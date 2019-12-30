“It’s pretty cool as a coach, and I’m sure as a kid, too, in the big tournaments to have guys in the finals at these big tournaments and have 106 to 126 back-to-back-to-back-to-back,” Thomas said. “The kids are warming up as Michael goes out and he’s wrestling and you got Ryan, his drilling partner, warming up on the side of the mat. Michael wins, comes off, smacks Ryan and gives him a little encouragement and he just got out and he follows, and so do the other guys. It’s awesome seeing these kids at such a young age succeed. There’s big things coming for these kids and I’m excited to be a part of it.”