Conarie Steinbach’s shutout propels Centennial baseball past Marriotts Ridge | Howard County sports roundup

Two crooked-numbered innings led the Lions to the convincing win over the Golden Bears. Howard (3-1) scored four runs in the fifth and seventh innings, both of which helped to stymie comebacks from Hammond (1-4). The Lions were only ahead 3-2 in the fifth when they scored four to go up 7-2. Then, the Golden Bears came back to score two in the sixth, but Howard put the game out of reach with four more runs in the seventh. Ben Fader, Cooper Haberern and Nathan Dawes led the Lions with two RBIs apiece. Fader had two hits at the plate. On the mound, the Lions were paced by Ryan Anderson, who struck out five in three innings. Hammond, meanwhile, was led by Nick Wilk, who tallied three hits at the plate and two RBIs.