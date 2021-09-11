River Hill football bounces back from Week 1 loss, runs past Howard in shutout win | Howard County sports roundup

What a difference a week can make.
Last Friday, River Hill quarterback Bergen Remick played like he was starting in his first varsity game. The signal caller of the Hawks’ Wing-T offense threw three interceptions in a 14-7 loss to Long Reach — only the second Week 1 loss for the perennial powerhouse program in the last 15 years.
But that was last week.
On Friday against Howard, Remick played like a seasoned veteran, orchestrating a River Hill offense that rushed for 355 yards en route to a 16-0 win.
“Last week, I felt like I let my team down,” Remick said. “This week, I came out and played my best game, kept the ball safe and did everything I could.”
Remick ran for 68 yards on 11 carries, scoring the Hawks’ first touchdown on a 1-yard QB sneak. River Hill coach Brian Van Deusen said he was pleased with how Remick and the rest of his team “bounced back” from last week’s loss.
“He’s a great kid, and he’s one of our hardest workers,” Van Deusen said about his junior quarterback. “In our offense, you’ve got to have a quarterback who can do all the stuff. There’s so much with the timing, and he’s got that down. We know he can run, and he had some big runs to keep drives going today.”
Along with Remick, junior running backs Ethan Burnett and Nico Lancashire led the Hawks’ ground game by totaling 252 yards on 41 carries. Burnett churned out 153 yards and a touchdown on 25 inside carries, while Lancashire carried the ball 16 times for 99 yards on mostly perimeter runs.
“It felt great to be able to run the ball like River Hill football,” Remick said. “I have all the confidence in those guys.”
“Nico and Ethan carried the load today,” Van Deusen said. “They did a good job of getting extra yards after contact, protecting the ball and finding a way to get first downs.”
In practice this week, Van Deusen said he emphasized the importance of starting fast against Howard (1-1), and River Hill (1-1) did just that. Burnett broke away for 57 yards on the second play from scrimmage, and Remick’s QB sneak capped off the six-play scoring drive.
“We knew [Howard] was coming off a big win and this is their first home game, so we knew they’d be pumped up,” Van Deusen said. “We knew we had to set the tone and score early.”
This story will be updated with more information, quotes from coaches and players and a photo gallery.
River Hill 16, Howard 0
RH — 7 0 0 9 — 16
Ho — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring plays
First quarter
RH: Bergen Remick 1-yard run, Poojan Patel kick [7-0]
Fourth quarter
RH: Patel 24-yard kick [10-0]
RH: Ethan Burnett 2-yard run, run failed [16-0]
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES:
Long Reach 48, Reservoir 0
Oakland Mills 21, Wilde Lake 20
Atholton 26, Glenelg 24
Hammond 26, Centennial 7
Mt. Hebron 42, Marriotts Ridge 21
FIELD HOCKEY:
River Hill 7, Howard 0
Claire Slade scored a hat trick, while spring 2021 Player of the Year Maddie Vasilios continued her impressive start to the season with two goals. Four of the Hawks’ seven goals were assisted, while their defense allowed only two shots on cage.
Goals: RH — Claire Slade 3, Maddie Vasilios 2, Laura Mason, Jannah Nassar.
Assists: RH — Puja Nanjappa, Vasilios, Allie Young, Mason.
Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 2; Ho — Allayna Martone 5.
Halftime: 3-0, RH.
Records: RH 3-1; Ho 0-2.
Wilde Lake 1, Hammond 0 | OT
Bri Floyd scored in overtime to lift the host Wildecats past the Golden Bears. Andrea Sikora pitched a shutout in cage with two saves.
Goals: WL — Bri Floyd.
Saves: WL — Andrea Sikora 2.
Halftime: 0-0.
Regulation: 0-0.
Records: WL 2-1; Ha 1-1.
Glenelg 5, Reservoir 1
Centennial 4, Mt. Hebron 1
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.