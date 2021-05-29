2021 Howard County Outdoor Track and Field Championships | PHOTOS

Mt. Hebron's Wiliam Jones (left) and Centennial's Fernando Duraes (right) have a heated discussion blaming each other for an incident (bump and shove) as they approached the 3rd turn on the final lap of the Boys 1600 Meter Run Finals - Heat 1. Both were disqualified. 2021 Howard County outdoor track and field championships Saturday May 29, 2021 at River Hill High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)