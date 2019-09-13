Glenelg volleyball takes down defending county, state champs Atholton in four sets

The Gladiators (1-0 Howard County, 1-1 overall) lost just two matches last year on their way to reaching the 2A state championship, and one was a sweep at the hands of a dominant Atholton team. There was obvious motivation from Monjes’ leaders to get revenge and be the team to end the Raiders’ run of dominance. Atholton (0-1, 1-1) lost as many sets (3) Thursday night as it did all of 2018, and it was clear the first few points that Glenelg was ready for the moment.