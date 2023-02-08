Varsity Q&A: River Hill girls basketball sophomore Dylan Watson stepping up in her expanded role

River Hill girls basketball sophomore Dylan Watson has been an integral part of the Hawks’ success so far, stepping into a larger role this season.

With the regular season winding down, Watson spoke with the Howard County Times to discuss her progression and the Hawks success as a team so far. (Note: questions and answers have been edited for clarity)

After graduating eight seniors and returning only one starter, what has been the key to establishing success with such a new group?

We really like to play together and we all knew as a team that we had to step up after losing eight seniors. We knew that we lost a lot offense from our team with Anhyia Smith and Caroline Duffy. We all worked over the summer, during fall league and scrimmaging on our own. We have a great coaching staff to help prepare us for this season.

Playing more off the bench last year as the sixth man, what area of your game do you feel like you’ve grown most since last season?

My freshman year I was very focused on defense and I didn’t have much confidence on the offensive end. This year with a lot of help from coaches and my team has also helped build my confidence, I’ve been able to work on my offense, and I still love playing defense and that’s a very important part of my game.

In addition to building confidence what has been the key for you to continue growing offensively?

Working with trainers and our coaching staff has definitely helped. Then over the summer playing AAU helped me build confidence offensively.

A 16-3 start to the season and second place in the county standings, what has been the most fun part of this season so far?

A fun part of this season has been getting to know a new team and playing with new girls. Also, forming bonds with new people and the new freshmen that have joined our team.

With four regular season games remaining and then playoffs what excites you most about the next few weeks?

I’m excited for our team because we started to hit stride. I’m definitely looking forward to playoffs and a strong finish to the season.

Do you have a favorite play or moment that stands out most from this season so far?

My favorite part for me was when I hit my first 3-pointer this season against Howard last week. Also, on Friday night against Reservoir I had 11 steals.

Would you rather make an offensive or defensive play to win a game?

Definitely a steal or block because defense wins championships.

Do you have a favorite song you listen to before every game?

One song I listen to before every game is “No Church in the Wild” by Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Do you have any pregame or postgame meal traditions?

Usually as a team we have a pregame meal of either some sort of pasta or other carbs to help us prepare for the game and get energy.

Who is the funniest girl on the team?

Freshman Camille Nesmith.

Who on your team would make a great coach one day?

I think that Taylor Shane would make a great coach because she’s always a leader for our team and helping us whenever we are disorganized or out of place.