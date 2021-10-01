Antonio Paulino scores early in River Hill boys soccer’s 1-0 win over Marriotts Ridge | Howard County sports roundup

In the 67th minute of River Hill’s boys soccer game at Marriotts Ridge Thursday, Antonio Paulino didn’t capitalize on a penalty kick attempt that he makes more often than not.
The senior midfielder’s attempt was stopped by a diving Aiden Costello, and the Mustangs’ goalie then saved Paulino’s rebound shot that followed.
Paulino wishes he had the PK back, but he made up for the missed opportunity much earlier when he scored what ended up being the game’s only goal on a free kick in the 4th minute. Paulino’s 21-yard shot that squeezed into the upper right 90 was all the Hawks needed in their 1-0 win over the host Mustangs.
“I do wish I scored that PK, but I’m really happy I made the free kick,” Paulino said. “I saw the keeper was too far [over], so I blasted it near post.”
Paulino and teammate Noah Hanson both lined up to take the free kick early in the contest in an attempt to fake out the defense. The two players analyze who has the better angle based on where the defense and keeper are positioned and decide who will take it almost without talking.
“We both have a good understanding of positioning,” Paulino said. “We look at each other quickly before the kick and we just know.”
“What a great goal,” said River Hill coach Matt Shagogue. “We work a lot on that. We put them in positions, and they read it for themselves and decide. It could be either one, and they don’t care who takes it. They just want to score.”
River Hill’s defense was stout throughout for its fourth shutout of the season, and second this week.
Playing without star midfielder Jack Nelson, who is one of the highest-scoring players in the county, Shagogue knew the Hawks would have to rely on their defense more Thursday than normal. He was happy with how his back line — led by Isaac Van Ert, Dylan Martinez and Will Gochar — played, and goalkeeper Zach Glass saved the few scoring chances Marriotts Ridge had.
“I’m really proud of those guys,” Shagogue said. “There were some scary moments, but you’re going to go through that every game. [Marriotts Ridge] has some guys who are pretty dangerous.”
“It’s amazing to have a defense that can communicate, clear the ball when they need to and pass it out of the back,” said Paulino. “It takes a lot of relief off the attack so we don’t have to track back every single time. We’re able to sit high and get those huge counter attacks.”
River Hill (5-1 county, 6-2 overall) defeated Hammond 5-0 earlier this week. The 2-0 week comes after a 4-3 loss to Atholton last week that ended the Hawks’ undefeated record in county play.
“We had a hard practice right after,” said Paulino about how the team responded after the loss last week. “We understood that we had to show that we aren’t the team that played against Atholton that day. We’re better than that.”
The loss is the third straight for Marriotts Ridge (3-3), which won the county championship this past spring. Coach Quinn Khouri said trailing early adds a challenge that is hard to overcome against a good team.
“Giving up a goal early doesn’t let you play the way you want to play. It’s always tough to battle back, especially against a well-coached team,” Khouri said. “But on the goal, when someone puts it that well placed, there’s nothing you can do. My problem with it was giving the ball away before the foul.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. The Hawks host Long Reach, while the Mustangs welcome Mt. Hebron to their end of Route 99.
River Hill 1, Marriotts Ridge 0
Goals: RH — Antonio Paulino.
Halftime: 1-0, RH.
Records: RH 5-1, 6-2; MR 3-3.
