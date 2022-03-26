River Hill baseball rallies from early deficit to defeat Wilde Lake, 14-4

Wilde Lake vs River Hill baseball Wilde Lake's Andrew Varga gets in position to catch an infield fly during a baseball game at River Hill High School on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill spotted Wilde Lake four runs in the top of the first. But once the Hawks got their chance, the bats got hot and never cooled down. Brady Young provided the first spark with a bases-loaded double. Two more runs scored off an error in the next at bat. The game was now tied, but River Hill was off and running. Meanwhile, Wilde Lake never got going again.

Battling back from the early four-run deficit, the Hawks stayed hot as the game progressed toward a 14-4 victory over Wilde Lake in six innings.

“I think as a team, we’re just confident,” Eje Okojie said. “We know that we can come back with our hitting, that’s kind of what we do. We had faith in each other we could get the job done no matter what, so we just went out there and did our thing.”

After struggling with command issues in the opening inning, Hawks pitcher Charlie Colvin settled down. He struck out the side in the second inning, also throwing a scoreless third.

River Hill's Brady Young connects with a run-scoring double against Wilde Lake on Friday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Colvin finished the afternoon throwing 3⅓ innings allowing three hits with five strikeouts and four walks, three of which came in the opening inning.

“He just didn’t have it in the first inning, but to Charlie’s credit he came back and he battled three other innings,” River Hill coach Craig Estrin said. “He got us through four innings and I was proud of him. He only pitched once or twice last year if I remember correctly and we need him to be good because he’s our No. 3.”

Feeding off the energy of their pitcher, the Hawks (3-0) bounced back with a run in the second to take the lead. William Zatkowski and Riley Finkelston drew walks to set the table. Zatkowski scored on a sac fly from Okojie.

River Hill broke open the game with two runs in both the third and fourth innings. During that span, the Hawks drew six of their 15 walks putting runners on base.

“Going into the year it was our one big question mark,” Wilde Lake coach Steve Fredrick said of his pitchers’ command struggles. “We didn’t have much pitching experience or depth, so lots of guys are having opportunities to step up. Had a big win on Monday with some guys who did step up and take advantage. Today it just wasn’t the guy’s day, it’s a quality lineup for sure they’re deep one through nine.”

River Hill pitcher Charlie Colvin delivers to a Wilde Lake batter during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

While the Hawks were consistently getting consistent runners on, Henry Zatkowski continued to thrive at the plate. It was the second consecutive three-hit game for River Hill’s clean-up hitter. His second hit was an RBI single scoring Okojie, extending the lead at the time to 8-4.

“It feels great, just keeping my eye on the ball, just swinging and having fun,” Henry Zatkowski said.

With a five-run lead entering the bottom of the fifth, River Hill tacked on three more runs in the frame. Zatkowski delivered another RBI single, while Ryan Pickus followed that up with a two-RBI rip to left field.

While the Hawks bats were thriving, Michael Flaim efficiently closed the game for River Hill. He threw the final 2⅔ innings with six strikeouts, two hits and no runs allowed.