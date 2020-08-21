With Paralympics pushed back to 2021, Clarksville native Tatyana McFadden helping launch virtual Attain Games Challenge

It was a really awesome experience and I was really honored when I got asked to be producer. I didn’t expect that at all. I was actually talking to Greg Nugent, [another of the film’s producers], in 2016 at the Paralympic Games after I won a medal and I was just talking about my experiences at the Paralympics as a young child in 2004 up until now and how the promotions have happened and what we want to do for it to continue to rise in terms of that education piece. And we both kind of had this notion that it should be a movie. It’s a great story that has never been told before. Not many people really know the story of the Paralympics and how it originated … now it’s the third largest sporting event in the world. But, anyway, when I got asked to be producer I was shocked and I kind of adopted the role, as a first-time producer and even an athlete featured in the film, as someone taking the responsibility to advocate for others in the disability community.