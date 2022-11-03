River Hill field hockey wins third straight regional title, defeating Reservoir, 5-2

River Hill #22, Maddie Vasilios tries to gain control of the ball in the 1st quarter. River Hill vs Reservoir field hockey regional championship November 2, 2022 at River Hill High School. River Hill defeated Reservoir 5-2. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill field hockey knew the challenge Reservoir presented in Wednesday’s Class 3A East Region II final after defeating the Gators by just one on Sept. 15. That was one of only three county games the Hawks won by just a goal, which was a point of discussion leading up to the game.

However, Wednesday night was a different story. River Hill shutout Reservoir in the second half, earning a 5-2 victory, a regional title and a berth in the state quarterfinals.

“The players knew that Reservoir was going to come hard for us and that we had to play our best,” River Hill coach Shelly Chamness said. “When we played them last time, we were not playing like we are now. We didn’t have our mojo together at all. We know we had the ability to play better against them. We definitely focused on that Reservoir is a team we can’t let get too close again.”

River Hill senior midfielder, Maddie Vasilios, who scored two goals, is lifted onto her teammates shoulders in celebration, holding the regional championship trophy. The Hawks beat Reservoir in the regional final Wednesday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

With that in mind, the Hawks (14-2) attacked early. Maya Chan gave River Hill a 1-0 lead after Reservoir goalie Maggie Frisvold stopped Maddie Vasilios initial shot on a corner. Sixty-seven seconds later, senior Puja Nanjappa doubled the Hawks’ lead for a 2-0 advantage after one.

Vasilios extended River Hill’s lead midway through the second quarter. The senior chipped a shot in towards Frisvold that changed direction and ultimately found the back of the net.

After Vasilios’ goal, Reservoir found more of an offensive rhythm with its first two penalty corners of the game. They were unable to convert on either but broke through with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half. Bella Periera battled off multiple Hawks defenders and delivered a diving pass into the circle to Courtney Johnson. She quickly corralled the feed and fired the ball into the open net, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

River Hill's Gabrielle Bergstrom looks to pass the ball up the field in the third quarter. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill didn’t allow Reservoir (8-6) to maintain that momentum. The Hawks generated three penalty corners in the opening three minutes, but Frisvold was denied each. Soon after, though, Vasilios pushed the Hawks’ lead back to three dodging around multiple Gators defenders to create separation for the forehand shot.

“We talk with the team and we have a goal that at the beginning of each quarter, after they score, the very next two minutes, we just all go out whatever happens,” Vasilios said. “Go out and get a small win, get a corner or get a goal. Just something to keep us motivated.”

Leading by three to start the fourth, River Hill’s offense continued to generate more penalty corners. After two corners in the first half, the Hawks had eight in the second half. Frisvold made several of her 13 saves early in the fourth to keep the deficit at three.

“Maggie has brought leadership to this team because she is able to stop balls that most goalies can’t,” Reservoir coach Megan Maloney said. “Last season she had 128 saves and this season she’s done very well as well. When it comes to the bigger games that we play against, she steps up and she’s ready for it. She told me before the game that she was very excited and ready for today and it showed out there.”

While Frisvold made key stops at one end, the Gators offense furiously pushed the ball upfield trying to mount the comeback. However, River Hill goalie Jocelyn Baker and midfielder Evelyn Dzubak were there to stonewall Reservoir’s corner opportunities. Midway through the fourth, Nanjappa pushed River Hill’s lead to four with her second goal of the evening.

Reservoir continued to battle down the stretch. Sarah Weitzman scored off a penalty stroke with less than two minutes remaining, but the deficit proved too large to overcome, as the Hawks celebrated another trip to the state quarterfinals.

“It’s changing up what we do normally,” Punjappa said of the potential to play out-of-county teams moving forward. “Normally we have this set play because we know what people are going to do. Now it’s about adapting during the game, which is exciting.”