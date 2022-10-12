Mackenzie Calhoun leads No. 3 River Hill volleyball’s 3-1 win over Mt. Hebron

Third-ranked River Hill volleyball has pretty much had its way with opponents this season. Tuesday night was the Hawks senior night and the result was no different.

The Knights survived a Mt. Hebron challenge in the third set, but got back on track to register a 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 25-13 victory in a Howard County match.

Setter Mackenzie Calhoun led the Hawks with 15 kills. Maddie Antevil pitched in with 10 aces and 12 digs for River Hill. Jillian Shoultz led the Vikings with four kills and six blocks.

River Hill (8-0 overall, 8-0 Howard County) looks a little different this year. The Hawks, a senior-dominated team, benefitted from Calhoun transferring in from Glenelg. As a then-sophomore outside hitter, Calhoun led the Gladiators to the Class 2A state title, pitching in 29 kills in the title match.

This year, she transferred to River Hill and is playing setter. It’s not a position that is unfamiliar to her, as she has played it at the club level.

“I want to play in college, so that’s why I switched [positions]. I think this is where my future is,” Calhoun said. “It’s worked out pretty well, I think. I just want to help my team win, and this is one of the ways I can help them do that.”

The Hawks blew open a close first set. With Mount Hebron (5-4, 3-4) leading, 17-13, freshman Josie Calhoun, Mackenzie’s younger sister, served three service winners to cut the lead to 17-16. After a point by the Vikings, River Hill used a 6-0 run served by Brooke Laumann to take a 22-18 lead. River Hill closed out the set, 25-19.

River Hill never trailed in the second, as coach Lynn Paynter’s team ran out to a 12-2 lead and never looked back en route to a 25-13 win.

Mount Hebron showed it wasn’t going away easily in the third set. With the set tied at 9, the Vikings got two aces from Shoultz and a kill by Rachel Swigart to run out to a 15-12 lead. River Hill couldn’t match the Vikings’ intensity the rest of the way, with Mount Hebron taking the set, 25-21.

“We just kind of lost our focus a little bit [in the third set],” Hawks senior Paula Elguera said. “It was senior night, and I think that got in our heads. We knew we had to pick it up in the fourth set.”

That’s exactly what the Hawks did. River Hill, behind a Mackenzie Calhoun kill and two aces, ran out to a 4-0 lead and never trailed in recording a 25-13 victory, taking the match.

Things will really pick up for River Hill in the next two weeks. In the next five matches, the Hawks will face No. 12 Marriotts Ridge twice and No. 2 Centennial and No. 4 Reservoir once each. Elguera thinks they will be up for the challenge.

“We are undefeated, but we can’t take anything or anyone for granted,” she said. “It’s too early for us to look forward. We just have to keep playing one set and one match at a time. Our goal is to be the top team every night.”