Howard County 2018-19 top 50 high school teams

By  and
| Baltimore Sun Media |
Jul 23, 2019 | 8:34 PM

The 2018-19 school year for Howard County high school teams was marked by a multitude of championships, including 22 region crowns and eight state titles.

In an effort to celebrate those squads — along with all the other standout teams that made their marks on their respective fields, tracks and courts — our sports staff has compiled and ranked the top 50 county teams since last fall.

The list will be released, from the bottom to the top, starting with teams 31-50. Five new teams will be announced each day leading up to the top programs being revealed on July 29.

To view the rankings, click through the photo gallery above.

