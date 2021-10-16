Glenelg football runs past River Hill, 21-7 | Howard County sports roundup

The first time Bisi Owens targeted Michael Robbins on Friday, the pass ended in an interception.
Following the first quarter turnover, Owens and the Gladiators ran the ball on 34 straight plays against River Hill. The next time Owens threw the ball, no Hawks player was within 10 yards of Robbins, who caught the deep pass up the seam for a 39-yard touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter.
The score sealed the victory, as the Gladiators went on to defeat the visiting Hawks 21-7. Glenelg (6-1) has now won five straight games since its Week 2 loss to Atholton.
“This is a great team win,” Robbins said. “That loss [to Atholton] left a bad taste in our mouths, and we wanted to get rid of it. We’re just making plays.”
While the touchdown pass to Robbins was the straw that broke the camel’s back, the straw that stirred the drink for Glenelg’s offense was the rushing prowess of Owens and running back Ethan Sotka.
Owens, the leading rusher and touchdown-scorer in the county this fall, ran outside for 124 yards and two first-half touchdowns on 20 carries. Sotka, meanwhile, ran tough up the middle 27 times for 121 yards.
Cullen credited his offensive line play for the dominant rushing performance.
“We’re starting to get on a little bit of a roll up front,” Cullen said. “Coach Hayden [Yerashunas] has been doing an awesome job with the offensive line. We’ve got some young guys playing, so they’re starting to gel.”
Sotka, one of the top rushers in Howard County in his own right, was leaned on a little more than usual against the Hawks, who were focused on trying to stop Owens.
“We know how good of coaches they are, so they’re going to key on Bisi,” Cullen said. “Bisi wasn’t a decoy; he still had 20 carries. But it opened things up for Ethan, and he’s a great running back.”
This story will be updated with more information.
Glenelg 21, River Hill 7
RH — 0 0 7 0 — 7
G — 7 7 7 0 — 21
Scoring plays:
First quarter
G: Bisi Owens 2-yard run, Michael Fernandes kick [7-0]
Second quarter
G: Owens 2-yard run, Fernandes kick [14-0]
Third quarter
RH: Matthew Behrmann 28-yard pass from Eje Okojie, Poojan Patel kick [14-7]
G: Michael Robbins 39-yard pass from Owens, Fernandes kick [21-7]
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES:
Oakland Mills 21, Howard 0
Long Reach 12, Wilde Lake 0
Reservoir 13, Centennial 7 (Thursday)
Atholton 33, Marriotts Ridge 14
BOYS SOCCER:
Mt. Hebron 2, Hammond 1
FIELD HOCKEY:
Atholton 6, Thomas Johnson 1
