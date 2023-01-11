Safi Hampton caps off high school career as 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier volleyball player of the year

Safi Hampton has been an integral part of Hammond volleyball since she arrived four years ago. Hampton entered her freshman season with club experience, playing for Metro Volleyball since she was 13.

For Hammond, not traditionally one of Howard County’s volleyball powerhouses, having a player, especially so young with prior club experience, was uncommon. It was a luxury for coach Anne Corey, but presented Hampton with a unique early challenge, not wanting to step on the toes of the existing leadership.

Already with a stellar career, Hammond outside hitter Safi Hampton rose to a new level as a senior posting career-highs in kills (209), digs (165), aces (41) and blocks (20). The future North Carolina Tar Heel is the 2022 Howard County Times Volleyball Player of the Year.

However, those veterans quickly realized Hampton’s expertise and skill set, allowing her to slowly step into a more vocal leadership role. That proved to be a pivotal moment in Hampton’s career as it necessitated a mentality shift from her perfectionist mindset. Rather than fixating on her own errors, Hampton could instead learn from her own mistakes, while also helping teammates learn from theirs.

In her senior season, she posted career-highs in kills (209), digs (165), aces (41) and blocks (20), helping the Golden Bears reach the Class 2A West Region II final. Closing out an accomplished career, Hampton is the 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier volleyball Player of the Year, also named The Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year.

“I think that it’s awesome, especially because I think Hammond athletics is something people really overlook in general,” Hampton said. “I think to be able to earn this not necessarily for me personally but for my school and say, ‘I go to Hammond High School and I’ve gotten this really cool award,’ is really big to me. I get to say I helped these girls and played with these girls; I got better with these girls. I just feel like it means a lot more.”

Hampton didn’t play her sophomore season in 2020 for health reasons and returned to the Golden Bears as a junior. No longer the youngest player on the team, she felt more confident stepping into that vocal leadership role, alongside a new group of players. She finished that season as the team leader in kills (191) and digs (140).

Both her on-court play and leadership elevated to new heights in 2022. She was one of the county leaders in kills, serving as a team captain and often an extension of the coaching staff on the court.

“To watch her grow as a freshman, she was definitely on the court every single game, but to now her vertical has just increased immensely,” Corey said. “Her volleyball IQ is unlike anybody else I’ve ever coached. She’s just been such a special player. Apart from her leadership, the fact that so many of the girls from freshmen to junior varsity to even varsity, look up to her and feel comfortable to ask her questions, just shows that she can have that dominating presence on the court, but also not be so intimidating that she can’t be approached off it.”

Hampton concludes her career with 531 kills, 351 digs, 81 aces and 53 blocks and will continue her volleyball career at the University of North Carolina.

“I’m super excited, I’m so excited to be in that environment,” Hampton said. “One thing about recruiting that I remembered is that UNC has been there since I would consider when I struggled. They’ve seen me grow as a player for so long. My mom went to UNC, my aunt went to UNC, I have a lot of relatives in North Carolina. I felt like it was home, the coaches there, the environment is just so positive and I’m excited for the routine of college and being a college athlete. My brain works well on routine.”

Reservoir libero Gabby Allen is a first team All-County selection after collecting 283 digs. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

All-County first team

Gabby Allen, Reservoir, senior, libero: A Howard University commit and first team All-County for the second straight season, Allen anchored the Gators’ defense, finishing second in the county with 283 digs.

Brianna Bossom, Centennial, senior, setter: Bossom was one of the county’s leaders in aces (51) and assists (457), also adding 83 kills for the Howard County champion Eagles.

Ava Bradley, Mt. Hebron, junior, outside hitter: Bradley led the Vikings attack throughout the season with a team-high 176 kills, an average of 3.5 per set, also adding 63 digs, 24 aces and 12 blocks.

River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun tries to put a kill past Marriotts Ridge's Katy Harbaugh during a volleyball match at Marriotts Ridge on Oct. 13. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mackenzie Calhoun, River Hill, junior, setter: First team All-County for the second straight season this time in a new position, Calhoun was the team leader in assists (365), also adding 102 kills and 55 aces.

Corinne Chau, Howard, senior, outside hitter: Chau missed the final four matches due to an ankle injury but had 117 kills, the third-highest total in program history. She also finished with 174 digs and 23 aces.

Marriotts Ridge's Rhisen Davis finished the season with 113 kills and 94 digs. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Rhisen Davis, Marriotts Ridge, senior, outside hitter: Once again first team All-County, Davis was second on the team in kills (113) after sustaining a late-season injury, also adding 94 digs and 12 aces.

Mailinh Godschall, Centennial, junior, outside hitter: First team All-County for the second straight season, Godschall was one of the county leaders in kills (229), digs (258) and aces (57).

Madison Hill, Reservoir, senior, middle hitter: Hill is first team All-County once again, third on the team in kills (129), one of the county leaders in blocks (39) also with 31 aces and a 93.2 serve percentage.

Reservoir's Kelsey Holmes had 251 assists, 165 kills and 156 digs in her senior season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Kelsey Holmes, Reservoir, senior, outside hitter: Committed to play at Providence next season, Holmes had 251 assists, 165 kills and 156 digs, one of Reservoir’s leaders in all three statistical categories.

Lindsay Kelley, junior, Glenelg, setter: First team All-County for the second straight season, Kelley was limited to 29 sets due to injury but was integral to the Gladiators’ attack with 167 assists, also adding 86 digs, 28 kills and 18 aces.

River Hill's Brooke Laumann led the team's defense with 159 digs. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Brooke Laumann, River Hill, senior, libero: Laumann was an important part of the Hawks’ defense with a team-high 159 digs, also adding 56 assists and 22 aces.

Addy Van Oosten, Long Reach, sophomore, outside hitter: Van Oosten was the Lightning’s kills leader (160), also adding 114 digs and 31 aces

All-County second team

Nabi Bae, Glenelg, senior, outside hitter

Paula Elguera, River Hill, senior, middle hitter

Morgan Harris, Howard, junior, libero

Eva Hull, Marriotts Ridge, sophomore, setter

Caleigh Kim, Centennial, senior, libero

Haley Ko, Reservoir, junior, setter

Grace Leska, River Hill, junior, outside hitter

Leah Liu, Marriotts Ridge, senior, outside hitter

Kaley MacLellan, Centennial, junior, middle hitter

Vivian O’Brien, Marriotts Ridge, senior, right side

Kelenna Onukwugha, Howard, senior, outside hitter

Emerson Rose, Mt. Hebron, junior, setter

Mayah Tucker, Reservoir, senior, outside hitter

Kaleigh Williams, Howard, sophomore, middle blocker

Honorable mention:

Maddie Antevil, River Hill, senior, defensive specialist; Skylar Brown, Centennial, senior, middle hitter; Allison Brown, Long Reach, junior, outside hitter; Marissa Cossa, Hammond, senior, setter; Chaeli Flotildes, Reservoir, senior, defensive specialist; Lauren LaPointe, Glenelg, senior, right side/middle blocker; Jariah Nash, Hammond, senior, libero; Jasmine Nelson, Wilde Lake, sophomore, setter; Hayley Norton, Long Reach, junior, setter; Kathryn Rogan, Oakland Mills, junior, libero; Natalie Wheeler, Howard, senior, right side; Annie Zhou, Atholton, senior, libero

Final season standings

1. Centennial (16-1 overall, 14-0 Howard County, Howard County Champion, Class 3A State quarterfinalist); 2. Reservoir (13-3, 10-1, Class 3A East Region II Finalist); 3. River Hill (13-3, 9-2, Class 3A State quarterfinalist); 4. Marriotts Ridge (9-5, 8-3); 5. Howard (10-7, 8-4); 6. Mt. Hebron (9-6 6-5); 7. Glenelg (7-8, 5-6); 8. Hammond (8-7, 4-7, Class 2A West Region II finalist); 9. Long Reach (5-10, 2-9); 10. Atholton (3-12, 2-9); 11. Wilde Lake (4-10, 2-9); 12. Oakland Mills (3-12, 0-11);

IAAM C Conference: Chapelgate Christian (15-1, 10-0); Glenelg Country (12-3, 9-1)