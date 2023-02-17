River Hill girls basketball beats Centennial, 49-7, for coach Teresa Waters’ 600th career win

When Teresa Waters began her basketball coaching career at Oakland Mills, she was fresh out of college. After her first year, she did something unprecedented.

“After my first year, I didn’t come back for two years. I wasn’t accustomed to the lack of interest in girls basketball,” said Waters, who played collegiately at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. “I didn’t know if I wanted to do this.”

As it turned out, Waters figured out she did want to do this. Thursday night, as the coach of River Hill, she picked up her 600th coaching win in a 49-7 rout over host Centennial. (4-15, 3-12).

“I really don’t think about me and wins. That’s not really my focus,” Waters said. “My athletic director asked me where was I in my career last week, and I told him I knew we’d lost four games [this season]. [My statistics are] really secondary to me and what we’re trying to do.”

The Hawks (17-5, 10-4) made sure Waters didn’t have to sweat during the game. River Hill ran out to a 26-0 start and coasted to the win with a running clock in the second half. She seemed happier about the victory than winning No. 600.

Waters picked up her first 159 wins at Oakland Mills, where she led the Scorpions to the Class 1A state championship in 1998. Thursday was her 441st at River Hill, where she has won two state titles (2006 and 2019).

Thursday as the game ended, the players mobbed her with hugs in front of the River Hill bench. After the huddle subsided, they unveiled a banner celebrating the accomplishment, as well as paper signs with “600″ emblazed on them. They even made Waters join them on the court for a picture.

It was apparent that Waters wasn’t comfortable with all the attention, but after all the hoopla subsided, she took a minute to think about her tremendous accomplishment.

“I’ve been so blessed,” she said. “I’ve had great assistant coaches to help me and some great players, too. This really isn’t about me. It’s also about all the people who have helped me along the way.”

For the players, the night was special, also.

“Playing for her is a truly amazing experience,” said sophomore guard Dylan Watson, who had five points in the victory. “We’re a family. We benefit from the standard she set and what she’s built for us. I’m glad we could help her get here.”

“She’s so supportive. She makes it like a family for all of us,” said senior small forward Donna Cazeau, who has played for Waters for two seasons. “We all played tonight and it was so much fun. Family and community are so important to her. She really stresses that. She makes it a great loving space for us.”

For her part, Waters has had to adjust as a coach, even one who thought she knew it all coming out of college.

“The kids change, but you have to change with the times, too,” Waters said. “It’s really funny, though. I have two assistant coaches, one who played at Temple, and one who played at Kentucky, and they both tell me I’m soft now. I don’t think I’m soft, I think I’m just wiser. I’ve learned how to make adjustments based on the players I coach.”