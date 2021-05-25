Softball, baseball teams weather storm to earn key wins | Howard County sports roundup

The Eagles continue to shut out opponents as they improved to 7-1 with the win over the Gators. Centennial pitcher Conarie Steinbach allowed no runs and struck out seven in six innings, and Zachary Harris then tossed a scoreless ninth and punched out one to clinch the Eagles’ fifth straight shutout. The outing is Steinbach’s second straight stellar performance, as the senior righty last Monday struck out 11 in a shutout. Reservoir (3-4), meanwhile, was handed its third straight loss.