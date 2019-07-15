Columbia United Blue boys soccer team finishes fourth in national tournament

The Soccer Association of Columbia’s U15 United Blue boys team finished fourth in the National Presidents Cup this past weekend.
The 16 players were representing Maryland as Eastern Regional champions in the national tournament held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee from July 10-14.
Among the team’s top performers were goalie Aiden Costello and midfielder Cameron Grable. They were both named to the “Best 11” team, which was comprised of the top 11 players of the Cup.
The team is led by head coach Willie Ibarra and assistant coach Chris Riismandel.
Here’s a full list of the SAC U15 United Blue players: Kelvin Arias, Wesley Nieto, Kyle Miller, Sammy Molz, Joshua Wauls, Joshua Martins, Ben Lindner, Ryan Riismandel, Michael Ibarra, Kaden Dalal, Lucas Panzer-Valdivia, Aaron Golden, Andrew Bian, Andrew Fritz, Rafay Naseem, Costello and Grable.