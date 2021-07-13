Kylee Gunkel caps historic season as Reservoir’s first Howard County softball Player of Year

“Her legacy will be that she, along with our other senior [Rhiannon Little], embraced the role of being a leader and set the tone from the very beginning to help us to the best season Reservoir has ever had. After having last year taken away, she was that much more determined,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said. “And I think, for Kylee, it was all about confidence. I could see a huge boost in confidence in herself and in the defense behind her this year, which allowed her to constantly be aggressive and attack the zone.”