Reservoir softball senior Maggie Frisvold caps off her career by repeating as the 2023 Howard County Times softball Player of the Year

Reservoir softball senior Maggie Frisvold is always looking to learn more. That drive pushed her to thrive both in the circle and at the plate as she became the 2023 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier softball Player of the Year. (Kevin Richardson )

Reservoir softball senior Maggie Frisvold’s thirst for softball knowledge has never wavered.

It started when she was young, sitting at the table right behind home plate watching every game from. When she got home, she would sit and listen to her mom, Gators coach Julie Frisvold, debrief after games with her husband, Brian.

Her knowledge of the game has grown exponentially in all facets since Maggie first put on the Gators uniform four years ago.

“I’m always trying to learn and get better, in particular watching other softball players,” Maggie said. “When I just went to the Women’s College World Series, I like watching those players to see what they do. I ask myself, ‘What adjustments can I make to make myself better?’ When I was growing up watching Reservoir, I just love watching other players and learning to see what I can do.

“I think being around the game for so long has really helped me to grow and learn. I can learn from other player’s mistakes, learn what they do well. My mom has been great at coaching me and instructing me how to deal with success and failure, being ready for every situation.”

Continually striving for more, Maggie, a University of Maryland, Baltimore County commit, thrived both in the circle and at the plate. She recorded 170 strikeouts in 93 innings, four short of the school record she set as a junior, also posting a 16-1 record and a 0.60 ERA.

Meanwhile, she was also one of Reservoir’s top batters, hitting .548 with 40 hits and 42 RBIs, displaying her power with 18 extra-base hits. Maggie Frisvold is the 2023 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier softball Player of the Year, the second straight season she’s earned the honor.

In addition to being one of the more dominant pitchers in the area, Reservoir's Maggie Frisvold excelled at the plate this spring, hitting .548 with 40 hits and 42 RBIs, (Kevin Richardson )

“She’s a learner of the game,” Julie Frisvold said. “For her, every opportunity to face a batter again is an opportunity to try to find their weakness. Every opportunity to hit is an opportunity to try to get better. She really is a student of the game and she learns from her past experiences. She’s able to bring that onto the field to constantly push herself to a higher level across the board.”

That mentality was particularly beneficial for this year’s group as Maggie was just one of two seniors on the roster alongside fellow UMBC commit Courtney Johnson. A young roster with a variety of different experience levels, their leadership proved invaluable.

In previous seasons, the Gators would have one assigned throwing and hitting partner for the entire season. However, Julie adjusted that idea, having each player work with several different hitting and throwing partners. Maggie thrived most working with those younger players, developing strong communication, which made on-field adjustments much easier.

“I’m so happy we got to mix it up this year with throwing partners and hitting partners,” Maggie said. “It’s a lot of fun to work with all of your teammates and help them. The younger players grew so much throughout the season. I really enjoyed watching their success.”

It yielded great team results as the Gators orchestrated their third consecutive undefeated regular season and Howard County championship, also reaching the Class 3A state championship for the second time in the last three years. Although their freshman seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Frisvold and Johnson are the first two players in program history to not lose a regular-season game during their high school careers.

This year proved extra special for Maggie. In her second year as Reservoir’s starting pitcher, this year she got to work with her sister, Abbie, as catcher.

“When she stepped on the field as a freshman and she was in a Gator, uniform that made me very proud because it’s such a huge part of our family dynamic,” Julie said. “This year, it was just so exceptional. This year we talked as soon as field hockey ended and I said, ‘The number one thing that I want for you this year is just to have fun.’ Sometimes she gets really serious and I wanted her to remember, ‘This is fun for you. You’re out there with your sister and me, your dad and brother are watching. You’re out there with friends that you’ve grown up with. Let’s just have fun.’

“That was by far the most enjoyable part for me this year was how much fun she had every day at practice and games. That was for me that proud full-circle moment, going from little freshman to now the senior. She really did enjoy every single moment.”

Maggie now moves onto her next softball venture, playing for the Retrievers where that quest for knowledge will only intensify alongside new teammates and against new competition.

Marriotts Ridge's Addie Flynn, left, tags out Manchester Valley's Kaylee Letter during a regional playoff game. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

All-County first team

Addie Flynn, Marriotts Ridge, senior, infield

Flynn was Marriotts Ridge’s leader offensively, hitting .479 with 20 hits and 14 RBIs. She also was the anchor of the Mustangs’ defense at shortstop, showcasing her speed and range defensively.

Kyra Holtje, Atholton, senior, infield

Holtje was the county leader in both batting average (. 720) and home runs (7), the leader in home runs for a second straight season. First team All-County for a second straight year, she spearheaded the Raiders’ offense with 36 hits, 22 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

Courtney Johnson led Reservoir in batting average (.688) and hits (44) and was second on the team in RBIs (37). (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Courtney Johnson, Reservoir, senior, infield

A UMBC commit and first team All-County for a third straight season, Johnson led the Gators in batting average (.688) and hits (44) and was second on the team in RBIs (37). She tied for the county lead in doubles (15) and was also the leader in triples (6), with a .925 fielding percentage at third base.

Allison McQueeney moved from the outfield to shortstop this season for Wilde Lake and earned first team All-County honors. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Allison McQueeney, Wilde Lake, senior, infield

McQueeney moved from the outfield play shortstop for the Wildecats this season. She hit. 481 with 28 hits and 26 RBIs, also tied for the county lead in stolen bases (20).

Taylor Pence led Glenelg with 28 RBIs and was second on the team in both batting average (.492) and hits (29). (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Taylor Pence, Glenelg, senior, infield

Pence was the Gladiators’ RBI leader (28), and was second on the team in both batting average (.492) and hits (29). Fifteen of those hits were for extra-bases as she showcased her power throughout the season.

Reservoir's Cambell Sagin led Howard County with 42 RBIs. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Cambell Sagin, Reservoir, sophomore, infield

Sagin was the county’s RBI leader (42), also second in home runs (6). She was third on the Gators with 35 hits, 18 of which were for extra bases, including 10 doubles.

Paige Andrews, Oakland Mills, junior, outfield

Andrews led the Scorpions in hits (22), RBIs (6) and walks (11). She also consistently displayed her speed with 18 stolen bases, which tied for fourth in Howard County.

Wilde Lake's Heather McQueeney hit .652 with 30 hits this season. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Heather McQueeney, Wilde Lake, senior, outfield

Heather was the Wildecats’ leader in batting average (.652) and hits (30). First team All-County for the second consecutive season, McQueeney was second on the team with 19 stolen bases.

Glenelg's Jamie Shaw makes a diving catch in the outfield to rob a Reservoir opponent of a hit during a game on April 13. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jamie Shaw, Glenelg, junior, outfield

Shaw was the Gladiators defensive leader in center field without an error. She also excelled at the plate as the team leader in batting average (.574) and hits (31), displaying her speed with 20 stolen bases, tied for the most in the county.

Katie Green, Howard, junior, pitcher

Green had the second lowest ERA in the county (1.85) as the Lions’ ace throughout the season. She struck out 136 in 75 innings and also hit .333 at the plate with 15 hits and 11 RBIs.

Wilde Lake's Justyce Richard struck out 78 hitters in 57 innings this season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Justyce Richard, Wilde Lake, senior, pitcher

First team All-County for a second straight season, Richard stepped in as the Wildecats ace this season with 78 strikeouts in 57 innings. A Shippensburg commit, she finished with 26 RBIs and 24 hits, including five home runs, third most in the county.

Reservoir catcher Abbie Frisvold squeezes her mit on a pop fly. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Abbie Frisvold, Reservoir, sophomore, catcher

Abbie was third in the county with a .677 batting average, with 42 hits and 38 RBIs. She showed the ability to hit for power and contact with 21 extra-base hits, including 15 doubles.

Ellie Hasegawa, River Hill, senior, catcher

Hasegawa is committed to MIT and is a first team All-County for the second straight season. She was one of the top contact hitters in the county with a .578 batting average and 26 hits.

Lauren Jascewsky, Wilde Lake, senior, utility

Jascewsky caught, played second base and the outfield for the Wildecats. She was also effective at the plate with a .542 batting average, 26 hits and 25 RBIs, finishing the season with just one strikeout.

All-County second team

Shelby Granzow, Reservoir, sophomore, infield

Madeline Hall, Centennial, sophomore, outfield

Jordyn Isom, Long Reach, freshman, infield

Emma Kim, Mt. Hebron, senior, catcher

Samara Lenz, Hammond, junior, infield

Kathleen Maiorana, River Hill, senior, infield

Zoe Pachoca, River Hill, sophomore, infield

Gianna Peluso, Marriotts Ridge, freshman, outfield

Kaitlynne Streets, Long Reach, senior, pitcher

Nokomis Styers, Wilde Lake, senior, infield

Serafina Tinio, Glenelg, senior, outfielder

Brooke Weinig, Wilde Lake, senior, utility

Madison Wise, Long Reach, junior, outfield

Bella Wisniewski, Glenelg, sophomore, pitcher

Catherine Yourishin, Reservoir, freshman, infield

Final Standings

1. Reservoir: 23-1 overall, 17-0 Howard County (Howard County Champion, Class 3A East Region II champion, 3A state runner-up); 2. Glenelg: 17-3, 15-1 (Class 2A West Region II finalist); 3. Wilde Lake: 14-5, 13-4 (Class 3A East Region II finalist); 4. River Hill: 13-6, 12-4; 5. Long Reach: 12-6, 12-5; 6. Marriotts Ridge: 12-7, 11-6 (Class 3A East Region I finalist); 7. Howard: 8-12, 6-11; 8. Mt. Hebron: 7-12, 6-11; 9. Centennial: 4-14, 4-13; 10. Atholton: 4-14, 4-13; 11. Oakland Mills: 1-18, 1-16; 12. Hammond: 0-18, 0-16.

IAAM C Conference Chapelgate Christian (1-6-1, 1-6).