Softball, baseball teams weather storm to earn key wins | Howard County sports roundup

Storms rolling through the region on Monday afternoon forced the postponement and suspension of several softball, baseball and tennis matches around Howard County. There were, however, a handful of teams that managed to finish their contests before conditions became unplayable.
Here’s a look at the action around the area:
SOFTBALL
Reservoir 16, Centennial 0
The Gators (8-0) remain the county’s only undefeated team, getting a combined one-hitter from Kylee Gunkel (5 strikeouts, 1 hit in 2 innings) and Maggie Frisvold (8 strikeouts, 0 hits, 1 walk in 3 innings).
Offensively, Reservoir scored nine runs in the first inning and seven in the second to account for the team’s offense. Clare Andrews (2-3, 2 RBI), Alyssa Kelly (2 RBI), Courtney Johnson (double, 2 RBI), Frisvold (triple) were among the offensive standouts for the Gators.
.. 123 45 R-H-E
C 000 00 0-1-4
Re 970 0x 16-7-0
Glenelg 12, Oakland Mills 5
The Gladiators (6-2) won their fourth straight game, scoring nine runs in the top of the first to create a comfortable lead they rode to the five-inning victory over the Scorpions (0-7).
Emily Piwowarksi (3-4, RBI) led the way offensively as the only Glenelg player with multiple hits, while Haley Markel went 1-1 with a team-high 2 RBI. Lily Oaks, Serafina Tinio (3 walks) and Jordyn Woodling scored two runs apiece.
Oakland Mills, meanwhile, scored multiple runs for the first time all season with two in the third and another three runs in the fourth.
.. 123 45 R-H-E
G 910 02 12-12-0
OM 002 30 5-2-2
Mt. Hebron 15, Hammond 10
Even with the heavy rains, the Vikings (6-2) and Golden Bears (3-5) finished a full seven innings and Mt. Hebron prevailed thanks to a seven-run bottom of the sixth.
Emma Behel got the win at pitcher with 10 strikeouts in the complete-game effort, while the Mt. Hebron offense mustered 11 hits. Alex Wendt led the way by going 3-3 with a double, 4 runs scored and 3 RBI. Erin Behel (2-4, 2 runs), Ashley Cheung (2-2, 4 runs, RBI, 3 stolen bases) and Emma Behel (2-3 3 RBI) joined Wendt with multi-hit days.
Hammond had taken the late lead, 10-8, with four runs in the fifth inning highlighted by RBI hits from Kaylee Beahm (5-5, 4 runs, 2 RBI) and Maddi Berning (3-3, double, triple, 4 RBI). Abbie Weirich (2-3, double, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases) also added a multi-hit day for the Golden Bears.
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
Ha 302 140 0 10-13-3
MH 303 207 x 15-11-2
Long Reach 10, Atholton 0
The Lightning (2-6) earned their second win and second shutout of the season, beating the visiting Raiders (0-8) on senior day.
Long Reach scored multiple runs in four out of five plate appearances.
Amelia Bross pitched for the Lightning, striking out six, walking two and allowing just one hit. She also added two important bunts that helped advance runners.
Taylor Slovak (3-4, 2 stolen bases), Jules Dadurka (3-4), Sierra Sims (3-3, double, triple) and Britney Dix (2-3, double) all contributed multi-hit days in the winning effort.
Morgan Ryan had the lone hit for Atholton and also added five strikeouts at pitcher.
.. 123 45 R-H-E
A 000 00 0-1-4
LR 302 23 10-11-0
Wilde Lake 10, River Hill 4 (SUSP. Bottom 3)
The game is scheduled to resume on Wednesday (May 26).
Howard at Marriotts Ridge PPD (to May 26)
BASEBALL SCORES:
Centennial 4, Reservoir 0
The Eagles continue to shut out opponents as they improved to 7-1 with the win over the Gators. Centennial pitcher Conarie Steinbach allowed no runs and struck out seven in six innings, and Zachary Harris then tossed a scoreless ninth and punched out one to clinch the Eagles’ fifth straight shutout. The outing is Steinbach’s second straight stellar performance, as the senior righty last Monday struck out 11 in a shutout. Reservoir (3-4), meanwhile, was handed its third straight loss.
Centennial’s other four shutout wins in the last two weeks are: 2-0 over Mt. Hebron, 7-0 vs. Marriotts Ridge, 14-0 over Hammond and 3-0 vs. Glenelg. Steinbach earned the win over the Mustangs, Drew Buckmaster registered the victory against Hammond and freshman Cadeyrn Ahearn won the games against Mt. Hebron and Glenelg.
With the bats, the Eagles were led by Chris Betler (3-for-4, RBI), Jack Pistner (two hits, RBI) and Qwynn Ahearn (two hits, RBI). The highlight for the Gators was junior pitcher Justin Gutierrez, who struck out five in 4 1/3 innings of relief.
Box score:
C — 111 001 0 — 4 11 1
Re — 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Glenelg 9, Oakland Mills 0
Gladiators pitchers Andrew Johnson, Jackson Kelley and Zach Jaap combined for the five-inning no-hitter in the rain-shortened game. Johnson and Jaap both tossed two innings apiece, while Kelley threw one frame. Braeden Sumpter led Glenelg (5-3) at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBIs. Gavin Henley also had two hits, while Todd Calhoun smacked a solo home run. For Oakland Mills (0-7), Chance Meadows struck out seven on the bump.
Box score:
G — 430 11 — 9 5 0
OM — 000 00 — 0 0 1
Atholton 10, Long Reach 8 (SUSP. Bottom 4)
The game is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, May 26.
Howard at Marriotts Ridge, PPD (to May 26)
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.