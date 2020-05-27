Howard County tennis senior spotlight

"This group of seniors are truly remarkable as athletes and as people,” said Eagles coach Erin Parisi. “Their commitment to the sport and the team is nothing short of amazing, especially in a sport that is largely considered individual. I have known all of these players since they were freshmen and have watched them grow into the players and individuals they are today. As they move on to bigger and better things, I want them to know I am so proud of them and will miss them greatly.”