River Hill volleyball takes next step toward ultimate goal with 3-1 win over Howard in regional final

Entering the River Hill gym, it’s not hard to notice how successful the school’s athletic programs have been. Many sports are represented on the walls with state championship banners, but one noticeable sport is not: volleyball.

It’s not like the fifth-ranked Hawks haven’t been close, with three state finalist finishes (1999, 2009, 2011). This year’s team wants to bring the top prize home.

The Hawks took a big step in that direction, defeating visiting county rival and seventh-ranked Howard, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20 to win the Class 3A South Region II title.

River Hill (14-2) will now wait until Thursday to learn their opponent and destination in the state quarterfinals. Their next game will be played either Friday or Saturday.

“Tremendous effort here by both teams,” Hawks coach Lynn Paynter said. “We got off to the faster start, and I think that turned out to be the difference.”

The Hawks did indeed start fast in the first set, running out to a 9-3 lead. The Lions appeared to play a little tentative to start the match, but could get no closer than four points, 13-9, before dropping the set, 25-15.

Howard kept it closer in the second set and the Lions used a kill by Imagine Peltier to tie the set at 6. River Hill, behind the serving of Sofija Simendic and Claire Liu, scored seven of the next 11 points to take a 13-10 lead. The Hawks used kills by Mackenzie Calhoun, Sungeen Ghuman and Abby McMahon to run the lead to 18-11. Howard, behind Mariska Ordonez and Isabella Frankovic, managed to cut the deficit to five, 21-16, before finally falling, 25-17.

Howard came alive in the third set. The Lions seemed to ambush River Hill, jumping out to a 5-0 lead, and extending it to 10-4 before Paynter called a time-out. This time it was the Hawks’ turn to play catch up, as the Howard front line of Ordonez, Peltier and Riley Poholsky controlled the net. River Hill cut the lead to 24-22, but Howard kept the match alive with an Ordonez kill to win the set, 25-22.

River Hill ran out to an early lead in the fourth set, but Howard went on a run and actually took a 20-19 lead. The Hawks, however, scored the final six points to win the set and the match, 25-20.

“I’m proud of the way we fought back,” Howard coach Grant Scott said. “I think the first two games, we showed our inexperience as a young team. Once they started to believe in themselves in that third game, we started to play better. River Hill is a good team, and they showed that.”

Calhoun, River Hill’s setter who will play volleyball for Lafayette next season, knows what it’s like to win a state title. As a freshman middle hitter, Calhoun led Glenelg to the Class 2A state title. Though she knows the road will not be an easy one for the Hawks, she thinks this team has what it takes to duplicate the feat.

“The main thing I’ve told them is you can’t win a state championship with just one person [contributing],” she said. “It takes everybody knowing their role and contributing. As long as we work together and build off each other’s energy, I think we can compete with anyone.”