Reservoir girls edge River Hill in opener | Howard County soccer roundup

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Mar 05, 2021 9:12 PM

Mia Smiraglia’s goal with five minutes remaining in regulation pushed Reservoir girls soccer past River Hill, 2-1, on opening night in Howard County.

Neither team scored for the first 70 minutes as River Hill’s Caroline Duffy and Reservoir’s Lizzie Dudzinski were both stout in goal. But that changed quickly when Gators junior Karis Turner and Hawks junior Ara Omitowoju traded goals within a minute of each other.

Five minutes later, Smiraglia’s goal, assisted by Sam Gucchait off a corner kick, led the Gators to victory over perennial powerhouse River Hill.

POLL: We want the community’s help to decide some of our coverage this spring. Vote below, or click here, by 11 p.m. Tuesday for which Howard County girls soccer game our staff should cover on Thursday, March 11.

This story will be updated with more information and quotes from coaches and players.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Atholton 7, Hammond 0

Goals: A — Alyssa Clearfield 1, Catherine Cole 2, Taylor Lau 1, Allison Lubitz 2, Sarah Saula 1.

Assists: A — Alyssa Clearfield 1, Molly Flynn 1, Allison Lubitz 1, Alexis Park 1

Saves: A — Sam Roerty 3; Ha — Caroline Shreier 7, Brooke Kohlheim 4

Half: 4-0 A.

Howard 2, Oakland Mills 0

Goals: Ho — Sydney Weisfeld, Danielle Campbell.

Assist: Ho — Julian Lewis.

Saves: Ho - Kati Hertz 1, Caroline Otchet 1

Half: 1-0 Ho.

Long Reach 2, Wilde Lake 2

Goals: LR — Payton Holmes, Samantha Babik; WL — N/A

Assists: LR — Carly Vincent; WL — N/A

Saves: LR — Kailey Leibe 4; WL — N/A

Half: 2-1, LR.

Marriotts Ridge 2, Mt. Hebron 0

BOYS SOCCER:

Howard 1, Oakland Mills 0

Karl Quist Therson earned a penalty kick in the first half and Robbie Ryerson buried the shot for the game’s only goal. Howard goalie Luke Ryerson made a diving save with seven minutes to go on an Oakland Mills penalty kick to hold the lead and secure the shutout.

Goal: Ho Ryerson

Saves: Ho — Banga 1, Ryerson 3

Half: 1-0 Ho.

Reservoir 2, River Hill 1

Long Reach 1, Wilde Lake 0 OT

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.

