talked a lot about making the most of this opportunity and putting a banner on the wall. It wasn’t hoping we could do it … we really believed it was going to happen and we put in the work to make sure we were playing our best at the end.”