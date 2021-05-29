Atholton baseball wins slugfest with Long Reach, 18-14 | Howard County sports roundup

Atholton’s 18-14 extra-inning win over Long Reach on Friday was one of the most thrilling sporting events in Howard County this year.
With eight different crooked-numbered frames, the Raiders and the Lightning went back and forth with visiting Atholton scoring four runs in the top of the ninth to earn the victory.
The first three and a half innings of the contest were played Monday, with Atholton (7-3) leading 10-8 when rain delayed the game in the bottom of the fourth. When play resumed Friday, Long Reach (4-6) scored three more runs in the frame to take an 11-10 lead. The Raiders tied the score in the top of the fifth, and neither team scored until the game went into extras.
With teams starting extra innings with a runner on second this season, Atholton pushed three runs across the plate. However, the Lightning came right back in the bottom half to tie the score once again at 14 apiece.
The Raiders’ bats stayed resilient, though, plating four more runs in the top of the ninth and not allowing any in the bottom half for their fourth straight triumph. The strong offensive performance isn’t a surprise for an Atholton team that is now second in the county at 7.5 runs per game, only behind River Hill (7.8 runs per game). The Raiders amassed 13 hits, including three triples, and had four different runners steal a base.
Leading the Raiders at the plate were Tony D’Angeli (three RBIs), Scotty Vaszil (3-for-6), Devin Hollingsworth (three RBIs) and Nick Varda (triple and two RBIs). Long Reach, meanwhile, received strong performances from Cole Fleischer (2-for-4, double and four RBIs), J.P. Tennant (2-for-3, three runs, a double and an RBI) and Chris Stanford, Brandon Bartolotta and Ian Carunungan, all of whom had two RBIs.
Liam Snow earned the win in relief, allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings.
Atholton 18, Long Reach 14 (9 inn.)
….... 123 456 789 — R H E
A — 034 310 034 — 18 13 5
LR — 310 700 030 — 14 10 5
W: A — L. Snow; L: LR — J. Tennant.
2B: LR — C. Fleischer, J. Tennant.
3B: A — K. Mackenzie, N. Varda, T. D’Angeli.
SB: A — J. Drucker, D. Hollingsworth, N. Varda, B. Brown; LR — C. Stanford 2, C. Fleischer, B. O’Reilly, J. Tennant.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:
Howard 4, Reservoir 1
A four-run sixth inning propelled the Lions (6-4) to the win over the Gators (5-5). Ben Fader led Howard on the mound, striking out two in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Once Fader reached his pitch limit, Matt O’Connor came in with two outs in the seventh to get the final out for the save. Howard’s Cooper Haberern had a two-RBI hit in the sixth, while Jack Kearney also had an RBI for the Lions. Despite the loss, Travis Thompson was solid on the mound for Reservoir, striking out six in six innings.
Box score:
Re — 001 000 0 — 1 5 3
Ho — 000 004 x — 4 2 1
W: Ho — B. Fader; L: Re — T. Thompson; SV: Ho — M. O’Connor
SOFTBALL:
Howard 12, Marriotts Ridge 1
After a scoreless first two innings, the Lions (8-2) scored five runs in the third and seven more in the fourth en route to the mercy-rule triumph over the Mustangs (7-3). Kaylee Delosantos, Lindsey Smith, Morgan Gross, Maddie Coleman, Erin Gorschboth and Erin Smith all had multiple hits for Howard. Gross and Gorschboth each had two RBIs. Maddie Coleman tossed all five innings for Howard, striking out three and allowing only one run. Melina Parson’s single in the fifth scored Brynne Mellady, who tripled earlier in the inning, for the Mustangs’ only run.
Box score:
Ho — 005 70 — 12 13 1
MR — 000 01 — 1 3 6
W: Ho — M. Coleman; L: MR — L. Tolle.
2B: Ho — L. Smith, A. Tyler.
3B: MR — B. Mellady.
SB: Ho — E. Smith, E. Gorschboth; MR — S. Fan.
