National Signing Day in Howard County, fall 2020

While Howard County continues to operate in a virtual setting for high school academics and athletics, it didn’t prevent athletes from around the area from participating in National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Whether it was in ceremonies set up outdoors, socially distanced celebrations at local establishments, or in front of family at home, Howard County’s class of 2021 standouts began making their college commitments official to continue playing their respective sports at the next level.
Click through the photo gallery above to view a collection of submitted photos of athletes around Howard County who took part in the festivities.
Submit additional photos to bkennedy@baltsun.com.