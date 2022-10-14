No. 3 River Hill volleyball displays its composure in 3-0 sweep of No. 12 Marriotts Ridge

River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun, center, tries to put a kill between Marriotts Ridge's Leah Liu (14) and Katy Harbaugh (9) during a volleyball match at Marriotts Ridge High School on Thursday on October 13, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Trailing by six early in the second set, No. 3 River Hill volleyball didn’t flinch. Taking it one point at a time, the Hawks battled back from the early deficit to retake the lead.

With 10 seniors on the roster, River Hill displayed its consistency and composure to sweep of No. 12 Marriotts Ridge. In a matchup featuring two of Howard County’s last three undefeated teams, the Hawks defeated the Mustangs 25-14, 25-15, 25-19.

“Our theme this year is, ‘Now and right now.’ This is the point that we’re working on, forget about the previous seven,” River Hill coach Lynn Paynter said. “We’re living in the now and the present point that we’re at. Then we’ll go on to the next. That’s kind of what our theme has been. The kids are buying into the whole system with each other.”

River Hill players celebrate a point during Thursday's match at Marriotts Ridge. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The early part of the first set was a stalemate with high energy evident . After being tied at 7, the Hawks built some distance, winning five of the next six points to take a 13-8 lead. After Marriotts Ridge mounted a rally, River Hill (8-0 overall, 7-0 Howard County) responded. The Hawks rattled off eight consecutive points, pushing their lead to 22-12, and closed out the set soon after.

“Emotions were very high with two undefeated teams, which was a lot of high pressure,” River Hill’s Maddy Antevil said. “I think the entire day we were all nervous, but excited to get on the court. I think when we got on there, we just tried to not let our nerves get to us and use that as energy instead of letting the nerves get us down.”

Trailing by a set, Marriotts Ridge came out of the gates firing in the second. The Mustangs jumped out to a 7-1 advantage with Rhisen Davis spearheading the attack. River Hill chipped away, scoring five consecutive points to tie the set at 8.

River Hill's Brooke Laumann makes a pass during Thursday's match at Marriotts Ridge. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“We all hold each other accountable and really just channel that energy, even when it was difficult when we got in that hole in the second set,” Grace Leska said. “We just push each other and tell each other to shake it off. We really just tried to move on from there and give it everything.”

Neither team was able to pull away until the latter stages of the second. Behind Antevil’s serve, the Hawks closed out the set with nine consecutive points including a pair of aces from Antevil and multiple kills from Leska.

“Looking at the court and visualizing where I’m going to go before I contact the ball is super important,” Antevil said. “Also, serving at the seams between players. Overall, I just think it was great communication from the entire team.”

Down two sets, Marriotts Ridge needed a strong start to the third. However, the Mustangs struggled early, getting in a 12-3 hole due to a combination of their own errors and strategically placed Hawks attacks.

Marriotts Ridge mounted a rally, trimming the margin to 15-11, hoping to extend the match. Yet the Hawks responded with another extended run. River Hill scored six straight points, ballooning the lead to 10.

It was too big a margin to overcome and the Hawks closed out the match several points later.

“A loss can always be a good thing,” Marriotts Ridge coach Jamie Bullock said as her team fell to 8-1 and 7-1 in county. “We’re going to make sure that we have to play some better defense. We have to make sure that we’re swinging and placing balls better. I think it also means for the subs it’s time for them to step up too because I’ve got to be able to look to someone else when my starters are having an off night.”