Maddie Vasilios scores hat trick in No. 7 River Hill field hockey’s 5-0 win over No. 8 Marriotts Ridge

Scoreless early in the second quarter, River Hill senior midfielder Maddie Vasilios had nothing but open field in front of her.

As Marriotts Ridge goalie Will Fullerton aggressively came out of the goal, Vasilios faked inside and stepped outside, chipping the ball into the cage.

It was the first of Vasilios’ three goals on the afternoon in No. 7 River Hill’s 5-0 victory over No. 8 Marriotts Ridge. Vasilios, Howard County’s leading scorer, has scored two or more goals in seven consecutive games.

It also extended River Hill’s undefeated record in county play, giving it a two-game advantage for the regular season county title. The Hawks (9-2 overall, 7-0 Howard County) defeated the Mustangs for the second time this season, also winning, 6-3, on Sept. 22.

“I feel like as a team we’ve been growing a lot throughout the season, really working on and focusing on teams like Marriotts Ridge and Glenelg,” Vasilios said. “Winning against them is just a huge thing for us and keeps us going. They are the top teams in the county, and they have amazing players. In both games, we’ve scored first, which is a huge game-changer because it makes us more aggressive, and we know that we’re in it.”

Defenses controlled the opening quarter, limiting high-quality chances. However, in the second, the Hawks ended the shutout. After Vasilios’ opening goal, sophomore Carolyn Dzubak extended River Hill’s advantage. Fullerton made an initial save off a penalty corner, but the rebound bounced back to Dzubak for the finish.

Marriotts Ridge (6-3, 6-2) generated two corner opportunities in the third but was unable to convert on either. Senior Natalie Freeman’s shots on each opportunity went just wide of the post. With Marriotts Ridge unable to trim the deficit, River Hill’s offense found a groove late in the third. Puja Nanjappa led transition opportunities, pushing the ball upfield.

“In club I play defense, too, so it’s really just making sure that you’re first to the ball and anything that’s coming in you try to first see where they’re going and then go to that space,” Nanjappa said. “It’s mainly just getting it and giving it out. You can never dribble in the circle, which is one of the biggest things in what we learn. It’s about focusing on what the attacker is doing, it’s never what you’re doing.”

Fellow senior Ava Foss extended the Hawks’ lead to three, tapping the ball in after a chip in the circle. Two minutes later, Vasilios maintained her success scoring on a rebound, extending River Hill’s lead to four shortly before the third quarter ended. Fourth-quarter shots from Freeman and Sophia Baxter sailed over the net and wide, as the Mustangs finished 0-for-7 on penalty corners.

“The biggest thing for the girls is figuring out mentally what we need to do to get past the roadblock,” Marriotts Ridge coach Molly Milani said as her team fell to 6-3, 6-2. “That’s what it comes down to. Both times we played them it just has not been our team out there, playing our style of play. The biggest thing will be figuring out how we get back to our true selves and coming in confident to games and not overthinking everything that we’re doing.”

While the Mustangs struggled off corners, Vasilios scored her third goal on the Hawks’ final corner of the game. As the final buzzer sounded, the Hawks’ celebrated with goalie Jocelyn Baker, moving one step closer to a county title.

“I think the biggest thing is everybody on the team has really stepped up from what we started with at the beginning of the season,” River Hill coach Shelly Chamness said. “We had a bunch of new players and of course, we’re so lucky to have Maddie and Puja. Now with everybody stepping up it allows us to pass and get away from them a little bit, so that we can use their use skills. Otherwise, if they’re the only two out there, everybody’s just going to crowd around them.”