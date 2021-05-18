Conarie Steinbach’s shutout propels Centennial baseball past Marriotts Ridge | Howard County sports roundup

Centennial pitcher Conarie Steinbach on Monday threw one of the most impressive games of the Howard County baseball season so far.
The senior righty struck out 11 and allowed only one hit in a shutout win over Marriotts Ridge.
“He was outstanding,” said Centennial head coach Denis Ahearn on the phone after the game. “He had three pitches working. He had a lot of confidence, and he worked with a good rhythm.”
Ahearn said Steinbach and sophomore catcher Qwynn Ahearn had great “sequences” to attack the Mustangs’ hitters.
“Qwynn called a good game, and Conarie executed,” Denis Ahearn said.
The only hit Steinbach allowed was in the sixth inning. He threw 15 first-pitch strikes out of 23 chances.
Centennial improved to 4-1 with the home triumph. The Eagles also have wins over Atholton, Wilde Lake and Mt. Hebron. Their only loss is against River Hill.
The shutout was the second straight by the Eagles. On May 14, Cadeyrn Ahearn and Carter Watson combined to shut out the Vikings.
“Obviously if you go out there and get great pitching performances and play great defense, you’re gonna win a lot of games,” Denis Ahearn said. “That’s the key for every team.”
At the plate, Centennial was led by Watson, Jack Pistner and Dylan Watson, all of whom smacked two hits. Pistner tallied a game-high three RBIs for the Eagles.
Marriotts Ridge (2-3) pitcher Nick Lienhard struck out six in his five innings on the mound. Jordan Peguese had the Mustangs’ only hit.
The loss snaps Marriotts Ridge’s two-game winning streak.
Centennial 7, Marriotts Ridge 0
…….....123 456 7 — R H E
MR — 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
C — 040 210 x — 7 8 0
W: C — Conarie Steinbach; L: MR — Nick Leinhard.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:
Howard 11, Hammond 4
Two crooked-numbered innings led the Lions to the convincing win over the Golden Bears. Howard (3-1) scored four runs in the fifth and seventh innings, both of which helped to stymie comebacks from Hammond (1-4). The Lions were only ahead 3-2 in the fifth when they scored four to go up 7-2. Then, the Golden Bears came back to score two in the sixth, but Howard put the game out of reach with four more runs in the seventh. Ben Fader, Cooper Haberern and Nathan Dawes led the Lions with two RBIs apiece. Fader had two hits at the plate. On the mound, the Lions were paced by Ryan Anderson, who struck out five in three innings. Hammond, meanwhile, was led by Nick Wilk, who tallied three hits at the plate and two RBIs.
Box score:
Ho — 120 040 4 — 11 7 2
Ha — 002 002 0 — 4 8 3
Reservoir 5, Atholton 4
The Gators (3-1) earned an exciting extra-inning win over the Raiders (3-2). The game was tied 3-3 after seven innings, and Atholton took a one-run lead to start the eighth. But Reservoir responded in the bottom of the eighth with two runs to win the game. Travis Thompson and Nate Del Tufo led the Gators on the mound, while Ben Davis had the team’s lone extra-base hit with a double in the win.
Box score:
A — 000 012 01 — 4 5 1
Re — 010 020 02 — 5 8 2
River Hill 11, Oakland Mills 2
Glenelg 12, Long Reach 2
Wilde Lake 9, Mt. Hebron 0
St. Paul’s 9, Glenelg Country 3 (MIAA B playoffs)
SOFTBALL:
Reservoir 19, Atholton 0
Kylee Gunkel and Alyssa Kelly combined to throw a no-hitter in the Gators’ blowout win over the Raiders (0-4). Gunkel struck out five in two innings, while Kelly punched out four in three frames. The only baserunner allowed was via a walk. The win is the fifth straight to start the season for Reservoir (5-0). The Gators have allowed only one run so far this season.
In the loss, Atholton got strong defensive performances from Natalie May and Lydia Yeager.
Box score:
A — 000 00 — 0 0 0
Re — 5(10)4 0x — 19 9 0
2B: Re — Frisvold, Ecker, Bright.
3B: Re — Johnson, Gunkel.
GIRLS LACROSSE:
Hammond 13, Long Reach 12
The Golden Bears (1-1) won their first game of the season with a dramatic second-half comeback that included a game-saving stop by sophomore goalie Mia Addo as time expired to preserve the one-goal victory over the Lightning (0-4).
Hammond trailed 8-6 at the half and by four, 10-6, in the second half before rallying to take the lead. Jessica Williamson (7 goals), Hannah Haber (3 goals), Lizzy Hughes (2 goals) and Nhi Nguyen (goal) accounted for the Golden Bears’ offense. The midfield group of Williamson, Haber and Lily DeBlasio stood out all game, according to coach Lindsay Kolesar, and so did defenders Sarah Quade and Jenna Wilson.
With Hammond leading by one goal and time ticking down, a foul was called and one second was put on the clock. That’s when Addo made the game-clinching save on the final shot by the Lightning.
TRACK AND FIELD:
The Howard County outdoor track and field season kicked off Saturday, May 15, with all 12 local programs in action at four different meets.
Howard, Atholton and Oakland Mills all swept their meets with their boys and girls teams placing in first, while Reservoir girls and Mt. Hebron boys split the meet at Hammond.
Reservoir’s Katelyn Herberholz was the day’s lone quadruple winner, placing in first in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4x200-meter relay and the pole vault. Nine other Howard County track and field athletes were triple winners — Howard’s Tahlea Murray and Ibrahim Khairat; River Hill’s Samuel Akolo; Glenelg’s Susan Shollenberger and Ian Higgins; Oakland Mills’ Aliya Murray and Judson Lincoln IV; Reservoir’s Jalen Booth-Mitchell; and Mt. Hebron’s Jason Taylor.
Results:
River Hill meet
Girls team results: 1. Howard 109; 2. River Hill 43; 3. Marriotts Ridge 22
Boys team results: 1. Howard 84.5; 2. River Hill 43.5; 3. Marriotts Ridge 39
Girls multi-winners: Tahlea Murray, Howard — high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), triple jump (35-11), 4x100 relay (third leg); Janasia Bucker, River Hill — 100-meter dash (11.79 seconds), 200 (:26.04); Jaida Adkins, Howard — 100 hurdles (:20.96), 300 hurdles (1:03); Nimrit Ahuja, Howard — 800 (2:21), 1,600 (5:07); Naomi Andrew, Howard — discus (63-1), shot put (28-4); Kiara Murray, Howard — long jump (16-1.25); 4x100 (fourth leg).
Boys multi-winners: Ibrahim Khairat, Howard — high jump (5-6), long jump (20-8), triple jump (43-9); Samuel Akolo, River Hill — 100 (:11.79), 200 (:23.77), 400 (:52.87); Joseph Raudabaugh, Howard — 800 (1:55), 1,600 (4:22); CJ Marthins, Howard — discus (110), shot put (46-11).
Glenelg meet
Girls team results: 1. Atholton 60; 2. Glenelg 52; 3. Centennial 32
Boys team results: 1. Atholton 75; 2. Glenelg 49; 3. Centennial 42
Girls multi-winners: Susan Shollenberger, Glenelg — 100 hurdles (:19.14), 300 hurdles (:51.12), 4x400 (first leg); Kaila Spence, Glenelg — 800 (2:27), 1,600 (5:20); Aanchal Kasargod, Atholton — 3,200 (11:48), 4x800 (third leg); Liv Ragonese, Centennial — discus (99-4), shot put (29-8.5); Zoe Macer, Atholton — long jump (13-11), 4x200 (third leg); Tiara Kidd, Atholton — triple jump (29-1), 4x100 (fourth leg).
Boys multi-winners: Ian Higgins, Glenelg — 100 (:11.18), 200 (:22.68), long jump (19-11.25); William Henderson, Glenelg — 110 hurdles (:20.31), 300 hurdles (:48.65); Adrian Nwakalor, Atholton — 400 (:52.19), high jump (6-2); Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial — 800 (1:55), 1,600 (4:16); Liam Lovering, Centennial — shot put (53-4), discus (167-6).
Oakland Mills meet
Girls team results: 1. Oakland Mills 107; 2. Long Reach 20; 3. Wilde Lake 19
Boys team results: 1. Oakland Mills 90; 2. Wilde Lake 44.5; 3. Long Reach 29.5
Girls multi-winners: Aliya Murray, Oakland Mills — 100 (:12.80), 200 (:26.25), 4x100 (third leg); Greta Giuliano, Wilde Lake — 100 hurdles (:22.41), 300 hurdles (1:04); Frankie Moore, Oakland Mills — 800 (2:38), 1,600 (5:35); MaKayla Pritchett, Oakland Mills — discus (66-4), shot put (28-9); Arianna Marshall, Oakland Mills — high jump (4-8), 4x100 (:52.61); Jordan Dumas, Oakland Mills — long jump (13-5), triple jump (27-3.5).
Boys multi-winners: Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills — 100 (:11.23), 200 (:21.78), 4x200 (second leg); Isiah Rucker, Oakland Mills — 110 hurdles (:14.92), 300 hurdles (:40.98); Baidy Ba, Oakland Mills — 800 (1:55), 1,600 (4:12); Yoel Ged, Wilde Lake — discus (95-9), shot put (43-2); Kanye Holland, Oakland Mills — triple jump (39-5), 4x200 (fourth leg).
Hammond meet
Girls team results: 1. Reservoir 85; 2. Mt. Hebron 59; 3. Hammond 6
Boys team results: 1. Mt. Hebron 73; 2. Reservoir 64; 3. Hammond 36
Girls multi-winners: Katelyn Herberholz, Reservoir — 100 (:12.98), pole vault (8-3), 200 (:26.83), 4x200 (second leg); Kat Parris, Reservoir — 100 hurdles (:16.45); 300 hurdles (49.18); Alexandra Carrico, Mt. Hebron — 400 (1:03), 4x400 (third leg); Caroline McCaffrey, Mt. Hebron — 1,600 (6:02), 4x800 (first leg); Gabby Teachey, Mt. Hebron — 3,200 (13:42), 4x800 (second leg); Meghan Porter, Mt. Hebron — triple jump (31-0.25); 4x400 (second leg).
Boys multi-winners: Jalen Booth-Mitchell, Reservoir — 100 (:11.24), 4x100 (second leg), 4x200 (third leg); Jason Taylor, Mt. Hebron — 300 hurdles (:42.66), high jump (5-8), 4x400 (first leg); Julian Vissering, Reservoir — 200 (:23.24), 4x200 (second leg); Preston Henry, Mt. Hebron — 400 (:53.02), 4x400 (second leg); Terry Tun, Mt. Hebron — discus (107-2), shot put (37-11.75).
Latest Howard County Sports
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.