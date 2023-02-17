Varsity Q&A: Mt. Hebron indoor track and field junior Sameena Mathew battled back from early season injury

Mt. Hebron indoor track and field junior Sameena Mathew battled back from an early season hamstring injury to have a strong season for the Vikings.

With states coming up next Wednesday, Mathew spoke with the Howard County Times to discuss her recovery from her injury and what she’s looking forward to most at states (Note: questions and answers have been edited for clarity):

Advertisement

Mt. Hebron's Sameena Mathew runs during her freshman year at the 2021 Howard County Championships. (Photo courtesy of Woody Eaton)

What was your mentality entering this indoor season?

Last year was a struggle, I was facing a lot of things. So just coming into this season, I came in with the mindset of being grateful and just taking every opportunity that I have to do my best.

Advertisement

What were the emotions after winning the 500-meter at counties and setting a personal record?

That race, I was coming off a hamstring injury. My mentality was again just being grateful and happy with the fact that I was able to run without any pain. I wasn’t in the fastest heat, but seeing at the end that I had won, I was happy with that and happy I was able to run without pain.

How long were you sidelined with the hamstring injury?

I was out for the whole month of December. I couldn’t run really, I had to do pool workouts and everything. January was really about coming back and trying to get back in shape. It was a pretty hard thing to go through, but I was happy that I was able to start running again in January.

What was that acclimation process getting back to running again?

A lot of it was just being patient, not pushing myself to the point where I could get reinjured. Just balancing the pain level and making sure I didn’t go over a pain level that was uncomfortable. I had to be really intentional about every day, doing the things my physical therapist told me to do and making sure I was watching my nutrition so that I would stay in some kind of shape. Eventually, I was able to slowly able to get back to running, not as fast at first, but just every day working back and getting rehabilitated.

Is there a day or practice that stands out where you felt like you were back to yourself?

I feel like it was one day where we had speed workouts. I pulled my hamstring when I was sprinting, so sprinting was the main thing that hurt to do. Getting back I had to run a lot slower, so I had to do long runs, jogs and things like that. So, once I was able to have a practice where I could fully sprint without any pain, I knew I was getting back.

Advertisement

Winning the 300, 500 and 4x200 at regionals, what are your fondest memories of that day?

I’m just proud of the fact that I was able to maintain my composure. That is something, besides my times, is my biggest goal, just being confident in myself, my abilities and the work that I’ve put in. Also, trusting God, trusting that he’ll get me through the races. I had the 4x400 and 4x200 that I was looking forward to after my individual events. I just had fun and I was proud of the fact that I went out there had fun was able to focus, be confident in the work that I’ve done and the fact that I’ve overcome so many things to make it regionals and win.

How much does the success of the individual events transfer over to the relays?

It definitely feeds off it. Success in the individual events gives you confidence in the relays. Our team, we all had success in our individual events, so coming together we had all the confidence in the world in each other’s abilities. I think that translated well into how well we were able to do in the relay events.

What excites you most about the opportunity to compete at states next week?

What excites me most is that I’m able to go out there and do my best. I think indoor track is more of a fun atmosphere compared to outdoor where things matter a little bit more. I’m just looking forward to going out there and giving it my all. I feel like I’ve really settled into the season after overcoming the things that I’ve had to go through in the beginning.

Advertisement

How excited are you to be back on more of a traditional running surface for states?

I’m really excited. I think that definitely we’re going to see faster times from everyone competing. I think that it allows them to focus more on the race because when you have a harder surface like at regionals, you’re a little bit paranoid about slipping or getting injured, so I think we’re definitely going to have a better meet for states.

Do you have any prerace traditions?

My faith in God is very big in my life. So, every single meet I bring my bible and I definitely read encouraging verses. I make sure I do my devotional prayer and I have a cross that my dad gave me, which I always bring with me to every meet. That’s definitely something very important I do before every meet.

Is that something you’ve always done before meets?

That’s something I started recently because I recently decided to give my life to God. I’ve always believed in God and I’ve had faith but it definitely intensified after COVID and with some of the things that I’ve went through.

Advertisement

Who is the funniest girl on the team?

I would say Nancy Antwi is pretty funny. She always makes me laugh. Her and Fateha Syed relationship is really funny to me and how they joke around.

What has been your favorite memory running indoor track at Mt. Hebron?

So far, it’s been regionals this year. I think our team we bring the most energy. Just thinking back on when our relay races competed it didn’t matter if it was boys or girls, we all would just scream at the top of our lungs and cheer for each other. We all support each other and want the best for each other. That’s the best memory I have.