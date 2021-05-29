(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland 2021 Howard County Outdoor Track and Field Championships | PHOTOS May 29, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement 2021 Howard County outdoor track and field championships Saturday May 29, 2021 at River Hill High School. 2021 Howard County Outdoor Track and Field Championships Girls 100 Meter Hurdle Finals winner, #4, Reservoir High School's Katherin Parris - 16.33. 2021 Howard County outdoor track and field championships Saturday May 29, 2021 at River Hill High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) 2021 Howard County Outdoor Track and Field Championships Boys 110 Meter Hurdle Finals winner, #4, Oakland Mill's Isiah Rucker - 15.09. 2021 Howard County outdoor track and field championships Saturday May 29, 2021 at River Hill High School. (Jeffrey F. Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals winner, #5, River Hill High School's Araoluwa Omitowoju - 12.70. Boys 100 Meter Dash Finals winner, #2, Oakland Mills High school's Judson Lincoln IV - 11.16.

Girls 1600 Meter Run Finals winner, #1, Howard High School's Nimrit Ahuja - 5:11.34. Howard High School's Nimrit Ahuja (left) gets a high-five from teammate, Hannah Schwab after winning the Girls 1600 Meter Run. Boys 1600 Meter Run Finals winner #2, Centennial High School's Antonio Camacho-Bucks - 4:16.19. Mt. Hebron's Wiliam Jones (left) and Centennial's Fernando Duraes (right) have a heated discussion blaming each other for an incident (bump and shove) as they approached the 3rd turn on the final lap of the Boys 1600 Meter Run Finals - Heat 1. Both were disqualified.

Girls 400 Meter Dash Finals winner, #4, Mt. Hebron School's Sameena Mathew - 57.51. 