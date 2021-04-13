Lizzy Hughes’ hat trick leads Hammond field hockey past Oakland Mills | Howard County sports roundup

While the win is the first for Oakland Mills (1-9), the Scorps have been competitive in almost every game this season under first-year coach Alex Douyon. Of their nine losses, three have come by one goal, five by two goals and one by three goals. One of the Scorpions’ losses in March was a 2-1 defeat in double overtime to Glenelg, which last week defeated River Hill in penalty kicks to advance to the county semifinals.