Varsity Q&A: Glenelg girls soccer senior Stephanie Lathrop ties Howard County career points record

Glenelg #15, Stephanie Lathrop chases down the ball with Marriotts Ridge #18 Marleigh Swidersky and #5 Anna Hendrickson in pursuit in the 1st half. Glenelg vs Marriotts Ridge girls soccer Tuesday September 26, 2023 at Glenelg High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

In Glenelg girl soccer’s final regular season game, senior forward Stephanie Lathrop joined rarefied air.

On her game-winning overtime goal against South Carroll, Lathrop tied the Howard County record for most career points with 172. She joins Hammond’s Samantha Andersch whose record had stood for 31 years.

With six goals against Wilde Lake on Oct. 5, Lathrop became Howard County’s all-time leading goal scorer, surpassing Hammond’s Kisha Jett’s mark of 72, set 30 years ago. In the latest edition of Varsity Q&A, Lathrop spoke about those accomplishments and more. Editor’s note: Some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

What did tying the career points record mean to you?

It’s really awesome because there’s a lot of great players who have played in Howard County. It all just comes down to hard work and having support around you to break records like that.

When did the record become something that you started to think about?

After winning states sophomore year, I learned that I tied the Glenelg program goals record at the time. I knew about it after that season, but leading into this year I knew I was close from the beginning. I knew when I was going to break the goals record.

Have you thought about what your emotions will be in the moment where you could break the all-time points record?

I know when I broke the all-time goals record, I didn’t tell anyone about it. I just kind of kept it to myself. I looked it up and I just thanked the Lord because I just really trusted my faith. Although it is an individual accomplishment, it has to do with the team. Without all of the great players I’ve played with and coaches I’ve worked with, it never would have been possible. Although I tried to not tell everyone about what the record was, I think most people have heard about it now.

How have you adjusted to the way opposing defenses have guarded you throughout your career?

If I think about sophomore year, I really wasn’t the target because we had many good players like Bri Werner and Symone Jenson. I wasn’t really the focus point, so I feel like I kind of sneaked in and worked for what I did. Then starting junior year, a lot of attention was on me. Sometimes I was covered by three defenders, I got covered by four defenders once. It’s definitely hard because you have to move in a different way than you normally would, but it opens up so much leeway for other players. Although there’s man-marking, double, triple and quadruple-teaming, it’s just part of the game and that’s how you’ve got to adjust to it.

How do you battle the frustration that comes with being guarded like that?

There’s a lot of great players in this league and I feel like it’s almost been an honor getting man-marked. Yes, it’s pressure and it can be very frustrating. There are some teams who have been very good at man-marking and that’s hard for me. I just focus on the goal of the game which is to win and put goals in the back of the net.

When teams do man-mark you, how do you still try to make an impact?

It’s hard because you don’t want to get stuck up on the man-marking stuff. It’s about just trusting that it will all work out and focusing on what I need to do instead of focusing on what they’re doing to stop my game. It’s about playing my game instead of letting the game play me.

What are some areas of your game where you feel like you’ve grown the most throughout your career?

Definitely, confidence is one thing. A freshman on varsity is always going to be scared of what’s to come. Also, I think year-by-year I’ve gotten consistently better. That is key because of all the hard work you put in; it doesn’t just come naturally. It comes with a lot of hard work, sweat, perseverance. I think just growing consistently on the ball, dribbling, taking on players, finishing in many different situations. With continual practice and understanding of the game that’s how it all comes together.

What excites you most about the postseason this year as a senior?

It’s just one game at a time. Every game will be tough. We’ve just got to keep getting better every day and focus on one game a time because that’s how you win. There’s a lot that we’ve worked on and we’ve just got to trust in each other and focus one game a time.

What is your message to the younger players who don’t have postseason experience?

One game at a time, work as hard as you can while you have the time in practice. It’s win or go home. It’s not a chance you get often to compete in these playoff games, so just cherish it all and enjoy it while it lasts.

Do you have a go-to pregame song?

I started this tradition my freshman year when I played with my sister Sarah who was a senior. We always listened to “All I Do is Win” by DJ Khaled and “Lasting Lover” by James Arthur in the car on the way to the game. I’ve stuck with that.

Do you have any other superstitions you’d do?

Left cleat on first. I used to always get a quesadilla before I’d play, but I stopped that this year because I said, ‘New year, new me.’

Who is the funniest girl on the team?

Claire Altshuler.

Who on the team could you see being a coach one day?

Hannah Lindberg.

What have been your favorite memories of playing at Glenelg the last four years?

I have two. The first one was playing with my sister freshman year and winning counties together. Then, also scoring on her senior night, so that was pretty awesome. Nothing beats winning the state championship sophomore year.