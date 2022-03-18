Howard graduate Sam Lewis a sharpshooter for the Fairfield Stags as they enter the NCAA Women’s Tournament

Just 5.6 seconds separated Fairfield women’s basketball from its first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 21 years.

A seven-point Stags led was now a one-possession game, meaning the MAAC Tournament championship would come down to free throws. At the line for Fairfield was fifth-year senior and Howard High graduate Sam Lewis.

Lewis made both, and an errant 3-pointer the other way hit the floor as time expired, sending the Stags dancing.

“The championship game was everything we thought it was going to be,” Lewis said. “It was tough, a heavyweight battle out there and we were lucky enough to pull it out in the end.”

Howard girls basketball coach Scott Robinson saw the kind of special player Lewis could be even before she started her high school career. Robinson saw Lewis play in travel ball and different camps hosted at Howard.

Once she joined the Lions, Robinson helped bring out the hard-working side in her and helped push her to All-County and All-State levels.

“Sam is just a tireless worker. She’s the ultimate gym rat,” Robinson said. “Her freshman year, she made varsity but didn’t play much. However, she was working out at practice four to five hours a day in the summer. By her junior year, she developed into one of the best in the county.”

Howard's Sam Lewis shoots a 3-pointer against Paint Branch during a regional tournament game in 2018. Lewis now stars for Fairfield University and will lead the Stags into the NCAA Tournament on Friday. (Staff photo by Brian Krista)

Lewis wasn’t fielding college offers until late into high school.

But seeing the work she was putting in and the talent she possessed, Robinson knew she was bound to play in college.

“I know that there’s no substitute for shooting,” Robinson said. “She became such a dominant, lights-out shooter that I knew that she could contribute at that level. If you’re that great of a shooter, schools are going to be interested.”

Enter Fairfield, who ended up becoming a perfect fit with Lewis and her game, especially from beyond the arc.

Adapting is the best way to describe her basketball career as a whole, looking back at high school and now into college. Once Lewis joined the Stags in 2017, just like her first years in high school, Lewis came off the bench.

Lewis started eight games through her first three years at Fairfield, averaging 10.6 minutes a game and scoring 2.8 a game. However, she adapted to her role well and gained the support of her teammates and coaches.

“As much as we liked her as a player, we liked her that much more as a person,” Fairfield head coach Joe Frager said. “Her personality has blossomed and she’s really grown in her college years.”

This was all the precursor for her senior year in 2020-21, one where Lewis broke through into the starting lineup and turned in one of the best shooting seasons of any player in Fairfield women’s basketball history.

Howard senior Sam Lewis poses for a picture with her parents at a signing day ceremony at Howard High School Nov. 15. Lewis is now a fifth-year senior at Fairfield University, and will play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. (Staff photo by Tim Schwartz)

Lewis led the MAAC and was fifth in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage, shooting 46.1% for the season.

She started 12 games, averaged 9.2 points per game and played 26.3 minutes a game, all career-highs.

Lewis also set a program record with a 39-point game against Siena on Dec. 12, 2020, knocking down 11 three-pointers in the process, another program record. Her 11-for-13 shooting performance from 3-point range was the second-best in Stags history.

“Just about everything went right for me in that game,” Lewis said. “It was a crazy experience. People ask me about it now and I’m like, ‘Honestly, I don’t even remember anymore.’”

Unfortunately for Lewis and the Stags, her senior season ended in the MAAC Tournament at the hands of Marist and after a four-year career, Lewis thought that was it for her.

Luckily, an opening came, the possibility of playing an extra year as a grad student. Lewis jumped at the chance and came back to Fairfield for her fifth season. However, things would be different as instead of being a starter, Lewis would again come off the bench.

Knowing how she’s adapted to every previous role that has been thrown at her, she welcomed the sixth-man mentality. She excelled so much in the role, she was named the 2021-22 MAAC Sixth Man of the Year.

Fairfield players, from left, Sam Lewis, Rachel Hakes and Lou Lopez-Senechal lift the MAAC championship trophy. (Matt Rourke/AP)

“Three-point shooting has always been my thing,” Lewis said. “I knew that any shot I took I could make, so I took that confidence with me. Being a veteran, I knew my role and I played with calm and composure.”

Everything that happened this season ended up working out in the best way possible for Lewis and the Stags, ending that two-decades-long NCAA Tournament drought.

When she lifted the MAAC Tournament trophy in the middle of the floor in Atlantic City, she knew she had just accomplished something that she’s been manifesting for years.

“It was always the dream,” Lewis said. “You watch it every single year. It’s something that’s so cool, so special, that anyone who plays basketball dreams of playing in March Madness someday.”

On Friday, Lewis and the No. 15-seeded Stags travel to Austin, Texas, to face the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip.

Once the ball is in the air, that lifelong dream will become a reality for the Howard County native.