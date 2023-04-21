No. 12 Marriotts Ridge girls lacrosse scores eight straight goals in convincing 13-3 win over River Hill

Marriotts Ridge's Maisy Clevenger, left, and Chrish Vaxmonsky laugh together after beating River Hill 13-3 at River Hill High School in Clarksville, MD on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Marriotts Ridge girls lacrosse knows its at its best when playing with pace.

The Mustangs displayed that from the opening whistle Thursday, consistently creating offense in transition. That fast-paced offense led to eight consecutive goals in the first half, powering a 13-3 win over River Hill.

“Playing with pace tonight was definitely important when we noticed that there was a lot of ball watching on the other side,” Marriotts Ridge senior attacker Sofie Bender said. “Then, just being able use our speed and our fast ball movement to our advantage, a lot of what we practice in warmups is moving the ball really quick. So, that transition game was really used well tonight.”

Bender opened the scoring just over two minutes in, her first of five goals on the evening. River Hill responded as Gabby Bergstrom found a crease on an off-ball cut from Ella Ferrer. But shortly after, the Mustangs’ offensive onslaught began. Bender began the eight-goal run, getting just enough on her shot to beat Hawks goalie Callie Thompson.

Marriotts Ridge (5-4, 3-1 Howard County) showcased its unselfishness as goals by Addy Obitz, Annika Huelskamp and Allison Custer all came off assists, including two from Maisy Clevenger and one from Esther Yang.

“I think we did a really nice job of finding the open person, having our eyes up and having our hands free,” Marriotts Ridge coach Amanda Brady said. “That allowed the ball to move quickly down the field. They also set up into a couple of our sets and they found some openings, doing really nice stuff.”

Esther Yang looks for a break in the River Hill defense as Ella Ferrer, left, and Lauren Jee pursue late during the game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge on Thursday. (Haldan Kirsch / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Chrish Vaxmonsky added a goal off a rebound, pushing the Mustangs’ lead to 6-1. While Marriotts Ridge’s offense was firing on all cylinders, its defense was also stifling on the ride. Seemingly anytime River Hill got possession, the Hawks were hounded by multiple Mustangs, leading to a turnover and fast-break opportunities.

“It was constant,” River Hill coach Amy Weinberg said. “They were all over us, they have a phenomenal ride. We made a lot of unforced errors that definitely hurt us in transitioning the ball.”

River Hill (6-2, 5-2) was finally able to string consecutive possessions together, but Sydney Proper was there for big-time saves. She first denied Bergstrom on a breakaway, then stuffed Katelyn Sauritch’s 8-meter attempt. A facilitator earlier, Clevenger showcased her goal-scoring prowess. The dynamic midfielder scored three straight goals, extending the Mustangs’ lead to 9-1 with 4:53 remaining in the first half.

Sophie Chudnovski ended the Mustangs’ eight-goal run late in the first on a feed from Sauritch. However, that momentum was short-lived as Marriotts Ridge cleanly won the ensuing draw and Huelskamp finished off the fast-break, regaining the eight-goal lead just before halftime.

The Hawks opened the second half with an 8-meter goal from Bergstrom, but it would be their last. .

Marriotts Ridge was called for multiple yellow cards early in the second half after being assessed two in the first. The Hawks had a player advantage for the remainder of the game and generated some of their best chances of the game, but Proper rose to the occasion.

“There’s not really anything going through my head,” Proper said. “It’s about enjoying the game and having fun even though we’re down a player. It’s just enjoying the moment. My goal is always to save the ball. Always focus on the ball and no matter what, just look at the shooter’s body language and then you can tell where the ball is going.”