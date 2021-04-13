Lizzy Hughes’ hat trick leads Hammond field hockey past Oakland Mills | Howard County sports roundup

Senior Lizzy Hughes scored three goals to lead Hammond field hockey to an 8-1 win over visiting Oakland Mills on Monday.
Hughes scored once in each of the first three quarters to lead the host Golden Bears to their fourth victory of the season. Sierra Shaffer, Izabelle Stalnaker, Hannah Haber, Lauren Johnson and Charlotte Lampp also scored for Hammond (4-5).
Despite the loss, Oakland Mills (0-9) scored its first goal of the season during the fourth quarter. Kylie Tracey got a breakaway, dribbled into the circle and found the back of the cage for the Scorpions.
Hammond 8, Oakland Mills 1
Goals: Ha — Hughes 3, Shaffer, Stalnaker, Haber, Johnson, Lampp; OM — Tracey.
Assists: Ha — Tova Chertok, Shaffer, Maddie Stryker.
Halftime: 4-0, Ha.
OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES:
Reservoir 1, Mt. Hebron 0
Maddy Davis scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Sarah Weitzman to help the Gators (2-6) shut out the Vikings (3-6) for the second time this spring. Reservoir’s two victories this season have both come by 1-0 margins against Mt. Hebron.
The Gators are scheduled to finish the season on Thursday against first-place River Hill (8-1), while the Vikings will play that same day against Howard (2-6).
GIRLS SOCCER:
Oakland Mills 3, Hammond 0
Kaity Browne scored twice to lead the Scorpions to their first victory of the season. Browne also assisted Oakland Mills’ other goal by Sara Novak. Paige Andrews saved four shots en route to the shutout, while Hammond (0-11) was led by goalie Caroline Schreier’s 19 saves.
While the win is the first for Oakland Mills (1-9), the Scorps have been competitive in almost every game this season under first-year coach Alex Douyon. Of their nine losses, three have come by one goal, five by two goals and one by three goals. One of the Scorpions’ losses in March was a 2-1 defeat in double overtime to Glenelg, which last week defeated River Hill in penalty kicks to advance to the county semifinals.
Goals: OM — Kaity Browne 2, Sara Novak.
Assists: OM — Browne, Loren Carter, Abby Ord.
Saves: OM — Paige Andrews 4; Ha — Caroline Schreier 19.
Latest Howard County Sports
Halftime: 2-0, OM.