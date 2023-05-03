Henry Zatkowski, Demetre Koutras lead River Hill baseball to 1-0 win over Marriotts Ridge

Henry Zatkowski was dominant. Marriotts Ridge hitters couldn’t do much Tuesday against the River Hill junior, who dazzled on the mound with 14 strikeouts. But while the Mustangs couldn’t stop him, his pitch count could. Zatkowski had to come out of the game with one out remaining after reaching his pitch limit.

With the Hawks clinging to a one-run lead and in need one more out, Hawks coach Craig Estrin turned to one of his most experienced players to come on in relief: senior Demetre Koutras. Koutras allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base, but he maintained his attacking mindset. Koutras came back to get Griffin Roussell to fly out to center, closing out River Hill’s 1-0 victory.

“I’m just trying to get ahead every at-bat,” Koutras said. “I trust my defense. We haven’t made many errors this season, so I have a lot of faith in them. I just tried to pitch for contact and hope for the best.”

The veteran also made an impact with his bat in the opening inning. He launched a hard-hit line drive over the left-center field fence, giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

Zatkowski was in an early groove for River Hill (11-4), constantly getting ahead of hitters and striking out four in the first two innings. Mustangs starter Adam Macfarlane did the same, silencing the Hawks after Koutras’ early blast.

River Hill appeared poised to extend the lead in the fifth, but Macfarlane got out of a bases-loaded jam without any damage. Then it was Zatkowski’s turn to pitch out of a tough spot with multiple runners on and two outs. Effectively mixing his fastball and curveball, Zatkowski struck out Roussell to end the fifth and maintain the one-run lead. The normally stoic Zatkowski let out a fist pump as he strolled to the dugout.

River Hill's Henry Zatkowski, shown in this file photo, struck out 14 in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday against Marriotts Ridge. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“It makes me a lot more versatile because hitters are way off-balance,” Zatkowski said. “My curveball is a lot slower than my fastball, which makes it difficult to hit. I put a lot of work in the offseason and I know I can trust myself and my fastball because I’ve been working at it so hard.”

Tuesday was his second consecutive scoreless start after striking out 18 his last outing against Hammond.

Marriotts Ridge threatened again in the sixth inning. Chase Kamerman launched a base hit to center but wasn’t on base for long, getting picked off by River Hill catcher Anderson Dang in the next at-bat.

Jonah Obitz singled, but Zatkowski dialed it again up with consecutive punchouts to close the sixth.

“The only thing that I saw differently today was I think his velocity was up,” Estrin said of Zatkowski. “He just competes. The kids are so much more comfortable when he’s on the mound. It’s like night and day. He’s just so confident out there and his arm slots change, so you don’t know what’s coming. It’s fun to watch.”

Macfarlane kept his team in it, holding River Hill scoreless after the first inning, only allowing four hits while striking out seven. But the Mustangs (9-8) couldn’t make anything out of their final chance against Zatkowski and Koutras.

“The only thing I didn’t like about Adam was I keep telling him that you pitched well but we didn’t win,” Marriotts Ridge coach Paul Eckert said. “I’m getting tired of telling him how well he pitched in a loss. You give up one run in a high school game, you should win the game. We couldn’t help him win the game. We had opportunities in a couple of key situations and we didn’t execute very well.”