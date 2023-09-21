River Hill boys soccer comes out fast, clamps down on Wilde Lake in 2-0 win, earning fifth straight victory

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Despite winning its first four games, River Hill boys soccer had a tendency to start games slow.

Prior to Thursday night’s game against Wilde Lake, coach Matt Shagogue emphasized the importance of starting fast. The Hawks heard their coach’s message loud and clear, scoring in the 11th minute and building on it for a 2-0 win over the Wildecats, their fourth clean sheet in the first five games.

“I told them that’s what I’m most proud of and what I want them to be most proud of is the clean sheets, the defending,” Shagogue said as his team improved to 5-0. “We stress that defending is all 11 of us and that’s why we put such a premium on it. Last year, obviously it’s year-to-year, but we gave up an exorbitant amount of goals. So, it’s been a sense of pride to defend and it does feel good.

“I’m just so proud of those guys. If [goalie] Zach Glass isn’t busy, even better. I’m just so proud of them because on the back line, three of the four starters are sophomores. I’m proud of them and I’m proud of Hasan Mirasyedi, a senior captain who’s the leader back there. The guys have worked so hard and I want it to continue.”

In a game that lacked high-quality scoring chances, senior captain Dylan Martinez made sure to take advantage when one was there. He opened the scoring after taking a pass from midfielder Sam Van Ert and finishing with a left-footed shot past a diving Connor Rafferty.

“It’s huge, massive,” Martinez said. “We only get limited chances to finish and we’ve got to finish all of them. We threw away some chances, but the defense allowed only one shot on goal, so that makes our lives much easier up front with no pressure.

With an early advantage, River Hill played with an added confidence. The Wildecats finished the first half without a shot on goal, while the Hawks won a majority of the contested balls in the midfield. River Hill knew scoring the first goal against the Wildecats was especially important as Wilde Lake defends with heavy numbers.

“I think they pressed really well and countered both ways,” Wilde Lake coach Jonathan Robbins said. “They put the pressure on you early and then they were able to transition very quickly, so they were able to get numbers behind the ball. I think we just were missing that final connecting pass to really get on the board.”

At halftime, Robbins implored his team to play with more intensity. Wilde Lake (0-3-1) did that in the early minutes of the second half, searching for the equalizer. However, River Hill quickly realized they needed to match that intensity and did so accordingly. The Wildecats registered their only shot on goal in the 63rd minute, but Glass was there to corral it.

The Wildecats continued to battle but struggled to find consistent offense. Martinez tacked on an insurance goal late in the second half after Rafferty misplayed a goal kick. The senior’s second tally proved to be the fatal blow in Wilde Lake’s comeback attempt as the Hawks defense closed out another shutout.

“I think clean sheets, they really help us as a team,” Van Ert said. “They bring morale up. Last year it wasn’t our best. We learned to lose and now we know how to fight as a team. We can win, we can lose, but keeping clean sheets is our most important goal.”