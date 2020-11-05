Colts' Ron’Dell Carter takes twisting journey to brink of NFL dream, matchup with hometown Ravens

It hadn’t even been 24 hours since Ron’Dell Carter had finished unpacking in his new apartment in Texas when he got the call from his agent Sept. 28.
Carter, who at the time was a member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, said his mind began to race after he was informed that the Indianapolis Colts wanted to add him to their 53-man roster.
“It honestly took me a minute to process everything because, you have to imagine, a move like that is about more than just football,” said Carter, who after deciding to accept the offer was booked on a flight to Indianapolis the next morning. "I’m thinking how I’m going to get out of my apartment [lease], how I’m going to get all my clothes and get my car up there. But then, at the same time, I was so excited to be getting the opportunity to play. It all happens so fast.
“You can’t prepare for something like that, you just have to figure it out as you go.”
For an undrafted defensive lineman pursuing a future in the NFL, sudden change isn’t all that uncommon. Few individuals, however, are as prepared as Carter when it comes to adapting to unforeseen circumstances and new surroundings.
A 2015 graduate of Long Reach High in Columbia, Carter was a two-time first-team All-County selection in football. But, as a senior, he missed a significant portion of the season because of several factors, including residency issues because of a parental-custody battle and a sprained MCL suffered in practice.
Later in college, after playing for two coaching staffs and appearing in five games through two seasons with Rutgers in the Big Ten Conference (one as a redshirt), he transferred to James Madison to play out his final three years of eligibility. It was there that he blossomed into a consensus first-team All-American, securing the Phil Steele Football Championship Subdivision National Defensive Player of the Year award as a senior in 2019.
So when Carter wasn’t selected in the NFL draft in April and instead was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys, he didn’t bat an eye. Instead, the 6-foot-3, 269-pound defensive end embraced the challenge, and that’s the same mentality he’s adopted since joining the Colts.
“When I was in college, I had four different head coaches, four different defensive coordinators, four different defensive line coaches and four different strength coaches in five years. So basically every year I was going through some sort of transition, some sort of change,” Carter said. “Because of that, though, I’ve learned four different styles of coaching, four different play styles and I played almost every position on the D-line. It’s basically molded me to be able to handle now whatever is thrown at me.”
Carter’s high school coach Jamie Willis, who says he still regularly exchanges texts with his former standout, isn’t a bit surprised by Carter’s rise to the brink of making his NFL debut.
It’s Carter’s humble nature and willingness to keep in touch with those from his past — even as he’s climbed the ladder as an athlete — that Willis says he thinks has aided him through his winding journey.
“He’s all about relationships and always makes you feel important. … He makes time for everyone. And that’s something, as he’s moved from team to team and into locker rooms where he may not know that many people, that I think really serves him well,” Willis said. “He’s always embraced the process, stayed in the moment and made the most of his opportunities.”
Now that opportunity is with the Colts. Heading into this Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens, Indianapolis is 5-2 and tied for first place in the AFC South.
Since joining the organization at the end of September, Carter has yet to be active on game day. But he has gotten the chance to acquit himself well on the practice field and start learning from some of the veterans.
On Carter’s first day with the team, Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was among the first players to introduce himself. Since then, Carter says he has built the relationship with Buckner, along with other veterans such as Justin Houston and Tyquan Lewis along the line, to help him continue learning.
“Pretty much every vet here is super cool, where if you need help with anything then they’ll help you,” he said “Whether it’s a question about the defense or technique pass rush, they look out for you.”
The pass rush is what Carter has put a major emphasis on improving. His high energy and underdog mentality remain his calling cards.
“Honestly my mentality, even though I’m now on the 53-man active roster, is still the exact same as it was when I was on the practice squad in Dallas. That’s what keeps that fire lit up under me,” Carter said. “I’m close, but I’m not there yet. So every day it’s up to me to go out and prove what I can do.”
Off the field, he’s spent the past few weeks unpacking again. After some time staying in a hotel, the Colts' staff helped find him a place of his own.
He’s had his father and brothers out to visit and the last of the boxes are once again disappearing.
Latest Howard County Sports
“I was on hotel duty for a few weeks there and, I’m not going to lie, it was difficult. But I’m finally settling in, making myself at home,” Carter said. “It’s impossible to know what the future holds, but I’m excited to be here. Now it’s time to keep grinding it out and make sure I’m ready when my name gets called.”