Clutch hitting leads River Hill baseball to 5-3 win over Stephen Decatur; Hawks earn first state championship berth since 2009

Stephen Decatur's Ryder Swanson, left, reacts after driving in a game tying run in the sixth inning against River Hill in their state semifinal game at Joe Cannon Stadium in Hanover on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. At right is River Hill second baseman Colin Chan. River Hill won 5-3. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill baseball prides itself on being a family, constantly uplifting each other regardless of circumstance.

That was on full display Tuesday as the No. 4 seed Hawks saw several players step up in a 5-3 victory over top-seed Stephen Decatur in a Class 3A state semifinal at Joe Cannon Stadium.

River Hill advances to Saturday’s 3A state championship game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, facing either No. 6 C. Milton Wright or No. 7 Huntingtown. The Hawks look to capture the program’s second state title and first since 2009.

After River Hill (18-4) struggled with runners on earlier in the game, Young delivered in the clutch. Tied at 3 in the top of the seventh, Brady Young laced a line drive that went over the right fielder’s head, scoring Demetre Koutras for the go-ahead run. Riley Finkelston added another timely hit down the third-base line, giving River Hill an important insurance run.

“I had been struggling recently but my teammates helped pick me up in the dugout and really got my spirits up and let me know, ‘This our game, we got this,’” Young said. “I was just trying not to do too much, put one to the right side. The pitcher was throwing really hard and I was lucky to get a liner in the gap and score Demetre. When I saw him cross home plate, it was pure joy.”

River Hill celebrates after beating Stephen Decatur in a Class 3A semifinal at Joe Cannon Stadium in Hanover on Tuesday. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Young, River Hill’s starting pitcher, was beneficiary of some timely help a half-inning prior that gave him a chance to win the game with this bat. Young exited the game with multiple runners on and one out, but fellow senior Colin Chan was there to have his back. Chan induced two pop-outs on two pitches to get out of the jam. He remained in the game to shut the door in the bottom of the seventh.

“I do what I do and I let the defense do what they do,” Chan said. “I’m ready to come in for more.”

River Hill found itself in an early hole. Stephen Decatur scored two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first, finding a hole between shortstop and third. Young quickly settled in after that and the Hawks slowly chipped away at the lead.

Koutras launched an RBI double in the left-center field gap, bringing River Hill within one after three. The Hawks drew even in the fifth, sparked by Eje Okojie’s leadoff triple. Jonathan Bloom intentionally got himself in a rundown between first and second and Okojie scored on an errant throw home.

“We got some big hits from the top of our lineup with Eje and Demetre,” River Hill coach Craig Estrin said. “Then when Brady hit that triple, I said, ‘OK now we got a shot.’ They never quit; they love each other. I’ve never been around a group of kids that like each other so much and you can see it by the way they play baseball.”

River Hill starter Brady Young pitches against Stephen Decatur in Tuesday's Class 3A semifinal. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill took its first lead in the sixth by playing small ball. After a pair of walks and a sac bunt, Ryan Walsh drove in Finkelston on a soft grounder, moving the Hawks six outs away from a state championship berth. But, Stephen Decatur (19-3) responded in the bottom half, tying the game on Ryder Swanson’s double to left field.

However, that was the Seahawks’ final hit of the game.

Chan retired the Seahawks in order in the seventh, highlighted by a double play to end it. Shortly after, a dog pile of Carolina Blue and white jerseys littered the first-base line. Assistant coach Brandon Estrin, a member of River Hill’s last state championship team in 2009, sprinted toward the team huddle and emphatically drove the knob of a bat into the turf, prompting a synchronous shouting of “Let’s go!”

“It’s just family,” Finkelston said. “We’re all each other’s best friends at the end of the day. We all want to fight no matter what. Our goal the past two years has been states and we didn’t come out here to just quit in the third inning.”