Four Howard County girls lacrosse players compete in 2023 All-America Senior Game: ‘It seems like it’s a dream’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field is a historic lacrosse venue, hosting many big moments in both the men’s and women’s games.

Saturday night it was the home for the 18th annual New Balance All-America Boys and Girls Lacrosse Senior Games, with elite talent from Howard County front and center in the girls game. The South team, which included Maryland, defeated the North, 14-10.

Advertisement

Of the nine girls from Maryland that were selected, four played at Howard County high schools, the second consecutive season where at least three players from Howard County were named among some of the country’s most elite players.

Advertisement

Glenelg Country graduates defender Ashley Dyer (Florida) and attacker Regan Byrne (Clemson), Marriotts Ridge midfielder Maisy Clevenger (Maryland) and Glenelg’s Isa Torres (Virginia Tech) were among the 44 girls All-Americans selected.

Clevenger had a hat trick and an assist. Byrne scored two goals and assisted on another, while Torres finished with one goal.

Howard County girls lacrosse players selected to the New Balance All-America Senior game are, from left, Ashley Dyer, Maisy Clevenger, Regan Byrne and Isa Torres. (Jacob Steinberg)

“It just shows how strong the Howard County teams are and the conferences we play in,” Dyer said. “It proves that it’s one of the best conferences in the country to play in with the fact that all four of us are here right now.”

Last year, Glenelg Country’s Jaclyn Marszal (Notre Dame) and Maggie Weisman (Maryland), and Glenelg’s Jocelyn Torres (Virginia Tech) were named All-Americans.

Saturday night’s game and the entire weekend represented more than just a game for all four players. It was a culmination of the hard work they’ve put in to reach this point. Also, it allowed them the opportunity to play in the same game as some of the sport’s legends they’ve watched on television for years.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“It’s honestly a really surreal experience,” Byrne said. “I can’t believe that this is actually where I am right now and I’m actually playing in this game. It seems like a dream. I haven’t really processed it yet. It’s crazy.”

The weekend was uniquely special for all four players. For Dyer and Byrne, it marked one final time sharing the field together. For Clevenger and Torres, it represented an opportunity to play in the same game as their older sisters.

Jocelyn, a rising sophomore goalie at Virginia Tech played in last year’s game, while both of Clevenger’s older sisters, Shay and Eloise, were selected. Shay played in the 2018 game, while Eloise never actually made it onto the field due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Advertisement

Bryne, Clevenger, Dyer and Torres competed against many of the girls on both teams throughout their club careers, but never really got the chance to know them. Less than three months ago, Clevenger and Torres were face-guarding each other in a matchup of Howard County’s best and now are on the same side against the nation’s most talented players. The senior All-America game provided a unique opportunity to put rivalries aside, while also forging new friendships with girls from around the country.

“It’s really cool getting to put a face to the name because I’ve all known all of these girls since I started playing on M&D [club team] but I’ve never actually been able to be upfront and talk to them,” Clevenger said. “Also, getting the opportunity to be out on this field, especially with the coaches that we have I’m just really excited to be able to see what all the other people on the field can bring out in me.”

“When we were little, we were so competitive, we were raised to not like any of these people,” Torres added. “Now, you meet them and they’re not what you think they’d be. They’re great people and they all work just as hard as you do. It’s honestly incredible to put a face to the name.”

All four girls soon leave for college with last weekend’s experience serving as another reminder of their diligent hard work and the high-level quality of lacrosse in Howard County year after year.