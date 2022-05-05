Reservoir softball clinches second consecutive Howard County championship with 13-0 victory over River Hill

Leading by two with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the second, Reservoir pitcher Maggie Frisvold laced a double to deep center field.

Her extra-base hit cleared the bases, extending the Gators’ lead to five. From there, Reservoir’s bats continued to stay hot, securing a 13-0 victory over River Hill in five innings, snapping the Hawks’ six-game winning streak.

Advertisement

With the win, the Gators (15-0) moved closer to an undefeated regular season, clinching their second consecutive Howard County championship.

“I think the fact that it’s our second season of getting the county championship, it really does show all the effort these girls have put in from the beginning of their softball careers through now,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said. “It’s just a wonderful group to work with and I’m just so happy that I get to be a part of it.”

Advertisement

Leading by five after two, Maggie Frisvold only grew stronger in the circle with the comfortable lead. She struck out eight Hawks, allowing only one hit, including striking out the side in both the third and fifth innings. The junior showcased her strong velocity and varied pitch locations.

“I just told our girls to go out there relax and have some fun,” River Hill coach Marni Rosenbaum said of the early deficit as her team fell to 9-5. “Nothing good comes when you play tense. I think in the beginning we went out there a little bit tense. Once they put five runs up there, it’s tough when we’re struggling just to get baserunners out there.”

The Gators excelled with runners in scoring position. Both Alyssa Kelly and Paige Bright delivered RBI singles in the third, and Abbie Frisvold added one more in the fourth.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. >

With a nine-run advantage after four, the top of Reservoir’s lineup put on a power display. Frisvold ripped her second double of the game, driving in Madison Granzow, pushing the lead to 10.

Two batters later, Courtney Johnson launched a three-run home run to straightaway center, her second home run of the season. It put the finishing touches on a well-balanced offensive afternoon for the Gators.

“The people in front of me did their job,” Johnson said. “I was just trying to do my job and get them in. Just getting us more runs to make it easier going into the top of the fifth.”

Despite Reservoir’s commanding lead, the energy from the bench remained high. Cycling through several different chants, the Gators continued to support one another as the lead grew larger.

“When I’m hitting, I can always look to the dugout to give me advice,” Frisvold said of the energy. “Then when I’m pitching, I can always just listen to my defense whenever I get stressed or whenever I need a little bit of help.”

Advertisement

The 13-run victory is Reservoir’s eighth win by 10 runs or more this season, combining a deep lineup and strong defense. It also marked the Gators seventh shutout victory of the year. With three regular-season games remaining, the Gators aren’t looking too far ahead, cognizant of the target on their back.

“Every practice we talk that we know everyone is looking at us and everyone wants to beat us,” Julie said. “We are looking forward to competitive games, we expect competitive games. That’s what we come out here with the mindset if it happens to go our way then that’s great, but we are expecting competition every single game. I think the girls they’re in the right mindset to make that happen.”