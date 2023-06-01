River Hill tennis captures second consecutive Class 3A state team title, crowns three state champions

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

River Hill tennis coach Kelley Pfefferkorn remembers just two short years ago when now senior Alex Artazov was the Hawks’ only representative at the state tournament.

The Hawks have grown immensely since then. They claimed the program’s first Class 3A state team title in 2022 and entered this season with a target on its back.

However, that pressure didn’t faze them, as River Hill defended its title with 44 points, edging out second-place Centennial (21). In addition to the team title, the Hawks crowned state champions in boys singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles, with a runner-up finish in girls doubles.

“I think that we do really well during the regular season and have some really strong players, but to put it all together and to have such a deep team with so much talent at the same time is really unique,” Pfefferkorn said. “I think that’s really what makes it stand out. We have really good players that play really well together, too. They’ve grown up playing tennis together.”

Artazov entered this year’s state championships as one of River Hill’s most experienced players — and with added motivation. Despite winning the 3A boys singles title as a junior, Artazov hadn’t yet completed an undefeated high school season.

Fueled by that quest for perfection, Artazov battled back from losing the second set in the final to defeat Towson’s Kevin Xie in a third-set tiebreak. That wasn’t unfamiliar territory for Artazov who also won last year’s singles crown in a third-set tiebreak after dropping the second set.

However, River Hill’s dominance was only just beginning. Connor Chun and Roger He won the doubles title as the No. 2 overall seed in commanding fashion, defeating top-seed Alex Brousseau and Daniel Au of Howard, 6-0, 6-1, in the final.

“We had really good chemistry on the court,” Chun said. “We’ve played with each other a lot. We knew that even when we were winning, we always needed to stay locked in and focused. The fact that we’re really good friends both and off the court helps with the chemistry. I feel like we know what each other is going to do and we trust each other when we’re playing.”

Chun and He didn’t lose more than one game in a set throughout the state tournament, winning their quarterfinal and semifinal matches 6-1, 6-1, and 6-1, 6-0, respectively.

“I’m going to remember the final the most because that was the match we probably played our best,” He said. “I’ll also remember the atmosphere. I remember everyone cheering and being hyped up. It was a completely different atmosphere than playing individual tournaments. Everyone’s desire to support the team and it’s just a different vibe because when you’re playing a tournament individually, you’re only fighting for yourself, but now you’re representing a larger group of people and they’re all supporting you.”

Throughout its undefeated season capturing county and regional titles, Pfefferkorn lauded her players’ ability to be versatile and rotate between multiple positions. The mixed doubles tandem of Adele Lair and Jai Khanna is a great example of that. Lair played much of the regular season at No. 1 singles but transitioned seamlessly into doubles.

Seeded second, Lair and Khanna defeated No. 4 seeded Vijay Jagarapu and Ariela Dumesh from Centennial in straight sets. Their victory offered another glimpse into the Hawks’ growth over recent seasons, playing with confidence and leaning on their varsity experience.

“They just went out and played as hard as they could,” Pfefferkorn said. “They were determined to win and fought through some adversity during the matches. Three of the four final matches had an element of a tiebreak whether it was a set tiebreak, match tiebreak or both. They really persevered and I think that speaks volumes. We’ve got a really deep senior class and contributions of course from the underclassmen. I think it just goes to show how much our program has grown. I think people know who we are now and that we have a good team.”

Centennial girls doubles wins championship

River Hill wasn’t the only Howard County tennis program to crown a state champion. Centennial’s girls doubles team of Michelle Fradlin and Joanna Blackman faced a daunting challenge, in the same bracket as last year’s state doubles champions Adelaide Houston and Priyanka Ramulu from River Hill.

With both pairings as the No. 1 and 2 overall seeds, they wouldn’t meet until the final. It lived up to the billing as Fradlin and Blackman outlasted Ramulu and Houston in a third-set tiebreak.