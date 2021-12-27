Reservoir senior Samiha Foster makes most of first impression on way to Howard County volleyball Player of Year honors | Fall 2021 All-County

Transferring into the program this fall, it didn’t take long for Reservoir volleyball senior outside hitter Samiha Foster to fit in seamlessly with the Gators.
Foster transferred from St John’s where she won two D.C. State Athletic Association Titles, wanting to play closer to home with the girls from her local community. In her lone season, Foster helped lead to the Gators to multiple championships, including a win over Huntingtown in four sets to clinch the program’s first state title since 2007.
“I think for someone to come into an environment that’s new and make the impact that she made is just mind boggling,” Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante said. “She came in here and it was like she was never not here. I know she knew a lot of girls from the community, but she came in and we do a big sister, little sister program.
“She really changed things for a lot of the freshmen and JV girls because of how she approached things with them. It wasn’t just a matter of the Xs and Os on the volleyball court. She came in and touched the entire program. She would help the younger girls with their homework in study hall. It wasn’t just look at what I can do on the volleyball court, she truly came in and put her finger on everything.”
While Foster’s off the court impact was immeasurable, her on court statistics were just as impressive. She finished the season with 328 kills, averaging 25.8 during the state playoffs. Foster also finished with 29 aces, 121 digs and 10 blocks on the way to being a Gatorade Player of the Year nominee.
Now, behind that all-around game, Foster has been named the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier fall 2021 Volleyball Player of the Year.
In some of the Gators most important matches of the season, Foster elevated her game to new heights, including 29 kills in the state final.
“When it almost feels like we should give up, something ignites in me that I’m like, ‘We’re not done, this isn’t the end, this isn’t it for us. We’ve worked too hard for this,’” Foster said of her ability to step up in critical matches. “Even when we’re down I feel like it is my job to reignite something in them and I feel like that’s what I’ve done. When we play better competition it’s a more fun game and there’s higher adrenaline. I think that’s what gets me to play better and gets our team to play better overall.”
Foster will continue her volleyball career collegiately at West Virginia University. Despite playing only one season with the Gators’, Foster remains proud of the team’s accomplishments as well as the relationships built with Coach Ferrante and teammates along the way.
“I’m most excited for challenging myself even more [in college],” Foster said. “I feel like I’ve done a good job of working hard. I’m really excited to take it to the next level and see what else I’ve got in me.”
FIRST TEAM
Gabby Allen, Reservoir junior (L). Allen finished the season as one of the most efficient passers in the county with a 2.6 rating, also tallying 175 digs and 28 aces for the 3A state-champion Gators.
Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg sophomore (OH). Calhoun finished as the county leader in kills (404), while also adding 218 digs, 66 aces and 22 assists for a Gladiators’ team that won the 2A state championship
Shreenitha Chikyala, River Hill senior (MB). Chikyala capped off her career as one of the most efficient hitters in the county (.51), while also adding 109 kills, 47 blocks, 28 aces and 16 digs.
Rhisen Davis, Marriotts Ridge junior (OH). Davis finished among the county leaders in digs (205), also tallying 165 kills and 15 aces.
Mailinh Godschall, Centennial sophomore (OH). Godschall completed her season with one of the highest player efficiency ratings in the county (2.44), while also tallying 284 kills, 268 digs and 61 aces.
Safi Hampton, Hammond junior (OH). Hampton finished among the county leaders in kills (236), while also adding 123 digs, 29 blocks and 24 aces.
Madison Hill, Reservoir junior (MH). Hill emerged as one of the Gators’ key contributors on the way to county, region and state titles, finishing the season with 91 kills, 41 blocks, 35 digs and 23 aces.
Lindsay Kelley, Glenelg sophomore (S). Kelley finished the season among the county leaders in assists (592), while also adding 125 digs, 73 kills and 51 aces for a Glenelg team that made a run to the 2A state championship.
Anjola Omolewa, Reservoir senior (OH/MH). Omolewa capped off her career as one of the Gators’ essential players on the road to county, region and state titles, tallying 68 kills, 38 blocks and 16 digs.
Ayanna Pharoah, Howard senior (S). Pharoah finished the season as the county leader in assists (609), while also adding 184 digs, 51 kills and 43 aces for the region-champion Lions.
Jessica Rothermel, Reservoir senior (S). Rothermel was one of the top passers in the county (252 assists), also tallying 68 digs and 40 aces, to help lead the Gators capture their first state title since 2007.
Tyller Williams, Howard senior (MB). Williams capped off her career as an essential player for the region-champion Lions, finishing with 136 kills, 39 blocks and 19 aces.
Second Team
Outside Hitter: Corinne Chau, Howard junior; Leah Liu, Marriotts Ridge junior; Kyndall Mason, Atholton senior; Zhenzhu Nelson, Oakland Mills senior; Sarah Parker, Glenelg senior.
Right Side: Vivian O’Brien, Marriotts Ridge junior.
Libero: Caleigh Kim, Centennial junior; Erin Li, River Hill senior; Briana May, Howard, senior; Mia Rubio, Long Reach senior; Sydney Yoon, Glenelg senior; Caroline Zheng, Mt. Hebron sophomore.
Setter: Brianna Bossom, Centennial junior.
Honorable Mention
Ava Bradley, Mt. Hebron sophomore (OH); Kelly He, Atholton senior (S); Kelsey Holmes, Reservoir junior (OH); Eva Hull, Marriotts Ridge freshman (S); Haley Ko, Reservoir sophomore (S); Jenna Kreh, Hammond senior (S); Olivia Kuznetsova, Marriotts Ridge senior (MB); Lexi Lee, Reservoir junior (DS); Manasvi Mamilla, Marriotts Ridge senior (DS); Destiny Olamide, Reservoir junior (OPP).
IAAM C Conference All-Star
Amanda Morse, Chapelgate sophomore
Elizabeth Oyebode, Glenelg Country senior
Grace Salveron, Chapelgate freshman
Final Standings
Reservoir* (13-1 county, 18-1 overall); Howard** (13-1 county, 15-2 overall); Centennial (11-3, 12-4); River Hill (10-3, 11-4); Glenelg^ (9-5, 14-5); Marriotts Ridge (9-5, 10-6); Mt. Hebron (7-7, 7-8); Hammond (4-10, 5-11); Atholton (4-10, 4-11); Long Reach (2-12, 4-13); Oakland Mills (1-13, 1-14); Wilde Lake (0-13, 0-14); Glenelg Country (8-2 IAAM C, 10-3); Chapelgate (7-2 IAAM C, 9-6).
*co-county champion, 3A state champion; **co-county champion, 3A East region champion; ^2A state champion