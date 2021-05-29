Atholton baseball wins slugfest with Long Reach, 18-14 | Howard County sports roundup

A four-run sixth inning propelled the Lions (6-4) to the win over the Gators (5-5). Ben Fader led Howard on the mound, striking out two in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Once Fader reached his pitch limit, Matt O’Connor came in with two outs in the seventh to get the final out for the save. Howard’s Cooper Haberern had a two-RBI hit in the sixth, while Jack Kearney also had an RBI for the Lions. Despite the loss, Travis Thompson was solid on the mound for Reservoir, striking out six in six innings.