Advertisement

Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 6): Football season kicks off

By  and
Baltimore Sun Media |
Sep 06, 2019 | 9:34 PM
Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 6): Football season kicks off
Howard County varsity roundup for Friday, September 6, 2019. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019:

FOOTBALL:
Howard 19, Reservoir 14
River Hill 33, Atholton 8
Glenelg 14, Marriotts Ridge 7
Hammond 34, Oakland Mills 21
Woodlawn 14, Long Reach 12
Oakdale 33, Wilde Lake 20
Northeast-AA 41, Mt. Hebron 14
Catonsville 32, Centennial 7
GIRLS SOCCER:
Reservoir 8, St Charles 0

Tessa and Sophia Cinotti both scored twice for the Gators, as they controlled play throughout in their first regular season game of the season. St Charles Senior Goalkeeper made several saves throughout the match, but the Gators offense was able to break through four times in each half

Advertisement

Box score:

Goals: Re — Tessa Cinotti 2, Sophia Cinotti 2, Reagan Bouie, Sophie Davidson, Sam Guchhait, Mia Smiraglia; SC — N/A

Assists: Re — Sophie Davidson, Sam Guchhait (2) , Mia Smiraglia, Tessa Cinotti ; SC — N/A.

[More Maryland news] Police say Towson killing is linked to MS-13. Here’s what Johnny Olszewski has to say about gang activity in Baltimore County. »

Saves: Re — Lizzie Dudzinski 1; SC — Jamie McCawley 12.

Halftime: 4-0 Re

Mt. Hebron 3, Thomas Johnson 2

Box score:

Goals: MTH — Maddie Hammond, Katelyn Hanks, Alex Masse; TJ — Chase Borntreger, Elaina Kluttz

Assists: MTH — Alex Masse, Natalie Lewis; TJ — Chase Borntreger

[More Maryland news] Police say Towson killing is linked to MS-13. Here’s what Johnny Olszewski has to say about gang activity in Baltimore County. »

Saves: MTH — Ainsley Sowers 7; TJ — Alayna Burgamy 7.

Halftime: 1-1

Hammond 1, Patapsco 0 OT

Ana Comen scored the lone goal for Hammond just over eight minutes into the first overtime period.

Box score:

Goals: Ha- Ana Comen

[More Maryland news] Football: Liberty falls to visiting Linganore in season opener »

Saves: Ha - Caroline Schrier 4, Brooke Kolheim 4

Advertisement

Halftime: 0-0

FIELD HOCKEY:
Mount de Sales 6, Glenelg Country 0

Mount de Sales earned the shutout victory over the Dragons (1-1) behind two goals apiece from Brianna Allen and Mary Kate Allen.

Box Score:

Goals: MdS - Brianna Allen (2), Mary Kate Allen (2), Hope Keller (2);

[More Maryland news] Football: Westminster can’t contain South River »

Assists: MdS - Kate Ringstad (1)

Saves: GCS - Krissy Verma (19);

Halftime: 4-0 MdS.

VOLLEYBALL:
Mt. Airy Christian Academy def. Glenelg Country School — 3-0 [25-12, 25-8, 25-14]

The GCS Dragons (0-0 IAAM C, 0-1 overall) lost a non-conference match to MACA in 3 straight sets. GCS got a team-high 2 kills from Trinity Skidmore and 11 digs from Kelly Rushe to lead the way.

GCS stats: Trinity Skidmore (2 kills, 1 dig), Sydni Williams (1 kill, 9 digs), Kelly Rushe (11 digs)

BOYS SOCCER:
Frederick 2, Glenelg 1

Box score:

Goals: G- Ian Higgins; Fre - Hugo Merry, Dalton Shifflett

Assists: G - Ethan Barajas; Fre - Rene Rodriguez

Saves: G - Noah Tajalli; Fre - Tyler Federer-1, Andrew Layman

Halftime: 2-1 F

Oakdale 2, Centennial 0
THURSDAY’S RESULTS:
VOLLEYBALL:
Indian Creek def. Chapelgate — 3-0 [26-24, 25-16, 25-13]

Indian Creek (1-0) took care of the Yellowjackets (0-1) in straight sets in the season opener.

Box score:

Chapelgate stats: Jess Lucas (6 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces), Madison Haller (4 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces), Joi Thornton (2 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces)

GIRLS SOCCER:
Roland Park 2, Glenelg Country School 0
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS:
FIELD HOCKEY:
Glenelg Country School 5, Catholic 0

With five different scorers for GCS (1-0) and a focus on midfield transition, the Dragons earned a shutout win in their season opener at home.

Box Score:

[More Maryland news] Man who allegedly drove stolen vehicle at Perryville police officer arrested in Virginia »

Goals: GCS — Samantha Wollman, Dylan Sterry, Maddy Sesay, Kayla Rich, Sophia Bandiere.

Assists: GCS — Sam Wollman 2, Sydney Naylor, Maddy Sesay, Dylan Sterry.

Saves: GCS — Krissy Verma 3.

Latest Howard County Sports

Halftime: 4-0 GCS

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement