xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Reservoir senior Samiha Foster makes most of first impression on way to Howard County volleyball Player of Year honors | Fall 2021 All-County

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Dec 27, 2021 5:00 AM
Reservoir volleyball senior Samiha Foster finished with 328 kills for the state-champion Gators on the way to being named Howard County volleyball Player of the Year.
Reservoir volleyball senior Samiha Foster finished with 328 kills for the state-champion Gators on the way to being named Howard County volleyball Player of the Year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Transferring into the program this fall, it didn’t take long for Reservoir volleyball senior outside hitter Samiha Foster to fit in seamlessly with the Gators.

Foster transferred from St John’s where she won two D.C. State Athletic Association Titles, wanting to play closer to home with the girls from her local community. In her lone season, Foster helped lead to the Gators to multiple championships, including a win over Huntingtown in four sets to clinch the program’s first state title since 2007.

Advertisement

“I think for someone to come into an environment that’s new and make the impact that she made is just mind boggling,” Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante said. “She came in here and it was like she was never not here. I know she knew a lot of girls from the community, but she came in and we do a big sister, little sister program.

“She really changed things for a lot of the freshmen and JV girls because of how she approached things with them. It wasn’t just a matter of the Xs and Os on the volleyball court. She came in and touched the entire program. She would help the younger girls with their homework in study hall. It wasn’t just look at what I can do on the volleyball court, she truly came in and put her finger on everything.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Foster’s off the court impact was immeasurable, her on court statistics were just as impressive. She finished the season with 328 kills, averaging 25.8 during the state playoffs. Foster also finished with 29 aces, 121 digs and 10 blocks on the way to being a Gatorade Player of the Year nominee.

[More Maryland news] God’s timing is perfect and He has the final say

Now, behind that all-around game, Foster has been named the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier fall 2021 Volleyball Player of the Year.

Samiha Foster is embraced by Reservoir head coach Carole Ferrante after their win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Nov. 17.
Samiha Foster is embraced by Reservoir head coach Carole Ferrante after their win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Nov. 17. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

In some of the Gators most important matches of the season, Foster elevated her game to new heights, including 29 kills in the state final.

“When it almost feels like we should give up, something ignites in me that I’m like, ‘We’re not done, this isn’t the end, this isn’t it for us. We’ve worked too hard for this,’” Foster said of her ability to step up in critical matches. “Even when we’re down I feel like it is my job to reignite something in them and I feel like that’s what I’ve done. When we play better competition it’s a more fun game and there’s higher adrenaline. I think that’s what gets me to play better and gets our team to play better overall.”

Advertisement

Foster will continue her volleyball career collegiately at West Virginia University. Despite playing only one season with the Gators’, Foster remains proud of the team’s accomplishments as well as the relationships built with Coach Ferrante and teammates along the way.

“I’m most excited for challenging myself even more [in college],” Foster said. “I feel like I’ve done a good job of working hard. I’m really excited to take it to the next level and see what else I’ve got in me.”

FIRST TEAM

Reservoir's Gabby Allen makes a play on the ball in front of teammate Lexi Lee against Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Reservoir's Gabby Allen makes a play on the ball in front of teammate Lexi Lee against Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gabby Allen, Reservoir junior (L). Allen finished the season as one of the most efficient passers in the county with a 2.6 rating, also tallying 175 digs and 28 aces for the 3A state-champion Gators.

Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun, right, looks to put a shot over the block attempt by Century's Eva Brandt during the Class 2A volleyball state final on Nov. 17 at Harford Community College.
Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun, right, looks to put a shot over the block attempt by Century's Eva Brandt during the Class 2A volleyball state final on Nov. 17 at Harford Community College. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg sophomore (OH). Calhoun finished as the county leader in kills (404), while also adding 218 digs, 66 aces and 22 assists for a Gladiators’ team that won the 2A state championship

River Hill’s Shreeni Chikyala gets a block against Howard’s Kelenna Onukwugha in the first set.
River Hill’s Shreeni Chikyala gets a block against Howard’s Kelenna Onukwugha in the first set. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Shreenitha Chikyala, River Hill senior (MB). Chikyala capped off her career as one of the most efficient hitters in the county (.51), while also adding 109 kills, 47 blocks, 28 aces and 16 digs.

Marriotts Ridge's Rhisen Davis puts a shot between Glenelg's Maddie Myers (L) and Katie Laport.
Marriotts Ridge's Rhisen Davis puts a shot between Glenelg's Maddie Myers (L) and Katie Laport. (Doug Kapustin/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Rhisen Davis, Marriotts Ridge junior (OH). Davis finished among the county leaders in digs (205), also tallying 165 kills and 15 aces.

Centennial's Mailihn Godschall gets set to serve during a volleyball match at Glenelg High School on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Centennial's Mailihn Godschall gets set to serve during a volleyball match at Glenelg High School on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mailinh Godschall, Centennial sophomore (OH). Godschall completed her season with one of the highest player efficiency ratings in the county (2.44), while also tallying 284 kills, 268 digs and 61 aces.

Hammond's Safi Hampton spikes ball past a group of Centennial defenders at Hammond High School in this file photo.
Hammond's Safi Hampton spikes ball past a group of Centennial defenders at Hammond High School in this file photo. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Safi Hampton, Hammond junior (OH). Hampton finished among the county leaders in kills (236), while also adding 123 digs, 29 blocks and 24 aces.

North Hagerstown's Armani Kenney(10) hits away from a block attempt by Reservoir's Madison Hill during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
North Hagerstown's Armani Kenney(10) hits away from a block attempt by Reservoir's Madison Hill during a semifinal match of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Madison Hill, Reservoir junior (MH). Hill emerged as one of the Gators’ key contributors on the way to county, region and state titles, finishing the season with 91 kills, 41 blocks, 35 digs and 23 aces.

Glenelg's Lindsay Kelley sets the ball for a teammate against Century during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Glenelg's Lindsay Kelley sets the ball for a teammate against Century during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lindsay Kelley, Glenelg sophomore (S). Kelley finished the season among the county leaders in assists (592), while also adding 125 digs, 73 kills and 51 aces for a Glenelg team that made a run to the 2A state championship.

Reservoir's Anjola Omolewa makes hits the ball to Huntingtown's side of the court during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Reservoir's Anjola Omolewa makes hits the ball to Huntingtown's side of the court during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Anjola Omolewa, Reservoir senior (OH/MH). Omolewa capped off her career as one of the Gators’ essential players on the road to county, region and state titles, tallying 68 kills, 38 blocks and 16 digs.

Howard seniors Darian Garner, left, and Ayanna Pharoah celebrate a point in the fourth game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match against Westminster Nov. 10.
Howard seniors Darian Garner, left, and Ayanna Pharoah celebrate a point in the fourth game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match against Westminster Nov. 10. (Dylan Slagle)

Ayanna Pharoah, Howard senior (S). Pharoah finished the season as the county leader in assists (609), while also adding 184 digs, 51 kills and 43 aces for the region-champion Lions.

Reservoir (23) Jessica Rothermel, center, jumps in the air in excitement as Reservoir team cheers a huge score. Howard varsity volleyball at Reservoir High School, September 13, 2021. Photo by Nate Pesce for Baltimore Sun Media
Reservoir (23) Jessica Rothermel, center, jumps in the air in excitement as Reservoir team cheers a huge score. Howard varsity volleyball at Reservoir High School, September 13, 2021. Photo by Nate Pesce for Baltimore Sun Media (Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Jessica Rothermel, Reservoir senior (S). Rothermel was one of the top passers in the county (252 assists), also tallying 68 digs and 40 aces, to help lead the Gators capture their first state title since 2007.

Howard (36) Tyller Williams fires a shot over the net. Howard varsity volleyball at Reservoir High School, September 13, 2021. Photo by Nate Pesce for Baltimore Sun Media
Howard (36) Tyller Williams fires a shot over the net. Howard varsity volleyball at Reservoir High School, September 13, 2021. Photo by Nate Pesce for Baltimore Sun Media (Nate Pesce for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Tyller Williams, Howard senior (MB). Williams capped off her career as an essential player for the region-champion Lions, finishing with 136 kills, 39 blocks and 19 aces.

Second Team

Outside Hitter: Corinne Chau, Howard junior; Leah Liu, Marriotts Ridge junior; Kyndall Mason, Atholton senior; Zhenzhu Nelson, Oakland Mills senior; Sarah Parker, Glenelg senior.

Right Side: Vivian O’Brien, Marriotts Ridge junior.

Libero: Caleigh Kim, Centennial junior; Erin Li, River Hill senior; Briana May, Howard, senior; Mia Rubio, Long Reach senior; Sydney Yoon, Glenelg senior; Caroline Zheng, Mt. Hebron sophomore.

[More Maryland news] Have you noticed the purple streetlights around the Baltimore area? They’re not for the Ravens.

Setter: Brianna Bossom, Centennial junior.

Honorable Mention

Ava Bradley, Mt. Hebron sophomore (OH); Kelly He, Atholton senior (S); Kelsey Holmes, Reservoir junior (OH); Eva Hull, Marriotts Ridge freshman (S); Haley Ko, Reservoir sophomore (S); Jenna Kreh, Hammond senior (S); Olivia Kuznetsova, Marriotts Ridge senior (MB); Lexi Lee, Reservoir junior (DS); Manasvi Mamilla, Marriotts Ridge senior (DS); Destiny Olamide, Reservoir junior (OPP).

IAAM C Conference All-Star

Amanda Morse, Chapelgate sophomore

Elizabeth Oyebode, Glenelg Country senior

Grace Salveron, Chapelgate freshman

Final Standings

Reservoir* (13-1 county, 18-1 overall); Howard** (13-1 county, 15-2 overall); Centennial (11-3, 12-4); River Hill (10-3, 11-4); Glenelg^ (9-5, 14-5); Marriotts Ridge (9-5, 10-6); Mt. Hebron (7-7, 7-8); Hammond (4-10, 5-11); Atholton (4-10, 4-11); Long Reach (2-12, 4-13); Oakland Mills (1-13, 1-14); Wilde Lake (0-13, 0-14); Glenelg Country (8-2 IAAM C, 10-3); Chapelgate (7-2 IAAM C, 9-6).

Latest Howard County Sports

*co-county champion, 3A state champion; **co-county champion, 3A East region champion; ^2A state champion

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Howard County Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement