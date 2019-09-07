Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 6): Football season kicks off

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019:
FOOTBALL:
Howard 19, Reservoir 14
River Hill 33, Atholton 8
Glenelg 14, Marriotts Ridge 7
Hammond 34, Oakland Mills 21
Woodlawn 14, Long Reach 12
Oakdale 33, Wilde Lake 20
Northeast-AA 41, Mt. Hebron 14
Catonsville 32, Centennial 7
GIRLS SOCCER:
Reservoir 8, St Charles 0
Tessa and Sophia Cinotti both scored twice for the Gators, as they controlled play throughout in their first regular season game of the season. St Charles Senior Goalkeeper made several saves throughout the match, but the Gators offense was able to break through four times in each half
Box score:
Goals: Re — Tessa Cinotti 2, Sophia Cinotti 2, Reagan Bouie, Sophie Davidson, Sam Guchhait, Mia Smiraglia; SC — N/A
Assists: Re — Sophie Davidson, Sam Guchhait (2) , Mia Smiraglia, Tessa Cinotti ; SC — N/A.
Saves: Re — Lizzie Dudzinski 1; SC — Jamie McCawley 12.
Halftime: 4-0 Re
Mt. Hebron 3, Thomas Johnson 2
Box score:
Goals: MTH — Maddie Hammond, Katelyn Hanks, Alex Masse; TJ — Chase Borntreger, Elaina Kluttz
Assists: MTH — Alex Masse, Natalie Lewis; TJ — Chase Borntreger
Saves: MTH — Ainsley Sowers 7; TJ — Alayna Burgamy 7.
Halftime: 1-1
Hammond 1, Patapsco 0 OT
Ana Comen scored the lone goal for Hammond just over eight minutes into the first overtime period.
Box score:
Goals: Ha- Ana Comen
Saves: Ha - Caroline Schrier 4, Brooke Kolheim 4
Halftime: 0-0
FIELD HOCKEY:
Mount de Sales 6, Glenelg Country 0
Mount de Sales earned the shutout victory over the Dragons (1-1) behind two goals apiece from Brianna Allen and Mary Kate Allen.
Box Score:
Goals: MdS - Brianna Allen (2), Mary Kate Allen (2), Hope Keller (2);
Assists: MdS - Kate Ringstad (1)
Saves: GCS - Krissy Verma (19);
Halftime: 4-0 MdS.
VOLLEYBALL:
Mt. Airy Christian Academy def. Glenelg Country School — 3-0 [25-12, 25-8, 25-14]
The GCS Dragons (0-0 IAAM C, 0-1 overall) lost a non-conference match to MACA in 3 straight sets. GCS got a team-high 2 kills from Trinity Skidmore and 11 digs from Kelly Rushe to lead the way.
GCS stats: Trinity Skidmore (2 kills, 1 dig), Sydni Williams (1 kill, 9 digs), Kelly Rushe (11 digs)
BOYS SOCCER:
Frederick 2, Glenelg 1
Box score:
Goals: G- Ian Higgins; Fre - Hugo Merry, Dalton Shifflett
Assists: G - Ethan Barajas; Fre - Rene Rodriguez
Saves: G - Noah Tajalli; Fre - Tyler Federer-1, Andrew Layman
Halftime: 2-1 F
Oakdale 2, Centennial 0
THURSDAY’S RESULTS:
VOLLEYBALL:
Indian Creek def. Chapelgate — 3-0 [26-24, 25-16, 25-13]
Indian Creek (1-0) took care of the Yellowjackets (0-1) in straight sets in the season opener.
Box score:
Chapelgate stats: Jess Lucas (6 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces), Madison Haller (4 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces), Joi Thornton (2 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces)
GIRLS SOCCER:
Roland Park 2, Glenelg Country School 0
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS:
FIELD HOCKEY:
Glenelg Country School 5, Catholic 0
With five different scorers for GCS (1-0) and a focus on midfield transition, the Dragons earned a shutout win in their season opener at home.
Box Score:
Goals: GCS — Samantha Wollman, Dylan Sterry, Maddy Sesay, Kayla Rich, Sophia Bandiere.
Assists: GCS — Sam Wollman 2, Sydney Naylor, Maddy Sesay, Dylan Sterry.
Saves: GCS — Krissy Verma 3.
Halftime: 4-0 GCS